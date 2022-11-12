Read full article on original website
Kaitlin Armstrong: Judge sets trial date after tossing defense motions to suppress evidenceLavinia ThompsonAustin, TX
Teacher suspended by Texan school for alleged racists ideologyAsh JurbergPflugerville, TX
A Texas Attorney is Charged With Serving His Wife Abortion Pills in Her Waterjustpene50Austin, TX
Here's What Governor Abbott Said On Fox NewsTom HandyTexas State
Cedar Creek Lady Cougars Win Regional 1 Division IV Race And Other Region 1 Division IV QualifiersUnder The Radar NWLANatchitoches, LA
Click2Houston.com
MONDAY HUDDLE: What will happen to Jimbo Fisher after Aggies hit new low?
Huddle up! Here’s a look back at this weekend on the gridiron, with three key takeaways from the state’s football scene -- and a glimpse at what’s to come next week. Just when it seemed Texas A&M’s season couldn’t get worse, it does. From being...
Where Texas football ranks in the post-Week 11 ESPN FPI
In Week 11, No. 18 ranked Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian had a chance to do something that would get this team much closer to earning a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game. Instead, Texas fell flat in a high-stakes Big 12 contest on Nov. 12 at the hands of new head coach Sonny Dykes and the undefeated No. 4 ranked TCU Horned Frogs.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Texas Boosters Wanted Steve Sarkisian Instead of Sonny Dykes: Report
The TCU Horned Frogs are 10-0 and 7-0 in Big 12 play in 2022, and have already locked themselves into a spot in the Big 12 Championship Game in Sonny Dykes first year at the helm. Meanwhile, Steve Sarkisian is in his second year with the Texas Longhorns and after...
oklahoma Sooner
Sooners Set Program Record Attendance in Loss to No. 1 Texas
NORMAN – In front of a program record crowd of 3,702 fans, the Oklahoma volleyball team were swept by No. 1 Texas, falling in three sets (3-0), 25-14, 25-19, 25-10, on Saturday evening inside McCasland Field House. "First, we have to thank the crowd for helping us break an...
Social media, fans react to Texas football’s bad loss to TCU
A loss that will be a tough one to swallow for No. 18 ranked Texas football and head coach Steve Sarkisian saw the No. 4 ranked and undefeated TCU Horned Frogs take care of business on the night of Nov. 12. Texas couldn’t muster anything on offense as redshirt freshman quarterback Quinn Ewers was completely flat for the entire game.
Burnt Orange Nation
Texas falls back out of AP Top 25 after loss to TCU
The Texas Longhorns’ (6-4, 4-3) return to the AP Top 25 lasted just one week, as the Horns are back on the outside looking in after their 17-10 loss to No. 4 TCU. The Horns also fell from the USA Today Sports Coaching Poll after previously sitting at No. 18.
Texas Mascot Knocks Handler’s Hat Off on ‘College GameDay’
Don’t mess with the Longhorns’ beloved mascot.
saturdaytradition.com
Best of College GameDay: Crowd in Austin delivers with savage team signs
The crowd for College GameDay showed up with strong signs for today’s Texas-TCU matchup in Austin, Texas. The University of Texas is hosting College GameDay and the Texas fans have showed up in full force with signs directed at TCU. Each week, fans show up to the GameDay site with signs in hand and they cheer on the home team. The signs usually promote the home team or take direct shots at the opposing team.
Golf.com
Here’s how Jordan Spieth did as ESPN College GameDay’s guest picker
Make that two Longhorn golfers ESPN has hooked to appear on its popular college football pre-game show College GameDay this season. While Scottie Scheffler didn’t get to make picks with Desmond Howard, Kirk Herbstreit and the gang when the traveling show came to Austin for the Texas-Alabama game — we think he was perfectly satisfied with receiving his PGA Tour Player of the Year award, though — fellow Longhorn Jordan Spieth put his college football knowledge to the test as GameDay’s guest picker this week. The show made a rare second visit to Austin this season for Texas’ game against undefeated TCU.
saturdaytradition.com
Bevo, Texas' live mascot, makes incredible entrance on College GameDay
Bevo is not messing around early in Austin. Texas plays its biggest game of the season Saturday at 7:30 p.m. EST against No. 4 TCU, looking to play upset and perhaps spring a few lucky teams into the running for the College Football Playoff at the end of the year. The Horned Frogs are undefeated on the season and looking to make a run at the final field should they keep their win streak going.
Hutto, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Smithville High School football team will have a game with Gatesville High School on November 11, 2022, 17:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Over 185k People Have Checked In on Facebook at This Texas Restaurant
It’s not shocking to hear about people flocking to the Austin, Texas area, but in this instance specifically it’s because everyone wants to eat at this restaurant with amazing views. While I haven’t been able to visit this restaurant myself, I thought it was jaw-dropping to see that over 185,000 people have checked in on Facebook from this one restaurant. The restaurant that so many people seem to love is The Oasis on Lake Travis.
WEEKEND READ: Alignment changes, new firsts during 2022 midterm elections in Texas
During the 2022 midterm elections, Texans voted on a number of key statewide races. Here's what has changed across the state and in the Austin area over the past four years.
myfoxzone.com
Five Texas cities vote to decriminalize having small amounts of marijuana
TYLER, Texas — By the end of Election Day, five Texas cities have voted to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession. After Austin voters overwhelmingly approved the proposition to decriminalize carrying small amounts of marijuana in May, Ground Game Texas — the progressive group behind that effort — successfully worked with local organizations and pushed for similar measures to appear on the ballots of Denton, San Marcos, Killeen, Elgin and Harker Heights for the midterms cycle.
Senator from New Braunfels to serve as ‘Governor for the Day’
Sen. Campbell said she'll use her time to remind Texans of what binds them together.
World Famous Fried Chicken Joint Announces New Texas Location
You can never have too many fried chicken joints!
austinot.com
Austin Thai food: 10 best Thai restaurants near you for pad thai, tom yum and more!
At every Thai restaurant do you order Pad Thai? If you do, we aren’t judging. But Austin Thai food places serve more than that. From the traditional Tom Yum soup or steamed dumplings, you’re sure to find your new favorite Thai entree. Most Popular Thai Food in Austin.
These donut shops ranked among best in Texas & US: report
How many of your out there can truly say that donuts make you go nuts? Well, if you're living in the state of Texas there are a couple of cities that are not only home to some of the best in the state, but in the country as well.
Quonset Hut remains in central Austin after 28 years
Close to 29th Street and Guadalupe Street, an area that is constantly changing, stands a military surplus store that first opened in 1994.
worldatlas.com
5 Most Beautiful Lake Towns in Texas
Every state has its own unique personality, and that’s especially true in the Lone Star State. Named after the Spanish word for “lonely,” Texas is known as a big-hearted place where people are happy to help each other. That spirit extends well beyond city limits, too. From...
