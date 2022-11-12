Read full article on original website
Some Not Happy Kilgore ISD is Canceling School This Friday
Your Kilgore, TX Bulldogs playoff run is alive and well. However some people in East Texas aren't happy that this week's game will be affecting every student in the entire school district. Yesterday Kilgore ISD announced that due to logistical complications of transporting students to the game as well as...
cbs7.com
The Midland community expressed their concerns after the indictments of educators
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -Concerned citizens went to the Midland City Council meeting today to speak their minds about the recent indictments of former and current employees from Midland Christian School and Trinity School of Midland. Supporters for both Midland Christian and Trinity school, came out to the meeting to share...
A Cheerleader's Story: Tyler student athlete recovering from 3 cheer-related concussions
TYLER, Texas — Addison Bockover doesn't take her good days for granted. "A good day means I'm not as sensitive," she explained. "Every day is kind of different; I feel tingling with every noise and it's physically painful, but today I'm not as sensitive." As a junior in high...
easttexasradio.com
Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD Removes Teacher
Daingerfield-Lone Star ISD says a teacher is no longer employed and the allegations did not involve any students, however a student reported the matter to the administrators according to a public statement by the district. Reportedly the teacher was dismissed after the student reported unprofessional conduct.
cbs7.com
ECISD teaching program sees early success
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - There’s a nationwide teacher shortage as tenured teachers are leaving the industry, and prospective teachers are avoiding it altogether. But Ector County ISD is not having that problem thanks partly to a hiring program designed to recruit people from the Permian Basin. “We kinda have...
cbs7.com
Odessa College hosts ‘jobs not jails’ discussion
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Odessa College hosted Jobs not Jails: The Teaching of Father Greg Boyle tonight at their sports center. Father Boyle is the founder and executive director of Homeboy Industries, the largest gang intervention, rehabilitation, and re-entry program in the world. He said his strategy has a lot to do with hope.
Airmen who died in Dallas air show crash had local ties to Tyler
TYLER, Texas — Men who died flying historic aircraft in a Dallas air show had flown all over the world during their careers, including over Tyler and Smith County. Capt. Terry Barker, Leonard "Len" Root, Dan Ragan, Craig Hutain and Curt Rowe all took part in the 2021 inaugural Rose City Airfest in Tyler, which drew thousands of attendees and enthusiasts to meet pilots and see military aircraft at the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport. One of the planes that was destroyed during the Wings Over Dallas WWII Airshow on Saturday was the B-17 Flying Fortress Texas Raiders war craft, which was also featured in the inaugural Tyler air show.
cbs7.com
Public forum held in Midland amidst Hogan Park controversy
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday evening, Midland City Councilman John Norman held a public community forum at the MLK Center to discuss Hogan Park. “You’re hiring people who don’t know what they’re doing, you tell me about government versus private sector, this is a sin,” said one attendee.
KLTV
Community raises funds for injured Troup football player
TROUP, Texas (KLTV) - Family, friends and the community gathered in Troup at First Baptist Church to raise funds for Cooper Reid’s recovery. Reid is currently at a brain injury rehabilitation center in Houston, recovering from a traumatic brain injury that occurred while he was playing football on Sept. 9.
Troup community hosts fish fry and auction to support Cooper Reid
TROUP, Texas (KETK) – Troup residents held a fish fry and auction in order to take some financial burden off of Cooper Reid and his family. Reid was severely injured after a Troup football game in September. One of Cooper Reid’s good friends remember that night. “The buzzer just went off on the scoreboard and […]
cbs7.com
Finding Family: What is the Heart Gallery?
(KOSA) - Right now, there are over 100 children waiting for adoption in West Texas. CBS7 and One Accord for Kids’ Heart Gallery program have teamed up to feature those children and help them find a forever home. Each Sunday on CBS7 First Alert News at 10, Matthew Alvarez...
Game Wardens Need Your Help with Who Abused and Killed East Texas Wildlife
There are a select few people who just really make us want to hate the human race. The things that these select few people do always make us scratch our heads. We wonder why on Earth they would want to do something like this. Two incidents have occurred in East Texas that are making us wonder what is wrong with people. These incidents come from Nacogdoches and Henderson counties involving the abuse and killing of wildlife.
Carriage rides through trail of Christmas lights in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Horse-drawn carriage rides in the historic Azalea District are returning to Tyler next Friday, Nov. 25 for the holiday season. Cowboy carriages will be located behind Bergfeld Park Thursday through Sunday evenings from 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. until New Year’s Eve. This is a special way to spend time with […]
cbs7.com
We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym in Midland held their first annual ‘Sensitive Santa’ event
MIDLAND Texas (KOSA) -We Rock the Spectrum Kid’s Gym in Midland held their first annual ‘Sensitive Santa’ event on Friday November 11, 2022. The event focused on a more interactive experience for kids with special needs during their Christmas pictures for the holiday season. The purpose of...
This Scenic Train Ride is the Most Relaxing way to Enjoy Texas
When it comes to seeing the outdoors, there is no shortage of options here in the Lone Star State. From hiking through forests to tubing down rivers and fishing in lakes, Texas offers limitless ways to spend time enjoying nature. In this article, we'll talk about one of the most amazing ways to take in all the natural beauty along the Texas State Railroad. Keep reading to learn more.
cbs7.com
Permian Basin Mission Center packs 400 Thanksgiving meal boxes for families across West Texas
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Permian Basin Mission Center teamed up with volunteers Saturday morning to pack Thanksgiving meal boxes for families across West Texas in need of meals for this upcoming holiday. First Baptist Odessa had 40 volunteers from their church pack the 400 Thanksgiving meal boxes that will be...
thetexasbucketlist.com
The Texas Bucket List – Five D Cattle Company Steakhouse in Avinger
Avinger – In the far northeastern corner of the Lone Star State, you’ll find Avinger hidden amongst the tall trees of Texas. But this tiny town in the ArkLaTex is able to bring in hundreds of hungry Texans thanks to one popular place to get the perfect cut of meat.
POLICE: Two-car wreck ‘ricocheted’ into pedestrian in Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Tyler police were on scene of a wreck on Dueling Oaks Drive near Texas de Brazil on Monday. According to Tyler police, one vehicle ran into another causing one of the vehicles to ricochet into a pedestrian walking nearby. Conditions on everyone involved are unknown at this time. Police were dispatched […]
Two people hit, killed by 18-wheeler along Interstate 10 west of Beaumont Sunday night
BEAUMONT, Texas — A man and a woman were killed Sunday night after they were struck by an 18-wheeler along Interstate 10 just west of Beaumont. Deandre Wall, 25 of Paige, Tx and Brandy Epps, 25, of Henderson, Tx, were killed near the 843 mile marker of Interstate 10 just west of Smith Road according to a news release from the Texas Department of Public Safety.
cbs7.com
Nimitz seventh grader arrested after claiming he had a gun
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - A seventh-grade student at Nimitz Middle School was arrested Monday afternoon after he told other students he had a gun in his backpack. According to ECISD, a campus police officer was immediately called and found this claim to not be true, there was no gun on campus.
