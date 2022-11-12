Drake is going viral again for a posting a strange selfie. Early this morning (Nov. 11), Drake shared a gallery of photos on Instagram. A few of the images are in promotion of his new album with 21 Savage, Her Loss. One photo finds Aubrey pointing a fake gun at the camera. There's a photo of a mixed drink and a pic of two women wearing carved pumpkins on their heads while bent over in a hotel room. The one photo that has the internet talking features Drake tucked into his bed wearing a baby blue silk bonnet and appearing to have freshly manicured eyebrows.

4 DAYS AGO