Bullhead City, AZ

Mohave Daily News

WARMC initiates mask requirements for employees

BULLHEAD CITY — Amid high levels of respiratory illnesses within the area, Western Arizona Regional Medical Center has reinstated facemask requirements for hospital employees. The requirement does not apply to most hospital visitors. "We are seeing increased numbers of patients with serious cases of influenza, children with (respiratory syncytial...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

D'Amico and council members sworn in

BULLHEAD CITY — The regular Bullhead City Council meeting held Tuesday night saw the city's new mayor and five council members sworn into office. Mayor Steve D'Amico was sworn in first by Judge Steven Moss, followed by Dan Alfonso, Rodney Head, Grace Hecht, Juan Lizarraga and Tami Ring. Alongside...
BULLHEAD CITY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

Wind scuttles Smokeout observance

BULLHEAD CITY — Wind couldn't change the calendar but it did alter something on it. A plan by a local youth organization to commemorate Thursday's observance of the Great American Smokeout was rescheduled for after Thanksgiving with the hopes that the weather will be more cooperative. “These 40 mph...
MOHAVE COUNTY, AZ
Mohave Daily News

The Grapevine Canyon experience

After five years of living in Laughlin and a previous 20 years of regular visitation, I finally decided to go check out the nearby and widely recommended scenic wonder and anthropologically significant Grapevine Canyon. It was so worth it. The unobtrusive Nevada Parks and Recreation sign calls the main walking...
LAUGHLIN, NV

