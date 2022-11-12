ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Johnson City Press

Holston ends Rye Cove's dream season in 1D quarters

CLINCHPORT — Rye Cove’s dream football season didn’t have the Hollywood ending, but the Eagles made sure it was an inspirational story nevertheless. The Eagles fought to the end of Saturday’s VHSL Region 1D playoff game, a 31-8 loss to Holston. An example came on a fourth-and-17 play in the final minute when Rye Cove quarterback Landon Lane connected with Carter Roach-Hodge for a 52-yard pass. And on the game’s final play, Lane hit Jay Bowen for an 18-yard pass that moved the ball to the Holston 3-yard line.
CLINCHPORT, VA
Johnson City Press

Bearcats, Wolfpack advance to Region 2D semifinal collision

BRISTOL, Va. — Virginia High won its Region 2D quarterfinal playoff game against Lee High on Saturday, but the victory came at a cost. The Bearcats held off the Generals 37-20, but lost star quarterback Brody Jones to a leg injury on the second play from scrimmage.
VIRGINIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy