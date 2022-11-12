A vehicle pursuit took place in Larue County this weekend. On Saturday, a vehicle that was being pursued by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office entered Larue County, where Hodgenville Police Department began assisting in the pursuit. According to the Police Department, the suspects’ vehicle became disabled and stopped near Dangerfield Road. The driver subsequently exited the vehicle and fled on foot before being apprehended and taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.

