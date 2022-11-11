ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

FACT SHEET: President Biden Announces New Initiatives at COP27 to Strengthen U.S. Leadership in Tackling Climate Change

Today at the 27th U.N. Climate Conference (COP27), President Biden will announce new initiatives to strengthen U.S. leadership tackling the climate crisis and galvanize global action and commitments. President Biden will demonstrate that the United States is following through on its existing commitments and initiatives while also accelerating new and expanded domestic and global efforts. As President Biden said at last year’s COP in Glasgow, this is a decisive decade – and the United States is acting to lead a clean energy future that leverages market forces, technological innovation, and investments to tackle the climate crisis. The initiatives the President is announcing today also reflect the global imperative to support vulnerable developing country partners in building resilience to a changing climate, helping them cope with a problem they did not create.
‘We’re not in a climate crisis’: David Frost joins think tank that disputes global heating OLD

Former Brexit minister David Frost has joined a controversial think tank that denies global heating is a problem, declaring: “We’re not in a climate emergency.”The Global Warming Policy Foundation (GWPF) – founded by ex-Conservative chancellor Nigel Lawson – has faced calls for it to be stripped of charitable status because of its policy stance.But Lord Frost, a key figure on the Tory right, said the organisation provided an “objective view” of climate change, as he also suggested the drive for net zero is unachievable.“One of the things we most need is open debate, full and frank debate,” the former...
Americans plead with FAA to make seats wider on planes - as airlines admit they SHRUNK them to deal with high demand and cheaper ticket prices

Fed-up travelers have demanded the FAA widen seats on passenger planes after airlines admitted they were shrunk to satisfy recent demand and cheaper ticket prices, a string of scathing complaints on the agency's website has revealed. The outcry comes after Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officials in August asked the public...
FACT SHEET: Strengthening the U.S.-Indonesia Strategic Partnership

The United States and Indonesia share a deep and enduring Strategic Partnership, anchored in shared values of democracy and pluralism, and our common commitment to the rules-based international order. The United States remains focused on supporting Indonesia’s security and prosperity, while working together to tackle the climate crisis, promote access to affordable food and energy, strengthen pandemic preparedness and the global health architecture, expand our important people-to-people ties, and address the crises in Burma and Afghanistan. In Fiscal Year 2022 alone, the U.S. Department of State and U.S. Agency for International Development are planning to provide Indonesia with more than $150 million in bilateral development and security assistance.
Remarks by President Biden at the 27th Conference of the Parties to the Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) | Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt

Tonino Lamborghini International Convention Center. THE PRESIDENT: Good afternoon, everyone. (Applause.) Thank you, thank you, thank you. Friends, partners, Speaker Pelosi, members of Congress who’ve traveled here to represent the United States, and fellow leaders: It’s an honor — it’s an honor to once again participate in this critical summit.
Biden takes aim at methane emissions with new rules on oil and gas industry

The Biden administration on Friday announced plans to significantly tighten regulations against methane emissions from domestic oil and gas drilling. The new measures were unveiled at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP27, in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt, and are part of the administration's broader commitments to the global community to tackle the climate crisis.
‘Biden should step up’: Cop27 protesters demand US pay for climate damage

Youth activists at Cop27 have demanded Joe Biden and other leaders compensate the global South for the damage wrought by the climate crisis.“Show us the money,” protesters from Kenya to Colombia shouted in unison as they marched at the summit on Friday. “Climate rights are our rights, not just for the rich and white.”The protest organised by Friday’s For Future coincides with a global climate strike around the world, with activists including Greta Thunberg taking to the streets. It also comes ahead of a visit by Mr Biden to the climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh on Friday. “A very...
Statement by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the District Court’s Ruling on the Biden-⁠Harris Administration’s Student Debt Relief Program

We strongly disagree with the District Court’s ruling on our student debt relief program and the Department of Justice has filed an appeal. The President and this Administration are determined to help working and middle-class Americans get back on their feet, while our opponents – backed by extreme Republican special interests – sued to block millions of Americans from getting much-needed relief.
Yellen says U.S. debt ceiling hike by lame-duck Congress would be 'great'

NUSA DUA, Indonesia, Nov 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Sunday said that the Democrats' clinching of U.S. Senate control makes things easier for the Biden administration, but she would still like to see a debt ceiling increase approved before year-end in Congress's post-election "lame duck" session.

