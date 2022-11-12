Read full article on original website
Related
Famous ‘Scooby-Doo’ Voice Actress Calls Katy Perry ‘100% Trash,’ Behind-the-Scenes ‘Nightmare’
The wave of backlash toward Katy Perry continues in the wake of her voting for former Republican politician Rick Caruso for mayor of Los Angeles in the 2022 midterm elections. This time around, the criticism comes from a famous Scooby-Doo voice actress. On Wednesday (Nov. 9), Grey DeLisle — character...
Post Malone, Swae Lee’s ‘Sunflower’ Passes Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ as Highest Certified Song in RIAA History
Congratulations are in order for Post Malone and Swae Lee because their collaborative track "Sunflower" is officially the biggest song in history. On Monday (Nov. 14), the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certified Post Malone and Swae Lee's tune "Sunflower" at 17 million copies sold, surpassing Lil Nas X's 2019 viral song "Old Town Road" featuring Billy Ray Cyrus, which now stands at 16 million units sold. The former song, produced by Carter Lang and Louis Bell, appears on the soundtrack to the 2018 animated film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
Drake Shades Taylor Swift on His Instagram Story: PHOTO
Drake and 21 Savage's collaborative album Her Loss may be dominating the Billboard Hot 100 chart, but the one spot they haven't claimed is the coveted No. 1. On Monday (Nov. 14), Drake posted an Instagram Story that threw shade at Taylor Swift, whose song "Anti-Hero" has been sitting on top of the charts since her album Midnights released on Oct 21.
Drake Covers Up Taylor Swift’s No. 1 Song ‘Anti-Hero’ in Celebration of Her Loss Taking Eight of Top 10 Billboard Hot 100 Spots
Drake celebrated songs from his Her Loss album with 21 Savage occupying eight of the top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 with a post on Instagram that featured a pinch of shade thrown at Taylor Swift, whose hit single "Anti-Hero" remains in the top spot. On Monday (Nov....
Drake Gets Clowned for Selfie Wearing Bonnet
Drake is going viral again for a posting a strange selfie. Early this morning (Nov. 11), Drake shared a gallery of photos on Instagram. A few of the images are in promotion of his new album with 21 Savage, Her Loss. One photo finds Aubrey pointing a fake gun at the camera. There's a photo of a mixed drink and a pic of two women wearing carved pumpkins on their heads while bent over in a hotel room. The one photo that has the internet talking features Drake tucked into his bed wearing a baby blue silk bonnet and appearing to have freshly manicured eyebrows.
2023 Grammy Nominations Revealed (UPDATING LIVE)
It's that time of year again! The 65th GRAMMY Awards nominations will be announced today (Nov. 15). The 2023 show is especially exciting thanks to the addition of six new categories, rounding out the total number at 91, the most awards given since 2010. This year fans will see categories...
Cardi B Breaks Silence Following Takeoff’s Death, Releases Statement
Cardi B paid tribute to Takeoff hours after attending the late rapper's star-studded funeral. On Friday (Nov. 11), Cardi B broke her silence since Takeoff's tragic death and released a statement on her Instagram page where she honored the fallen Migos rapper. In her post, the Bronx, N.Y. rhymer expressed the "pain and sorrow" Takeoff's death has left on family and friends.
New ‘Yellowstone’ Season 5 Cast Member Orli Gottesman Shares First Day on Set: ‘I Was Definitely Freaking Out’ [Interview]
Yellowstone's newest cast member is not yet out of high school, and she says that joining such an enormous production is intimidating. In a new interview, 16-year-old actor Orli Gottesman admits she was "freaking out" when she first arrived on the set for her first day of work on the runaway hit show.
Sam Smith Caught Awkwardly Filming TikTok Outside of Woman’s Apartment: WATCH
Getting spotted making a making a TikTok in public is undeniably embarrassing, but Sam Smith probably isn't too worried after recently getting caught in the act. A woman went viral on TikTok after she filmed the the "Unholy" singer filming a TikTok outside her apartment. (Sadly, Kim Petras wasn't around at the time.)
How Much Does Nick Cannon Pay in Child Support?
Nick Cannon has finally revealed just how much he pays in annual child support for his ever-growing brood of offspring. The 42-year-old rapper, comedian and TV host is known for his ridiculously large family, particularly for having more than 10 children with a number of different women. Now, Cannon has...
‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Trailer: We’re Thinking He’s Back Again
After an ominous countdown video comprised of an ornate hourglass slowly spilling out its sand for 24 hours, it’s finally here: The first trailer for John Wick: Chapter 4. Four years after the release of the outstanding John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum, Keanu Reeves is back as everyone’s favorite vengeful, dog-loving assassin.
Does ‘Wakanda Forever’ Have Post-Credits Scenes?
This post does NOT contain spoilers for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. We’re not talking at all about what may or may not be in the movie’s post-credits scenes. We’re purely informing you whether there are any in the first place. So you’re good. Black Panther: Wakanda...
KISS 106
Evansville IN
22K+
Followers
10K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT
106.1 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Evansville, Indiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0