Crypto.com CEO Claims Clean of $1B Stablecoins to FTX
FTX received like $1 Billion in stablecoins previously from Crypto.com. Crypto.com CEO claims to have retrieved all of the $1 Billion. CEO further claims ETH sent to Gate.io was indeed an accident. A really tough time for the crypto exchanges all over the world. With numerous customers withdrawing their assets,...
Hong Kong Hints Crypto Regulatory Reforms Post FTX Crisis
Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary emphasized the need for “steady and cautious” growth. Chan also emphasized the value of safety and effective risk management. The Financial Secretary of Hong Kong has urged for a greater emphasis on transparency and adequate supervision when dealing with virtual assets, just days after Binance CEO Changpeng “CZ” Zhao warned of the advent of more regulatory scrutiny in the wake of the FTX crash.
Binance CEO CZ Emphasizes Consumer Safety at G20 Summit
Bankman-Fried has stepped down as CEO of FTX Group. Binance CEO “CZ” announced the creation of an industry recovery fund. Following Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX insolvency proceedings, Binance CEO and co-founder Changpeng Zhao (CZ) stated solid and clear laws are needed for the cryptocurrency sector. CZ, a crypto billionaire thinks that it’s not only the government’s job to ensure consumer safety; it’s everyone’s.
Citadel CEO Declares FTX’s Demise “One of the Greatest Tragedies in Financial History”
Ken Griffin, Citadel CEO has termed FTX’s collapse as one of the biggest “travesties.”. Griffin argues that the FTX’s demise will cause the trust of a generation of investors. Kenneth C. Griffin, the CEO of US-based hedge fund company Citadel LLC, has slammed the struggling cryptocurrency exchange...
Crypto Exchange OKX Announces $100M Market Recovery Fund
Binance CEO “CZ” proposed a similar industry recovery fund on Monday. OKX’s goal is to provide assistance to high-quality projects that are struggling. On Tuesday, OKX, a cryptocurrency exchange, announced the availability of $100 million in recovery funds to assist initiatives experiencing liquidity challenges. At a time when the crypto market was continuing to sink due to the FTX crisis, Binance CEO “CZ” proposed a similar industry recovery fund.
Ripple Rises Payment Options to Africa Alongside Us Regulatory Pressure
ODL service streamlines the process of transmitting money across international boundaries. Mobile money users are primarily concentrated in Asia-Pacific and Africa’s frontier markets. Ripple has teamed with MFS Africa, a leading fintech company with the largest mobile money reach in Africa, to streamline real-time mobile payments for its consumers...
Sam Bankman-Fried Affiliated Crypto Tokens Massively Soar Up
FTX’s FTT price surged by over 30% in the last 24 hours. Sam-Bankman-Fried’s Serum (SRM) witnessed a price increase of over 54%.. The entire crypto industry is gossiping about everything related to Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX. Also, the global crypto community and regulator bodies are constantly keeping a close eye on the bankrupt FTX and its trading company Alameda Research.
Europe’s Top Startups Join Investors and Blockchain Community at Next Block Expo 2022
With a pitch contest, curated networking sessions and a dedicated mobile app to link people, projects and investors, Next Block Expo’s ambition is to become the most promising networking opportunity for the european blockchain community in 2022. The first edition of the Next Block Expo event with a few...
Sam Bankman-Fried: Moving Cryptos to Wallets and Tweets to Trash?
Sam Bankman-Fried’s unusual tweet thread “WHAT HAPPENED” is complete. Prominent tweets are missing from Sam Bankman-Fried’s Twitter feed. The prying eyes of the crypto community and off-chain regulators are 24/7 on everything and everyone related to Sam Bankman-Fried’s FTX. Lately, the alleged involvement of wallets linked to Alameda Research, the sister company of the FTX, in initiating crypto transfers and SBF’s Twitter strategy raised high speculations.
Crypto.com CEO Clarifies Over Liquidity Rumors in AMA Session
Kris gave his word that the firm’s financials are solid and that it faces no dangers. Consumers’ token holdings were backed by reserves at the exchange as per the CEO. After the demise of FTX, rumors of instability at Singapore’s Crypto.com exchange have increased. The value of its native currency, Cronos, has fallen as a result of this uncertainty. However, the company’s CEO has publicly addressed investor concerns.
Binance Benefited From France Users as Visa Cuts off FTX Partnership
Binance bound with Paris for its Visa Card integration. Visa terminates its partnership with the insolvent FTX Exchange. The world’s largest centralized cryptocurrency exchange Binance, experiencing massive use in its debit and credit card program. In addition, last week, Binance announced Apple Pay, Google Pay, and their credit/debit card integration to UK and EEA users.
Over 80,000 BTC Reportedly Transferred Out of Exchange Wallets
Bitcoins are increasingly being removed from exchanges and stored offline. Because Bitcoin dropped below $15,682 on Thursday, the bear hold became tighter. Investors’ faith in centralized cryptocurrency exchanges has been severely shaken by the demise of FTX. The safety of users’ funds has reemerged as a topic of discussion in the wake of the ensuing financial turbulence. And stories about the failing crypto exchange using user cash to support reckless wagers.
No More Deposits of FTX’s FTT Tokens on Binance, States CZ
Binance suspends the deposits of FTX’s native FTT token. The suspension is due to unauthorized transactions of crypto assets. FTX has filed a bankruptcy protection for its liquidity crunch. Due to the current hectic crisis of FTX crypto exchange, the whole crypto market is witnessing a crunch for over...
Crypto.com Unknowingly Sent 320k ETH to Rival Exchange Gate.io
Crypto.com sent funds equivalent to around 80% of its total ETH reserves. Crypto.com published its proof of reserves on November 12. Following the major cryptocurrency exchange FTX’s insolvency, another centralized crypto exchange Crypto.com revealed that unknowingly it had transferred 320,000 ETH, or about $400 million at the time, to a public address that is registered at a rival exchange.
BlockFi Reportedly Planning to File Bankruptcy Post FTX Fall
The cryptocurrency lender has revealed that it has substantial exposure to FTX. FTX bought BlockFi in July, when the crypto lending platform was struggling. The FTX Empire’s demise left many in the cryptocurrency community shocked. The crypto lending platform BlockFi was also impacted by FTX’s collapse. In the middle of the mayhem, BlockFi suspended withdrawals. Users were notified on November 11 that the New Jersey-based exchange will be restricting platform activities. BlockFi recently expressed shock and dismay at the collapse of FTX and Alameda in a letter that was circulated on Twitter.
FTX Former CEO SBF Denies Rumors Fleeing to Argentina
ADS-B Exchange users discovered his private plane’s whereabouts. Bankman-Fried apparently shares a Nassau penthouse with numerous other people. As the tale of his defunct cryptocurrency exchange played out in near real-time on Twitter, FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried refuted reports that he had fled to Argentina. On November 12, Bankman-Fried (SBF) texted Reuters to confirm that he was still in The Bahamas. He told Reuters, “Nope,” when asked directly whether he had traveled to Argentina, as the reports claim.
CoinW 5th Anniversary-Global Partners Recruitment Officially Launched in India
CoinW officially launched the online Global Partners Recruitment conference on November 10th , 2022, at 8 pm New Delhi time, to mark CoinW 5th anniversary. Some well-known Kols in the Indian blockchain industry, investors, and crypto enthusiasts were invited to participate in the conference, to discuss the future development of the crypto industry and suggestions for the future development of CoinW.
Elon Musk Positive About Future Of Crypto Market
Musk believes that Bitcoin will survive, but it may be a long winter. Twitter’s CEO predicted that DOGE would reach the Moon. Twitter CEO Elon Musk has stated that Bitcoin will recover, but it will take time because of the prolonged winter. The Tesla owner is very interested in cryptocurrency and has a lot of influence over the DOGE. In addition, despite the winter around the crypto industry and the collapse of the FTX, Musk believes that Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Dogecoin have a future.
Federal Reserve Bank of New York Launches CBDC Pilot Program
New York Innovation Center (NYIC) will participate in a proof-of-concept project. The pilot project will explore the potential of a regulated liability network (RLN). The dilemma around cryptocurrency is increasing, and the use of Central Bank Digital Currency “CBDC” is surging on more countries’ soil. To weigh this, New York has now been added to the list of the famed states that have been launching CBDCs.
ARGOS ID presents the World’s First Travel Rule Solution for Unhosted Wallets
Seoul, South Korea, 14th November, 2022, Chainwire. ARGOS ID is delighted to introduce the world’s first Travel Rule solution for crypto wallets. The service brings full coverage on verifying unhosted wallets which virtual asset service providers(VASPs) find challenging in the current stage. As of the FATF guidance on verifying...
