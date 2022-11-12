ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

heartlandcollegesports.com

Overreaction Monday: Oklahoma State is Back, Oklahoma is Missing, TCU On the Verge of Perfection

Every Monday during the college football season, fans of teams across the country return to work and discuss the events of the weekend with their coworkers. Around the water cooler or coffee machine, overreactions are born as suddenly one team is now a national title contender (they’re not) and another’s season is over after a tough loss (it isn’t).
NORMAN, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma Sooners Picks Up Commitment from Kaden Cooper

The Oklahoma Sooners landed a Top 50 recruit for the Class of 2023 when Kaden Cooper announced his commitment to the Sooners on Saturday. The early-signing period for men’s college basketball started last Wednesday and ends on Wednesday. Cooper’s commitment is non-binding. Oklahoma has not announced that he has signed a letter-of-intent.
NORMAN, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Brent Venables After WVU Loss: ‘At Some Point We’ve Got to be Pissed’

Oklahoma fell at West Virginia 23-20 on Saturday to drop to 2-5 in Big 12 play and 5-5 overall. The Sooners went into this game as seven-point favorites on Saturday and never got going on offense in Morgantown, where the rain was on and off throughout the day, while the defense had a tough time stopping dual-threat back-up QB Garrett Greene.
NORMAN, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Former Oklahoma Players Defend Sooners Coaching Staff, Question Players

Many Oklahoma fans appear to be questioning Brent Venables and the new Oklahoma coaching staff after their 23-20 loss to West Virginia on Saturday. But two former prominent Sooners are defending the staff and calling out the players. Here is what former Oklahoma defensive back Zack Sanchez had to say...
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Set Program Record Attendance in Loss to No. 1 Texas

NORMAN – In front of a program record crowd of 3,702 fans, the Oklahoma volleyball team were swept by No. 1 Texas, falling in three sets (3-0), 25-14, 25-19, 25-10, on Saturday evening inside McCasland Field House. "First, we have to thank the crowd for helping us break an...
NORMAN, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Oklahoma Sooners 2022-23 Men’s Basketball Schedule, Results

The Oklahoma Sooners are coming off an appearance in the postseason NIT as they play the 2022-23 men’s basketball season. All year, Heartland College Sports will keep up with their schedule and results right here. 2022-23 Oklahoma Men’s Basketball Schedule and Results. Nov. 7 — Sam Houston 52,...
NORMAN, OK
heartlandcollegesports.com

Three Thoughts on West Virginia’s 23-20 Win Over Oklahoma

On an ugly, rainy day in Morgantown, it was the West Virginia Mountaineers who came out on top after a walk-off field goal from Casey Legg to make it a 23-20 final. Despite a carer day from Oklahoma running back Eric Gray, the Sooners’ defense proved inept yet again down the stretch and couldn’t get off the field during a six-minute and 24-second drive to end the game.
NORMAN, OK
territorysupply.com

13 Best Stops on a Dallas to Oklahoma City Road Trip

Territory Supply is reader-supported and may earn a commission when you book or purchase using our links. Learn more about our editorial policies here. Make the drive from Dallas to Oklahoma City more interesting with these cool road trip stops. If you’re headed to Oklahoma City from Dallas, it’s a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Highest Point in Oklahoma

Sitting just above Texas, Oklahoma is one of the flattest states in the United States. Its capital is Oklahoma City, which is also the largest city in the state, closely followed by Tulsa. In fact, two-thirds of the state’s population resides within the Oklahoma City and Tulsa metropolitan districts. Oklahoma is full of vast prairies, forests (in the eastern part of the state), and yes, even mountains. But, just how high is the highest point in Oklahoma?
OKLAHOMA STATE
kgou.org

AM NewsBrief: Nov. 11, 2022

The Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals denied death row inmate Richard Glossip’s claim of innocence Thursday. In a press release, Attorney General John O’Connor announced the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals denied Richard Glossip’s most recent claim of innocence, saying Glossip did not show he was innocent of hiring Justin Sneed to murder motel owner Barry Van Trese in 1997.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
madillrecord.net

Chickasaw Nation breaks ground in indoor waterpark

O K L A H O M A C I T Y – Chickasaw Nation Governor Bill Anoatubby, along with tribal, stateandOklahoma City leaders, participated today in the official groundbreaking ceremony for OKANA Resort & Indoor Waterpark. Situated along the Oklahoma River near downtown Oklahoma City and adjacent to...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
KFOR

Winter Weather Moves in Monday

After another cold start, we’ll see nice weather today. It will be sunny, breezy and chilly Sunday. Afternoon highs will be in the 50’s. Winter weather moves in Monday. Snow will develop across Western Oklahoma around sunrise. It looks like the snow will move into the OKC Metro/I-35...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK

