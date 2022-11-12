We may earn revenue from the products available on this page and participate in affiliate programs. Our Place has been on a roll this year. Known for designing versatile, eco-friendly cookware, the brand has been cranking out a slurry of new products we can’t stop talking about. Beyond stovetop essentials, we’ve been snapping up its kitchen tools and accessories, as well as tableware (we’re here for the glazed soup bowls, stackable coffee mugs, and limited-edition Shabbat set complete with nondrippy beeswax candles). Now through the end of the month, you can score all of that and more at 30% off during Our Place’s Black Friday sale. With so much to choose from, we whittled down the deals to our four favorite space savers from its line.

1 DAY AGO