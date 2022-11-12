ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butts County, GA

jacksonprogress-argus.com

Ferst Readers of Butts County plans for the future

Representatives from Ferst Readers of Butts County were among more than 60 Ferst Readers leaders and Community Action Team members from around Georgia, Alabama and Florida at Southern Crescent Technical College in Griffin for the organization’s annual CAT summit. The CAT summit is where Ferst Readers teams network, plan...
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
Butts County Jail Blotter

The following names and charges appeared in the Butts County Jail Logbook for the period of Nov. 7 to Nov. 14, 2022. They were reported by the Butts County Sheriff’s Office, Jackson Police Department, Georgia Department of Natural Resources, and Georgia State Patrol:. Derrick Lamont Cash♦ , 43, Ga....
BUTTS COUNTY, GA
SMITH: Steve Webber took Georgia Bulldogs baseball to great heights

As Georgia fans are enjoying a bountiful football season with expectations being met and national rankings accompanying the Bulldogs much of the fall, we pause to pay our respects to former baseball coach Steve Webber, who died of cancer this past weekend. Webber moved UGA to the head of the...
ATHENS, GA
Two Jackson Police officers injured in SWAT standoff

JACKSON — A standoff between the Butts County SWAT team and an armed gunman came to a close Monday morning with the gunman being taken into custody. The incident began Sunday afternoon when two Jackson Police Department officers responded to a report of a screaming man inside a house in the Fox Hollow subdivision.
JACKSON, GA
No. 13 Auburn rolls past Winthrop behind Johni Broome

Behind a swarming defense and a double-double from forward Johni Broome, No. 13 Auburn rolled to an 89-65 win over visiting Winthrop on Tuesday night. Broome, who played the previous two seasons at Morehead State, led Auburn (3-0) in scoring (18 points), rebounds (13) and blocked shots (five) in earning his first double-double as a member of the Tigers.
AUBURN, GA
Georgia Tech QB Zach Pyron (clavicle) out for season

Georgia Tech quarterback Zach Pyron will miss the rest of the season after sustaining a broken clavicle during last weekend's 35-14 loss to Miami. Pyron fell hard on his left shoulder after running for 19 yards late in the third quarter. He was intercepted on the following play and didn't return to the contest.
ATLANTA, GA

