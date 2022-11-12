Read full article on original website
Bedlam Football Kickoff Announced By Big 12 Conference
The Sooners and Cowboys are set to faceoff under the lights this Saturday after the Big 12 Conference announced the kickoff time for Bedlam. Oklahoma State will travel to Norman to face Oklahoma at 6:30 p.m. The Sooners haven't played at night since the Kansas State game on September 24th...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Overreaction Monday: Oklahoma State is Back, Oklahoma is Missing, TCU On the Verge of Perfection
Every Monday during the college football season, fans of teams across the country return to work and discuss the events of the weekend with their coworkers. Around the water cooler or coffee machine, overreactions are born as suddenly one team is now a national title contender (they’re not) and another’s season is over after a tough loss (it isn’t).
heartlandcollegesports.com
Oklahoma Sooners Picks Up Commitment from Kaden Cooper
The Oklahoma Sooners landed a Top 50 recruit for the Class of 2023 when Kaden Cooper announced his commitment to the Sooners on Saturday. The early-signing period for men’s college basketball started last Wednesday and ends on Wednesday. Cooper’s commitment is non-binding. Oklahoma has not announced that he has signed a letter-of-intent.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Brent Venables After WVU Loss: ‘At Some Point We’ve Got to be Pissed’
Oklahoma fell at West Virginia 23-20 on Saturday to drop to 2-5 in Big 12 play and 5-5 overall. The Sooners went into this game as seven-point favorites on Saturday and never got going on offense in Morgantown, where the rain was on and off throughout the day, while the defense had a tough time stopping dual-threat back-up QB Garrett Greene.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Former Oklahoma Players Defend Sooners Coaching Staff, Question Players
Many Oklahoma fans appear to be questioning Brent Venables and the new Oklahoma coaching staff after their 23-20 loss to West Virginia on Saturday. But two former prominent Sooners are defending the staff and calling out the players. Here is what former Oklahoma defensive back Zack Sanchez had to say...
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Set Program Record Attendance in Loss to No. 1 Texas
NORMAN – In front of a program record crowd of 3,702 fans, the Oklahoma volleyball team were swept by No. 1 Texas, falling in three sets (3-0), 25-14, 25-19, 25-10, on Saturday evening inside McCasland Field House. "First, we have to thank the crowd for helping us break an...
Oklahoma sees lead shrink but holds off UAPB
Jalen Hill scored 22 points and Grant Sherfield added 16, all in the second half, as Oklahoma hung on to
heartlandcollegesports.com
Oklahoma Sooners 2022-23 Men’s Basketball Schedule, Results
The Oklahoma Sooners are coming off an appearance in the postseason NIT as they play the 2022-23 men’s basketball season. All year, Heartland College Sports will keep up with their schedule and results right here. 2022-23 Oklahoma Men’s Basketball Schedule and Results. Nov. 7 — Sam Houston 52,...
heartlandcollegesports.com
Three Thoughts on West Virginia’s 23-20 Win Over Oklahoma
On an ugly, rainy day in Morgantown, it was the West Virginia Mountaineers who came out on top after a walk-off field goal from Casey Legg to make it a 23-20 final. Despite a carer day from Oklahoma running back Eric Gray, the Sooners’ defense proved inept yet again down the stretch and couldn’t get off the field during a six-minute and 24-second drive to end the game.
OU loses at West Virginia on game-ending field goal
MORGANTOWN, W. VA. — Backup quarterback Garrett Greene ran for two touchdowns and threw for a third score, and Casey Legg’s 25-yard field goal as time ran out lifted West Virginia to a 23-20 victory over Oklahoma on Saturday. West Virginia (4-6, 2-5 Big 12) beat the Sooners...
territorysupply.com
13 Best Stops on a Dallas to Oklahoma City Road Trip
Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Make the drive from Dallas to Oklahoma City more interesting with these cool road trip stops. If you’re headed to Oklahoma City from Dallas, it’s a...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma
Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
wsop.com
THE RUTURN TO CHOCTAW HAS SEEN FIVE PLAYERS SECURE GOLD FOR THE FIRST TIME
Durant, Oklahoma (10 November 2022) - The World Series of Poker Circuit is back at Choctaw for the second time this Circuit season, with 16 gold rings awarded between November 1st - 13th. Action kicked-off just a day after all hallows eve, as ten players have already claimed gold, with...
A different kind of service: This Oklahoma veteran found his value both in uniform and out
Serving country and fellow man are both things for which they are eternally grateful.
kgou.org
AM NewsBrief: Nov. 11, 2022
The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals denied death row inmate Richard Glossip’s claim of innocence Thursday. In a press release, Attorney General John O’Connor announced the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals denied Richard Glossip’s most recent claim of innocence, saying Glossip did not show he was innocent of hiring Justin Sneed to murder motel owner Barry Van Trese in 1997.
KOCO
Veterans from Oklahoma's 39 Native tribes are invited to participate in history-making project
OKLAHOMA CITY — Veterans from Oklahoma's 39 Native tribes were involved in a history-making project Friday at Oklahoma City's First Americans Museum. The event gave the service members the opportunity to be added to an interactive database featured in the OKLA HOMMA Tribal Nations Gallery. The museum invited veterans...
Two ‘Salad and Go’ restaurants to open in Oklahoma City
If you are trying to stay healthy this holiday season, two new restaurants are opening in Oklahoma City that specialize in fresh salads.
Chef Gordon Ramsay Makes Changes to Restaurant in Oklahoma City, OK.
Earlier this summer back in May it was announced that the one and only Chef Gordon Ramsay would be opening a restaurant in Oklahoma City, OK. I don't know about you but I've got that entirely too damned excited, about to piss myself kind of feeling going on. Being a HUGE FAN of Chef Ramsay I can't wait!
madillrecord.net
Chickasaw Nation breaks ground in indoor waterpark
O K L A H O M A C I T Y – Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby, along with tribal, stateandOklahoma City leaders, participated today in the official groundbreaking ceremony for OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark. Situated along the Oklahoma River near downtown Oklahoma City and adjacent to...
KFOR
Winter Weather Moves in Monday
After another cold start, we’ll see nice weather today. It will be sunny, breezy and chilly Sunday. Afternoon highs will be in the 50’s. Winter weather moves in Monday. Snow will develop across Western Oklahoma around sunrise. It looks like the snow will move into the OKC Metro/I-35...
