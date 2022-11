COLUMBUS, Ind. — Cummins Inc. has announced it has taken a minority stake in Exergy Energy, LLC. The partnership allows for the installation of Cummins power system solutions such as generator sets, energy storage systems, and switching equipment at the customer location to power the entire operation during grid outages or times of peak usage with no upfront CAPEX investment by the customer.

COLUMBUS, IN ・ 22 HOURS AGO