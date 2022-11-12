Read full article on original website
Related
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Ferst Readers of Butts County plans for the future
Representatives from Ferst Readers of Butts County were among more than 60 Ferst Readers leaders and Community Action Team members from around Georgia, Alabama and Florida at Southern Crescent Technical College in Griffin for the organization’s annual CAT summit. The CAT summit is where Ferst Readers teams network, plan...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Butts County Jail Blotter
The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Nov. 7 to Nov. 14, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. Derrick Lamont Cash♦ , 43, Ga....
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Cartersville man sentenced to life plus 23 years for death of man found on Butts County road
A Cartersville man was sentenced to life without parole on Wednesday, Nov. 9 when a Butts County jury returned a guilty verdict for malice murder in the death of Curtis Author Pitts. Jacobs was sentenced to an additional 23 years on charges of possession of a firearm during the commission...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Battery manufacturer plans $2.5B facility in Coweta County, Georgia
(The Center Square) — A battery producer plans to spend more than $2.5 billion on a manufacturing facility in Coweta County. FREYR Battery plans to create 723 new jobs over seven years as a part of its investment.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
SMITH: Steve Webber took Georgia Bulldogs baseball to great heights
As Georgia fans are enjoying a bountiful football season with expectations being met and national rankings accompanying the Bulldogs much of the fall, we pause to pay our respects to former baseball coach Steve Webber, who died of cancer this past weekend. Webber moved UGA to the head of the...
jacksonprogress-argus.com
TRAVEL TUESDAY: Some of the best cities for foodies in the Southeast
Georgia natives know that the foodie culture in Atlanta is hard to beat. However, cities across the southeast boast a similarly vibrant restaurant scene. Check out these 5 cities providing foodie heaven.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Two Jackson Police officers injured in SWAT standoff
JACKSON — A standoff between the Butts County SWAT team and an armed gunman came to a close Monday morning with the gunman being taken into custody. The incident began Sunday afternoon when two Jackson Police Department officers responded to a report of a screaming man inside a house in the Fox Hollow subdivision.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
No. 13 Auburn rolls past Winthrop behind Johni Broome
Behind a swarming defense and a double-double from forward Johni Broome, No. 13 Auburn rolled to an 89-65 win over visiting Winthrop on Tuesday night. Broome, who played the previous two seasons at Morehead State, led Auburn (3-0) in scoring (18 points), rebounds (13) and blocked shots (five) in earning his first double-double as a member of the Tigers.
jacksonprogress-argus.com
Georgia Tech QB Zach Pyron (clavicle) out for season
Georgia Tech quarterback Zach Pyron will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a broken clavicle during last weekend's 35-14 loss to Miami. Pyron fell hard on his left shoulder after running for 19 yards late in the third quarter. He was intercepted on the following play and didn't return to the contest.
Comments / 0