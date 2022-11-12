Read full article on original website
Johnson City Press
Boone, Hilltoppers still breathing thanks to old-school approach
Why are Science Hill and Daniel Boone still alive and beginning preparations for chances to earn the biggest win in either school’s history?. They have distinctly different stories, but there is one unifying factor.
East Tennessee high school football scores from TSSAA playoffs second round
Here are the Tennessee high school playoff scores from the second round for Division I games and state quarterfinals in Division II.
Tennessee standing out to former Kentucky RB commit after latest visit
After decommitting from Kentucky on Monday night, one of Tennessee's top running-back targets returned to Knoxville this weekend to take another look at the Vols.
Johnson City Press
Holston ends Rye Cove's dream season in 1D quarters
CLINCHPORT — Rye Cove’s dream football season didn’t have the Hollywood ending, but the Eagles made sure it was an inspirational story nevertheless. The Eagles fought to the end of Saturday’s VHSL Region 1D playoff game, a 31-8 loss to Holston. An example came on a fourth-and-17 play in the final minute when Rye Cove quarterback Landon Lane connected with Carter Roach-Hodge for a 52-yard pass. And on the game’s final play, Lane hit Jay Bowen for an 18-yard pass that moved the ball to the Holston 3-yard line.
WYSH AM 1380
Weekend sports wrap-up: Mavs take care of business, will host Greeneville in 1-2 showdown
HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SECOND ROUND PLAYOFF SCORES (11/11/22) THIRD ROUND SCHEDULE (11/18/22) 4A: #1 Greeneville (12-0) at #2 Anderson County (12-0) 5A: Oak Ridge (7-5) at Powell (11-1) Daniel Boone (12-0) at #1 West (12-0) 1A: Oliver Springs (7-5) at Coalfield (11-1) 3A: #2 Gatlinburg-Pittman (11-1) at #1 Alcoa (11-1)
Johnson City Press
Bearcats, Wolfpack advance to Region 2D semifinal collision
BRISTOL, Va. — Virginia High won its Region 2D quarterfinal playoff game against Lee High on Saturday, but the victory came at a cost. The Bearcats held off the Generals 37-20, but lost star quarterback Brody Jones to a leg injury on the second play from scrimmage.
