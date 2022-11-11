Read full article on original website
Biden proposing new rule requiring federal contractors to set carbon reduction plans as leaders gather for climate summit
The Biden administration will propose a rule this week requiring large federal contractors to develop carbon reduction targets and disclose their greenhouse gas emissions, leveraging the federal government's purchasing power to combat climate change in the private sector and bolster vulnerable supply chains.
FACT SHEET: President Biden Announces New Initiatives at COP27 to Strengthen U.S. Leadership in Tackling Climate Change
Today at the 27th U.N. Climate Conference (COP27), President Biden will announce new initiatives to strengthen U.S. leadership tackling the climate crisis and galvanize global action and commitments. President Biden will demonstrate that the United States is following through on its existing commitments and initiatives while also accelerating new and expanded domestic and global efforts. As President Biden said at last year’s COP in Glasgow, this is a decisive decade – and the United States is acting to lead a clean energy future that leverages market forces, technological innovation, and investments to tackle the climate crisis. The initiatives the President is announcing today also reflect the global imperative to support vulnerable developing country partners in building resilience to a changing climate, helping them cope with a problem they did not create.
Kerry announces -- and is immediately criticized for -- a new plan to raise money for climate action
US climate envoy John Kerry announced a new, controversial plan Wednesday to raise cash for climate action in the developing world -- by selling carbon credits to companies wishing to offset their polluting emissions.
Kerry pitches climate finance plan. Other countries say it’s ‘not enough.’
Under the proposal from the U.S. climate envoy, companies would buy carbon credits that fund the greening of power grids in developing countries. It comes as rich nations face pressure at COP 27 to make good on their promise to mobilize $100 billion a year in climate finance for poorer nations.
Due to forced labor concerns, U.S. ports have blocked over 1,000 shipments of solar components
Reuters reported that over 1,000 shipments of solar energy components, valued in the hundreds of millions of dollars, have been blocked in U.S. ports under enforcement of the Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act (UFLPA). The Xinjiang region of China, which is home to roughly 50% of the global supply of...
FACT SHEET: Strengthening the U.S.-Indonesia Strategic Partnership
The United States and Indonesia share a deep and enduring Strategic Partnership, anchored in shared values of democracy and pluralism, and our common commitment to the rules-based international order. The United States remains focused on supporting Indonesia’s security and prosperity, while working together to tackle the climate crisis, promote access to affordable food and energy, strengthen pandemic preparedness and the global health architecture, expand our important people-to-people ties, and address the crises in Burma and Afghanistan. In Fiscal Year 2022 alone, the U.S. Department of State and U.S. Agency for International Development are planning to provide Indonesia with more than $150 million in bilateral development and security assistance.
Remarks by President Biden at the 27th Conference of the Parties to the Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP27) | Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt
Tonino Lamborghini International Convention Center. THE PRESIDENT: Good afternoon, everyone. (Applause.) Thank you, thank you, thank you. Friends, partners, Speaker Pelosi, members of Congress who’ve traveled here to represent the United States, and fellow leaders: It’s an honor — it’s an honor to once again participate in this critical summit.
Biden says he wants to work with Republicans, but won't compromise on abortion, Social Security and climate change
President Joe Biden said he would be willing to work with Republicans after the midterm elections, but would not compromise on issues including abortion rights and Social Security. Biden said that after he returns from the G-20 summit in Indonesia, he will invite the leaders from both parties to the...
Biden takes aim at methane emissions with new rules on oil and gas industry
The Biden administration on Friday announced plans to significantly tighten regulations against methane emissions from domestic oil and gas drilling. The new measures were unveiled at the United Nations Climate Change Conference, known as COP27, in Sharm el Sheikh, Egypt, and are part of the administration's broader commitments to the global community to tackle the climate crisis.
‘Biden should step up’: Cop27 protesters demand US pay for climate damage
Youth activists at Cop27 have demanded Joe Biden and other leaders compensate the global South for the damage wrought by the climate crisis.“Show us the money,” protesters from Kenya to Colombia shouted in unison as they marched at the summit on Friday. “Climate rights are our rights, not just for the rich and white.”The protest organised by Friday’s For Future coincides with a global climate strike around the world, with activists including Greta Thunberg taking to the streets. It also comes ahead of a visit by Mr Biden to the climate summit in Sharm el-Sheikh on Friday. “A very...
Statement by White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre on the District Court’s Ruling on the Biden-Harris Administration’s Student Debt Relief Program
We strongly disagree with the District Court’s ruling on our student debt relief program and the Department of Justice has filed an appeal. The President and this Administration are determined to help working and middle-class Americans get back on their feet, while our opponents – backed by extreme Republican special interests – sued to block millions of Americans from getting much-needed relief.
