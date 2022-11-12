Read full article on original website
Related
Qatar World Cup organisers apologise after threats to a Danish television crew
World Cup organisers have apologised to a Danish television station whose live broadcast from a street in Doha was interrupted by Qatari officials who threatened to their break camera equipment. Journalists from the TV2 channel “were mistakenly interrupted” late on Tuesday evening, the Supreme Committee for Delivery & Legacy acknowledged...
The universities accord could see the most significant changes to Australian unis in a generation
On Wednesday evening, Education Minister Jason Clare announced key details for the universities accord. Clare wants to make a “long-term plan” for universities with the terms of reference covering funding, affordability, employment conditions for staff and how universities and TAFEs can work together. This will be the first broad review of the system since the 2008 Bradley Review. If the government’s aspirations are met, it will likely mean the most significant changes to Australian higher education in a generation. It could reshape universities in ways as dramatic as those by former Labor education minister John Dawkins in the 1980s. This saw HECS introduced,...
KTVZ
What happens when an army of bikers invades an Italian resort
In the Emilia Romagna region, on Italy’s Adriatic coast, summers are languid, sultry, and full of opportunities to dine, drink, dance, swim, relax and replenish. For a few days at the end of July, however, this scenic corner of one of the world’s most beautiful countries experiences an invasion.
KTVZ
Amateur historian discovers 600-year-old English coin in Newfoundland
The discovery of a rare gold coin on the south coast of Newfoundland, Canada, may challenge traditional historical narratives about the timing of European contact in the region, as it predates explorer John Cabot’s arrival on the island by at least 70 years. In a press release last week,...
Comments / 0