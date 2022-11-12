Read full article on original website
Related
Fatal collision in Pulaski County
The Kentucky State Police, London Post is investigating a fatal collision that occurred on West KY Highway 635 in the Science Hill area of Pulaski County.
wnky.com
Man charged after Barren County inmate sustains injuries
GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow police charged a man Sunday after they say an inmate assaulted another inmate. Yesterday, the Glasgow Police Department responded to the Barren County Detention Center for a medical emergency complaint. After investigating, police say they learned an inmate identified as Austin T. Brown had assaulted...
WBKO
One person has died in Tuesday morning collision in Glasgow
Pam Tillis to play holiday concert in Bowling Green Nov. 17. Annual Craft Bazaar and Lasagna Luncheon being held at State Street UMC today!. Amy Decasar talks with Allie about the Bazaar that is happening today. The doors open today at 10 AM, and tickets are $9 each. Barren Co....
wymt.com
Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office warning folks about new phone scam involving their office
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Officials with one Southern Kentucky sheriff’s office are warning the public about a new phone scam that is a new take on an old tactic. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page the caller claims they are a police officer, sometimes giving the name Detective Sellers or Sergeant Gibson. We are told neither are employees of their office.
quicksie983.com
A Vehicle Pursuit Occurred in Larue County
A vehicle pursuit took place in Larue County this weekend. On Saturday, a vehicle that was being pursued by the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office entered Larue County, where Hodgenville Police Department began assisting in the pursuit. According to the Police Department, the suspects’ vehicle became disabled and stopped near Dangerfield Road. The driver subsequently exited the vehicle and fled on foot before being apprehended and taken into custody. The investigation is ongoing.
Police arrest woman following deadly Hardin County crash
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. — A Kentucky woman is in custody following a fatal crash in Hardin County over the weekend. According to the Hardin County Sheriff's office, Angela Chapman was arrested for driving under the influence which resulted in a crash in the West Point area, around US 31, Sunday evening.
Wave 3
KSP responds to riot at Adair Regional Detention Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky State Police responded to a riot at the Adair Regional Detention Center Friday evening. According to the release, around 9:40p.m. KSP received a call requesting assistance with a riot at a maximum security juvenile detention center in Adair County. The initial call was regarding a...
Several hurt in riot at Kentucky juvenile detention center
COLUMBIA, Kentucky — Several young people and staff were wounded when a riot broke out in a maximum-security juvenile detention center in Kentucky, authorities said Saturday. The disturbance began Friday night when a juvenile assaulted a staff member, took the employee's keys and released other juveniles from their cells...
wdrb.com
Radcliff woman charged with murder after Hardin County crash kills 2
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two children are dead and a woman is facing murder charges after a crash in Hardin County Sunday afternoon. According to court documents, the crash took place sometime around 4:30 p.m. Sunday on Dixie Highway in West Point, Kentucky. Police say 42-year-old Angela Chapman, of Radcliff,...
wnky.com
Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force investigating cold case
SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. – The Allen County Sheriff’s Office says officials are actively investigating a cold case from the year 2000. The Allen County-Scottsville Crime Task Force is investigating the disappearance of Peggy Sue Ashley. The sheriff’s office says Ashley’s last known location was in Scottsville in the early morning hours on July 29, 2000.
Wave 3
Latest crash on Muldraugh Hill inspires former crash victim’s husband to speak out, raise awareness against impaired driving
HARDIN COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - After a Sunday afternoon crash in Hardin County killed two children and injured their mother, a man who has experienced that loss in the past is trying to raise awareness about the dangers of impaired driving. Hardin County Sheriff John Ward told WAVE News Angela...
WLKY.com
2 toddlers killed, pregnant mother seriously injured in Hardin County crash; suspect arrested
WEST POINT, Ky. — A Radcliff woman is in jail following a crash that killed two small children and sent their pregnant mother to the hospital on Sunday. The Hardin County Sheriff's Office believes 42-year-old Angela Chapman was under the influence of drugs at around 4:30 p.m. when she crossed over the center line of Dixie Highway and hit another vehicle with a Louisville family inside.
fox56news.com
2 Perryville 19-year-olds injured in collision
DANVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) – Danville police were called out to a single-vehicle collision Sunday on KY Highway 52. At 7:17 a.m., authorities responded to the call and gathered at the scene of the collision. An initial investigation showed 19-year-old Jacob Sultzbach of Perryville was driving a 2005 Honda...
935wain.com
Campbellsville Man Arrested On Multiple Charges, With Approximately 90 Grams Of Methamphetamine
On Sunday, November 13th, 2022 at approximately 1:51 a.m., Campbellsville Police Department Officers Chris Milby and Josh Morgan conducted a traffic stop on 35-year old Nicholas Matthew Zunker of Campbellsville. After an investigation, it was determined that Mr. Zunker was under the influence of drugs. A search of Mr. Zunker’s...
wymt.com
Pulaski County fire department taking donations after family loses everything to house fire
MOUNT VICTORY, Ky. (WYMT) - One fire department in Pulaski County is taking up donations after one of their brothers and his family lost everything in a house fire Friday evening. In a post to the department’s Facebook page, a tree fell on the home of Josh and Crystal Mullins...
quicksie983.com
Fatal Crash in West Point
A fatal car accident occurred in Hardin County over the weekend. Yesterday evening around 436 pm the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call about a collision in West Point. Sheriff John Ward stated, “We had deputies and our reconstruction team on the scene of a head-on collision on US 31W in West point. It is a fatal crash.” The road was shut down in both directions for several hours. For more information visit the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page.
wdrb.com
'I wanted the design to feel like home' | Taylor County family rebuilding after December 2021 tornadoes
TAYLOR COUNTY, Ky. (WDRB) -- Eleven months after deadly tornadoes ripped through Kentucky, Taylor County families are working to rebuild. Driving up Sanders Road in Saloma, a small city just north of Campbellsville, the land looks night and day compared to when disaster first struck. Fields scattered with debris from...
wymt.com
Kentucky man hit and killed by truck, troopers say
WHITLEY CITY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky State Police troopers are investigating a deadly crash in McCreary County. Troopers said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on Thursday on US 27 North near Strunk Ridge Road. When troopers arrived on the scene, they said Patrick J. Parriman, 30, of Whitley City,...
kentuckytoday.com
Severns Valley has new pastor in place
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (KT) – The journey from Texas to Kentucky for new Severns Valley pastor Matt Beasley has been difficult. Not the spiritual journey to his new journey, that was clearly settled, he said. But the literal journey has been quite a ride. “We’ve had something happen every time...
WLKY.com
Kentucky woman says WLKY News story about new COPD treatment at UofL Health changed her life
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky woman suffering from smoking-related lung problems credits a story she saw on WLKY News with helping to save her life. "I started smoking when I was in my 20s, and I smoked maybe half a pack to a pack a day," said Jill Perkins.
Comments / 4