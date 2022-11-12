Next week’s WWE Raw will feature a match that will determine the advantage in the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series on November 26. In a backstage interview segment that took place on Monday’s Raw, Bianca Belair would not reveal who she has planned as the fifth person on her team, and also would not reveal who she would pick to represent her team on next week’s show, in the match that will determine the advantage for the Women’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series.

