Da’Zhon Wyche pours in 29 points, helps UAA cut 22-point deficit down to 1 in 82-77 loss to Chaminade

UAA volleyball team wins GNAC title to break Western Washington’s four-year stranglehold
With their 19th sweep of the season, the nationally ranked Seawolves secured a GNAC championship and broke Western Washington’s four-year stranglehold. Palmer’s Eve Stephens and teammate Lisa Jaunet each had nine kills to lead a balanced attack as No. 5 UAA wrapped up the regular season with a 27-2 overall record and 17-1 mark in the NCAA Division II league.
Around The Rinks: Darci Matson’s scoring spree spearheads Alaskans’ excellence in NCAA Division III pucks
OK, have yourself a ridiculous weekend, Darci Matson. The sophomore sniper from Wasilla, a Second-Team All-American last season as a rookie for the Aurora University women’s hockey team in NCAA Division III, went off for six goals and 10 points in a weekend sweep of overmatched Finlandia. The Spartans romped, 10-0 and 7-0.
Alaska Native Brotherhood/Sisterhood gather at 110th Grand Camp Convention
News Release Alaska Native Brotherhood/Sisterhood The Alaska Native Brotherhood (ANB) and Alaska Native Sisterhood (ANS) gathered in Grand Camp this fall. Business at the 110th Grand Camp Convention included electing officers, hearing speakers, and debating resolutions. The convention in early ...
Colder as high pressure camps over Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rounds of rain and snow over Southcentral Alaska and Anchorage have iced up roads, highways, and walkways. Clearing skies will lead to colder temperatures and even late-night and early-morning fog. A ridge of high pressure that is drifting over the west coast and Interior will effectively...
Scott Myers files for Chugiak Eagle River seat on Assembly, Chris Constant files for his seat downtown
A realtor from Eagle River has filed a letter of intent with Alaska Public Offices Commission to run for the seat being vacated by Anchorage Assemblywoman Jamie Allard, who has won her election to the legislature by a landslide. In 2015, Myers (pictured above) was named 30 Under 30 by...
Temperatures fall heading into the work week
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage started Sunday in the 40s with light rain falling most of the day, but by the evening, temperatures had dropped to the low 30s with rain quickly transitioning to a heavy wet snow. As of 10 p.m. snow was falling in Wasilla, Anchorage, Portage, and...
Push to keep cardboard out of the Anchorage Landfill
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As the holidays approach, the amount of cardboard in the Anchorage Regional Landfill almost always increases as people order items online that come in boxes. According to Anchorage Recycling Coordinator Kelli Toth, cardboard is the number one item in the landfill, and also the one that...
Friends and family remember Eagle River’s Sara Mason who died scuba diving
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Longtime Eagle River teacher Sara Mason, 45, died Sunday while scuba diving in Whittier. Her husband Brian said his wife was with a companion taking her first dive after being newly certified when she reportedly stopped breathing. The family is now awaiting a report from the medical examiner’s office to learn more about what happened.
It'll Be Colder In Texas Than Alaska This Weekend
Temperatures will be about 10 to 20 degrees below normal.
2 Alaska lawmakers ask FTC to block Kroger-Albertsons merger
Two Democratic Alaska lawmakers are urging the Federal Trade Commission to block a proposed merger between grocery giants Kroger and Albertsons. Reps. Ivy Spohnholz and Zack Fields co-chair the Alaska House Committee on Labor & Commerce. On Oct. 31 they sent a letter to FTC Chair Lina Khan requesting the intervention.
Picture of the Day: Night flight over Anchorage
Marshall Severson submitted this photo and note: “A C172 night flight over Anchorage, Alaska, in October 2022. Photo taken from GoPro Max 360 video in the pattern at Merrill Field. Slightly lightened and color enhanced. Once we get snow cover, there will be more light reflected!”. You can see...
The People of Anchorage Don't Want Kroger-Albertson Merge
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: AlaskaPublic and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Food Bank of Alaska announces annual Thanksgiving Blessing events
WASILLA — The Food Bank of Alaska and its partners are completing preparations to distribute groceries for an entire Thanksgiving meal to an estimated 10,000 to 11,000 local families in need during the annual Thanksgiving Blessing food distribution event. According to a recent press release, the Food Bank of...
A new app allows Anchorage students to report concerns anonymously
Father grieves loss of his son killed in Chickaloon plane crash. Stephen Seagrave is still mourning the loss of his son but has found comfort in reading the hundreds of messages and comments on social media. He said he’s been amazed at the number of people sharing their personal stories of Joshua.
Suspect in custody following SWAT investigation in Spenard
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A suspect has been taken into custody after Anchorage police, SWAT and the Crisis Negotiation Team responded to a Spenard neighborhood residence early Tuesday morning. Officers responded to Bentzen Circle, just north of West International Airport Road, at 12:43 a.m. Tuesday for an investigation. Police said...
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson files letter of intent to run for reelection
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson intends to run for reelection in 2024. He filed his letter of intent Tuesday with the Alaska Public Offices Commission. The move allows the first-term mayor to start raising the funds needed to stand up a solid campaign when the time comes, and is sends a signal to others that he is in the running.
Alaska Native nonprofit puts culture at the forefront of addiction prevention
This summer, Cook Inlet Tribal Council took young people out berry picking as part of their addiction prevention programming. CITC is a tribal nonprofit that calls itself a “culturally-responsive social service organization.” Dr. Angela Michaud is CITC’s senior director of recovery services. “With our wild blueberries, we...
Man pleads guilty to 2018 killing of Anchorage teen
Troopers seize rainbow fentanyl, heroin in Fairbanks arrest of Arizona drug traffickers. Troopers seize rainbow fentanyl, heroin in Fairbanks arrest of Arizona drug traffickers. Alaska sees low test scores for another year. Updated: 5 hours ago. The study focused on students in 3rd grade through 9th grade. According to the...
Austin Quinn-Davidson says she ‘saved many lives,’ but won’t run for reelection to Anchorage Assembly
A leftist lawyer who represents West Anchorage on the Anchorage Assembly is calling it quits. She will not run for reelection, Austin Quinn-Davidson said in a news release today. There was no announcement of who might run in her place, but Democrats often line up such decisions in advance. The...
The Anchorage Garden Club held its 61st Annual Flower Show this weekend
