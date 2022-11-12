Read full article on original website
The Grapevine Canyon experience
After five years of living in Laughlin and a previous 20 years of regular visitation, I finally decided to go check out the nearby and widely recommended scenic wonder and anthropologically significant Grapevine Canyon. It was so worth it. The unobtrusive Nevada Parks and Recreation sign calls the main walking...
momjunky.com
Fun Things to do in Lake Havasu: Mind Blowing Activities!
Are you looking for fun things to do in Lake Havasu, Arizona? Look no further, we just visited, checked out all the water sports, and had a great time!. There’s no shortage of things to do in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Situated on the Colorado River, this desert oasis is a mecca for outdoor enthusiasts and sun-seekers alike. From fishing, wakeboarding, water skiing, hiking, boating, and swimming, there’s something for everyone in this southwestern gem. It’s also known for its beautiful beaches, great lakes, and adventurous nature trails. It’s so much fun!
thestandardnewspaper.online
First-ever air show slated for Bullhead City
BULLHEAD CITY – Some pilots think that the steep approach/descent of Laughlin-Bullhead City International Airport (IFP) is something to whine about. Other pilots think that the steep approach/descent of the Laughlin-Bullhead City International Airport (IFP) is an opportunity to master their craft. Which type of pilot do you think...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Give thanks at Aquarius and Edgewater with a Thanksgiving feast ￼
LAUGHLIN, Nev. – Aquarius Casino Resort and?Edgewater Casino Resort will celebrate Thanksgiving with holiday meal offerings at Stockman’s Steakhouse and Café Aquarius on Thursday, Nov. 24. Located at Edgewater, Stockman’s Steakhouse will offer a featured Thanksgiving meal, available from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Selections will include...
thestandardnewspaper.online
LHC Transit announces start of second pilot program￼
LAKE HAVASU CITY – Lake Havasu City Transit is announcing the start of its second pilot route on The Bridge called The Express. The service began this morning Monday, November 14, at 9:00 a.m. The Express will service bus stop locations at Pima Wash Bus stop, Arizona State University (ASU) Lake Havasu City campus, and Walmart.
thestandardnewspaper.online
Plane nose onto landing strip￼
KINGMAN – On November 14, midmorning, the Northern Arizona Fire District (NAFD) was dispatched to the Kingman Airport for a fuel spill. NAFD responded with one engine. Upon arrival crews found a single engine aircraft had nosed in during landing. There was a small fuel spill of AVGAS. Crews mitigated the spill and assisted with the aircraft recovery so the runway could be reopened. There were no reported injuries. The incident is under investigation by MCSO and NTSB has been notified.
Mohave Daily News
BHC man arrested after furniture, trash found dumped in desert
KINGMAN — A Bullhead City man is accused of dumping furniture and trash in the outskirts of Fort Mohave. Graig Mitchell Salzer, 61, was arrested Nov. 5 for misdemeanor criminal littering. At 3:23 p.m. Mohave County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to a reported illegal trash dump in progress in...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Military hardware was on display at BHC Veterans parade
BULLHEAD CITY – Retired military hardware donated by the U.S. government to Bullhead City was quietly delivered to the Colorado River community and snuck into the November 5 Veteran’s parade as a delightful surprise for spectators. Outgoing Mayor Tom Brady, and incoming Mayor Steve D’Amico, both veterans, happily...
Mohave Daily News
WARMC initiates mask requirements for employees
BULLHEAD CITY — Amid high levels of respiratory illnesses within the area, Western Arizona Regional Medical Center has reinstated facemask requirements for hospital employees. The requirement does not apply to most hospital visitors. "We are seeing increased numbers of patients with serious cases of influenza, children with (respiratory syncytial...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Kelly, Hobbs take senate, governor races￼
MOHAVE COUNTY – Kingman voters overwhelming rejected a proposed sales tax increase and Arizona democrats have racked up wins in hotly contested races for the U.S. senate and Governor’s office. That much was clear, but thousands of votes were left to be counted across the state Tuesday morning, at deadline for this edition of The Standard.
AZFamily
Kingman woman shot, killed in Las Vegas by man on the run for murder
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - A Kingman woman is grieving after she says her sister was murdered by a man who was on the run, wanted in connection with three other murders across two states. Angelina Hicks describes her sister Georgia Sherman as a fun-loving person. “She was super sparkly. Everywhere...
Mohave Daily News
Victims in fatal crash identified
BULLHEAD CITY — Bullhead City Police on Monday released the identities of the three people killed in an apparent high-speed head-on accident Thursday night on the Bullhead Parkway. According to police, those killed were Levi Jason Baker, 37, of Prescott Valley, Arizona; Aarom Shahi, 38, of West Hills, California;...
