The cryptocurrency lender has revealed that it has substantial exposure to FTX. FTX bought BlockFi in July, when the crypto lending platform was struggling. The FTX Empire’s demise left many in the cryptocurrency community shocked. The crypto lending platform BlockFi was also impacted by FTX’s collapse. In the middle of the mayhem, BlockFi suspended withdrawals. Users were notified on November 11 that the New Jersey-based exchange will be restricting platform activities. BlockFi recently expressed shock and dismay at the collapse of FTX and Alameda in a letter that was circulated on Twitter.

4 HOURS AGO