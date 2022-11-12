CLINCHPORT — Rye Cove’s dream football season didn’t have the Hollywood ending, but the Eagles made sure it was an inspirational story nevertheless. The Eagles fought to the end of Saturday’s VHSL Region 1D playoff game, a 31-8 loss to Holston. An example came on a fourth-and-17 play in the final minute when Rye Cove quarterback Landon Lane connected with Carter Roach-Hodge for a 52-yard pass. And on the game’s final play, Lane hit Jay Bowen for an 18-yard pass that moved the ball to the Holston 3-yard line.

