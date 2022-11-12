Read full article on original website
thestandardnewspaper.online
Fichtelman on trial for allegedly fathering underage stepsister’s child￼
KINGMAN – It took more than five hours to select the jury while attorneys spent only 20 minutes to present opening statements in the trial of a Lake Havasu City man who allegedly fathered the child of his adopted teenage stepsister, 45 years his junior. Trial for Terry Fichtelman, 65, began Monday in Mohave County Superior Court in Kingman.
parkerliveonline.com
Sheriff’s vehicle strikes, kills, pedestrian in Parker
A man was killed when a Sheriff’s deputy struck him while he was attempting to cross the street in the town of Parker. An investigation will be led by the Arizona Department of Public Safety. On November 10th at around 6:30 pm, Jose Sanchez was struck and killed while...
thestandardnewspaper.online
Plane nose onto landing strip￼
KINGMAN – On November 14, midmorning, the Northern Arizona Fire District (NAFD) was dispatched to the Kingman Airport for a fuel spill. NAFD responded with one engine. Upon arrival crews found a single engine aircraft had nosed in during landing. There was a small fuel spill of AVGAS. Crews mitigated the spill and assisted with the aircraft recovery so the runway could be reopened. There were no reported injuries. The incident is under investigation by MCSO and NTSB has been notified.
thestandardnewspaper.online
First-ever air show slated for Bullhead City
BULLHEAD CITY – Some pilots think that the steep approach/descent of Laughlin-Bullhead City International Airport (IFP) is something to whine about. Other pilots think that the steep approach/descent of the Laughlin-Bullhead City International Airport (IFP) is an opportunity to master their craft. Which type of pilot do you think...
parkerliveonline.com
Woman on 1600-mile Colorado River trek passes through Parker
Vanessa Keating has been on a one-woman trek along the Colorado River since the beginning of August. She’s now passing through the Parker area and on the final stretch of her trip, which she has been documenting online to help raise awareness about the water crisis facing the southwest.
momjunky.com
Fun Things to do in Lake Havasu: Mind Blowing Activities!
Are you looking for fun things to do in Lake Havasu, Arizona? Look no further, we just visited, checked out all the water sports, and had a great time!. There’s no shortage of things to do in Lake Havasu City, Arizona. Situated on the Colorado River, this desert oasis is a mecca for outdoor enthusiasts and sun-seekers alike. From fishing, wakeboarding, water skiing, hiking, boating, and swimming, there’s something for everyone in this southwestern gem. It’s also known for its beautiful beaches, great lakes, and adventurous nature trails. It’s so much fun!
thestandardnewspaper.online
Give thanks at Aquarius and Edgewater with a Thanksgiving feast ￼
LAUGHLIN, Nev. – Aquarius Casino Resort and?Edgewater Casino Resort will celebrate Thanksgiving with holiday meal offerings at Stockman’s Steakhouse and Café Aquarius on Thursday, Nov. 24. Located at Edgewater, Stockman’s Steakhouse will offer a featured Thanksgiving meal, available from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Selections will include...
