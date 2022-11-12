Having been in ER for not drinking enough water, I jumped at the chance to try the ZeroWater filter jug. If anyone knows about hydration (or lack of it) — it's me. I don't hate H2O, but tap doesn't exactly excite me unless it's mixed with cordial. It only takes an overrun meeting or writing that one more article, and before you know it, I've forgotten to get my two liters in. But having suffered from headaches and brain fog, I thought now was the time to make a conscious effort to drink up (especially as it was on offer at almost 50 per cent off this Black Friday).

