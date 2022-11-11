ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
US News and World Report

The State of the Nation’s Nursing Shortage

Fueled by factors like employee burnout, an aging population and a dearth of training, states across the country are facing a familiar and common problem: a nursing shortage. Even before the COVID-19 pandemic began to unfold at the start of 2020, a gap existed between the supply of registered nurses as reflected by federal data and demand through 2030 as projected by a pre-pandemic study from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services. Once the COVID crisis hit, health care positions were not isolated from sudden job losses, which helped widen the gap between projected demand and the actual number of registered nurses in the U.S.
CALIFORNIA STATE
GOBankingRates

10 Remote Jobs That Anyone Can Do

If you're just out of college and ready to find a job but are worried about your lack of experience, or you're making a career transition and don't know which types of jobs you are qualified for,...
icytales.com

Things to consider before embarking on a nursing career

When people are first thinking about what they might like to do as a career, nursing is an extremely popular choice. How many small children have said, “When I grow up, I want to be a nurse?” While some of those children may eventually settle for a job that is less demanding, or more suited to their adult interests and skills, many do indeed go on to a long and fulfilling career in the nursing sector.
qhubonews.com

Remarks by President Biden at the Annual U.S.-ASEAN Summit

THE PRESIDENT: It’s wonderful that we gather with all of you again. This is my third U.S.-ASEAN Summit of my presidency. And I was honored to host the White Hou- — at the White House in May. And now that we’re back together here in Cambodia, I look forward to building even stronger progress than we’ve already made.
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia asks Biden to discuss fentanyl with Chinese President

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey says he’s asking President Joe Biden to discuss the country’s opioid epidemic when he meets with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday, Nov. 14. Morrisey’s office says he wrote President Biden a letter urging him to discuss illegal fentanyl he says comes from China with the Chinese […]
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
TheConversationAU

A mandate for multi-employer bargaining? Without it, wages for the low paid won't rise

“The fact is that the government that I lead was elected with a mandate to increase people’s wages,” Prime Minister Anthony Albanese told the House of Representatives last week, as parliament debated the government’s bill to increase access to multi-employer collective bargaining. The bill passed the lower house last Thursday, after the government made changes that Employment Relations Minister Tony Burke said would ensure the “primacy” of enterprise bargaining. Further concessions may be needed to pass the Senate. Read more: Grattan on Friday: Government throws...
disruptmagazine.com

Benefits of Earning a College Degree

Earning a college degree has become so vital that it is a central part of the “ideal life.” A college education, a job, a house, and a family are the foundations of a successful life. Success starts with a college education, even if it isn’t always that straightforward. By earning a college degree, you open up a world of opportunities. It prepares you intellectually and socially during schooling for your upcoming career and adult life.
qhubonews.com

Remarks by Vice President Harris at the National Veterans Day Observance Ceremony

THE VICE PRESIDENT: Good morning. Good morning. To Secretary Denis McDonough, I thank you for the work that you have been doing so tirelessly. It is noble and important work. First Lady Dr. Jill Biden, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, Secretary Lloyd Austin, and members of our Cabinet, General Mark Milley and service chiefs, leaders and members of veteran service organizations, and all of the distinguished guests: Good morning, and thank you.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy