Watch The Latest Edition Of Hey! (EW), Impact Wrestling Videos
You can check out the latest edition of RJ City’s “Hey! (EW)” below. This week’s episode features The Butcher, The Blade, and The Bunny:. You can check out some additional highlights from last week’s episode of Impact Wrestling below:. You can keep up with all...
Naomi Hangs Out With Elektra Lopez (Video), News On Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, Titus O’Neil
Naomi took to Twitter on Sunday, showing a video of herself hanging out with WWE NXT Superstar Elektra Lopez at the Electric Daisy Carnival in Orlando, FL:. The official Twitter account of “WWE on BT Sport” sent out a tweet earlier today to reveal that Sami Zayn has been ‘Ucey’ since day one:
WWE SPOILERS of NXT LEVEL UP Results for November 15, 2022
This week’s episode of WWE NXT LEVEL UP was taped in advance at the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida prior to NXT. What did you think of these results? Tell us your thoughts in the comments below!. If using any of the above content, please credit the author...
Results From WWE Live Event In Madison, WI: Six-Man Tag Team Match
WWE held a live event on Sunday night from the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, WI. You can check out the results from the show below, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. AJ Styles & Asuka defeated Judgement Day (Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley) WWE United States Title Match- Seth Rollins (c) retains...
Michael Cole Opens Up On The Progress WWE Has Made In Saudi Arabia
During a recent appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show,” WWE SmackDown announcer Michael Cole opened up on WWE’s recent trip to Saudi Arabia for the Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event and the safety concerns they had. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. On...
Tyrus Sends A Message To His “Woke” Haters
Tyrus isn’t naïve to the outrage from many fans after he became the new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion at Saturday night’s Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event, and he’s now issued a response to what he calls his “woke” critics. The former Brodus Clay took...
Tyrus Issues Statement On His NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title Win
At Saturday night’s NWA Hard Times 3 pay-per-view event, Tyrus captured the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship after defeating Trevor Murdoch and Matt Cardona in a Triple Threat Match. Following the show, the former Brodus Clay took to Twitter to issue a statement on his win, the sacrifices he’s made,...
Details On How To Stream AEW Full Gear On Bleacher Report
The AEW Full Gear pay-per-view event takes place this Saturday, November 19, 2022 from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey. All Elite Wrestling sent out the following press release to announce how fans can stream the show:. “AEW: FULL GEAR” Pay-Per-View Event to Stream on. Bleacher Report Saturday,...
WWE Files Trademarks For New Show & Ring Name
On November 10, WWE filed to trademark “Iron Survivor Challenge” and “Oba Femi” for entertainment services. Oba Femi is a new ring name that will be used by an unknown NXT Superstar, while Iron Survivor Challenge is listed as a wrestling show. You can check out...
Steve Austin Offered Another Match By WWE
Steve Austin came back to the ring for one more match at WWE WrestleMania 38 (Night One), where he beat Kevin Owens in a No Holds Barred Match with the Stunner. On the second night, Austin gave Stunners to Austin Theory, Pat McAfee, and Vince McMahon. As previously reported, WrestleVotes...
Former WWE Writer Claims Shane McMahon Had Aspirations To Run His Own MMA Promotion
According to former WWE creative team writer and MLW owner Court Bauer, Shane McMahon had an interest in running his own MMA promotion at one point. Bauer appeared on a recent AdFreeShows episode and talked about Shane’s idea almost coming to fruition and Vince McMahon having the final say.
WWE Reportedly Planning International Event For January 2023
WWE may soon be heading overseas once more following the success of Clash at the Castle and Crown Jewel. Clash at the Castle took place on September 3rd in Cardiff, Wales, and marked WWE’s biggest UK event since SummerSlam 1992 in London, England. WrestleVotes reports that there was “chatter”...
WWE Unveils Rules For WarGames Matches At Survivor Series
WWE Survivor Series takes place on Saturday, November 26, 2022 from the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts. WWE has unveiled the rules for both the men’s and women’s WarGames matches ahead of the event. The men’s match has yet to be confirmed, while the women’s match will be Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and a partner vs. Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley.
Saraya Reveals What Led To Her Signing With AEW, Almost Returned To WWE
During a recent appearance on “The Session with Renee Paquette” podcast, AEW wrestler Saraya commented on her relationship with Triple H and almost going back to WWE, what led to her signing with All Elite Wrestling, and more. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:
WWE Planning To Drop Austin Theory’s Selfie Gimmick
Austin Theory is expected to be moving on from his ‘Selfie’ gimmick as part of an edgier character for the RAW Superstar. On last week’s RAW, Theory cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on U.S. Champion Seth Rollins but failed to win the gold. During...
Drew McIntyre Earns Praise Backstage Over Insane WWE Schedule
Drew McIntyre is earning serious praise backstage for his recent travel schedule which saw the Scottish Warrior land in five countries in under a week. McIntyre has been one of WWE’s most prominently featured stars since his 2017 return to the promotion, three years after being released. PWinsider reports...
Samantha Irvin Responds To Criticism Over The Way She Introduces Gunther
WWE SmackDown ring announcer Samantha Irvin has responded to several fans questioning the way she introduces Gunther. When a Twitter user asked Irvin whether she was trying to act “Austrian” with her pronunciation of the Intercontinental Champion, she clapped back by saying she’s been trying to change things up a bit. She wrote,
TNT To Air AEW Countdown To Full Gear Special, Miro Jokes About His Absence, More
TNT will be airing the AEW Countdown to Full Gear special this Friday night at 11:00 PM EST following the live episode of AEW Rampage. AEW wrestler Miro took to Twitter this week to react to a creation video, writing, “Remember that guy?”. Miro hasn’t wrestled a match since...
Reby Sky Goes Viral, News & Notes On The XFL, Tonight’s NWA Powerrr Lineup, More
WKBN.com has an article up looking at WWE Hall of Famer Jesse Ventura’s recent visit to the Super Toy Events Expo in Canfield, Ohio. WRAL.com is running a story on Matt Hardy’s wife, Reby Hardy, and her baby daughter going viral with a goth outfit. You can check...
Roxanne Perez Reveals Who Her WarGames Dream Team Would Be
Two WarGames matches will be taking place at this year’s WWE Survivor Series pay-per-view event – one for the men and one for the women. During a recent appearance on NXT El Brunch de WWE, SmackDown Superstar Roxanne Perez revealed her picks for her WarGames dream team. Additionally, she commented on her goals in WWE.
