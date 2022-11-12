Read full article on original website
wrestleview.com
First match announced for post-Survivor Series episode of WWE Raw
The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis in a stipulation match has been announced for the first episode of Monday Night Raw following Survivor Series. During Monday’s Raw, it was announced that The Miz will face Lumis on the November 28 episode with Lumis earning a WWE contract if he defeats The Miz. Also, if The Miz loses the match, he will be required to pay Lumis what he had originally agreed where Miz hired Lumis to attack him.
wrestleview.com
Updated card for WWE Survivor Series
Following Monday’s WWE Raw, below is the current card for Survivor Series, featuring WarGames. -Women’s WarGames Match: Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim & TBA vs. Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley. -Men’s WarGames Match: TBA vs. TBA. -WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship...
wrestleview.com
11/25 AEW Rampage set to air at a special earlier time
According to TNT’s website, the November 25 episode AEW Rampage will air at 4:00 pm ET due to TNT’s coverage of the NHL, beginning at 5:00 pm ET. As of this writing, AEW has yet to officially announce the time-slot change.
wrestleview.com
NXT Quick Results and Highlights – 11/15/22 (Scrypts, Two Title Matches)
Below are the quick results and highlights for Tuesday night’s NXT that aired live on the USA Network. NXT Champion Bron Breakker defeated Von Wagner to retain the NXT Championship. Indus Sher (Veer Mahaan & Sanga) defeated George Cannon & Ariel Dominguez. Apollo Crews defeated JD McDonagh. The Dyad...
wrestleview.com
Two new matches added to NXT; updated card
On Sunday, WWE announced two more matches for Tuesday’s edition of NXT. Indi Hartwell vs. Tatum Paxley and The Dyad (Jagger Reid & Rip Fowler) vs. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen in a tag team contest have been added to the show. Below is the updated card for Tuesday’s...
wrestleview.com
Producers Revealed for Last Night’s Raw
The WWE Producers have been revealed for last night’s RAW matches and segments from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY, courtesy of Fightful Select. * Mustafa Ali vs. Bobby Lashley was produced by Adam Pearce. * Mia Yim vs. Tamina Snuka was produced by WWE Hall of Famer...
wrestleview.com
WWE Smackdown Ratings for 11/11/2022
Viewership for last Friday’s Smackdown on FOX drew and average of 2.263 million viewers, up from last week’s 2.138 million. In the key 18-49 demographic, Smackdown pulled in a 0.58 and was 7th in network television for the night. Friday’s Smackdown featured the New Day vs. The Usos...
wrestleview.com
Former NXT and AEW star is 1-0 as a professional boxer
Bobby Fish is 1-0 as a professional boxer. In his professional boxing debut, the former NXT and AEW star defeated Boateng Prempeh in the second round by TKO, due to Prempeh suffering an apparent shoulder injury. Fish’s win was on the undercard of the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Deji Olatunji exhibition, that took place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Saturday.
wrestleview.com
Scarlett comments on drink tossed at her during WWE house show, more details
More details have emerged from the incident at the WWE house show at the Peoria Civic Saturday night, from an incident where a fan tossed a drink at Scarlett during the match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre. According to PWInsider, the breakdown of how the incident took place is...
wrestleview.com
AEW Rampage Ratings for 11/11/2022
Viewership for last Friday’s edition of Rampage on TNT drew 456,000 viewers. These numbers are about even from last week’s number of 455,000. In the key 18-49 demographic, Rampage pulled in a 0.11 rating, which is down from last week’s number of 0.14. Rampage came in at number 55 for the night in cable television.
wrestleview.com
WWE has “big plans” for WrestleMania 39
WWE is looking towards the future with its biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 39, on April 1 and 2, 2023, in Los Angeles, CA, with the tagline, ‘WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.’. Although the event is still months away, there’s no doubt that WWE is planning big things for the...
wrestleview.com
WWE RAW Viewership And Key Demo (11/14/2022)
Viewership for Monday’s edition of WWE RAW on the USA Network drew an average of 1.647 million viewers. These numbers are up from last week’s Crown Jewel Fallout episode which drew an average of 1.593 million viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, RAW pulled in a 0.56 rating,...
wrestleview.com
AEW Star Reportedly Injured Over the Weekend
AEW star Abadon reportedly suffered an injury over the weekend. A new report from Mike Johnson of PWInsider notes that Abadon suffered an injury while working Warriors of Wrestling’s Intergender Warfare event in Brooklyn, NYC on Saturday. Word going around is that she likely suffered a broken collarbone. Abadon...
wrestleview.com
WWE 2022 Tribute to the Troops air date revealed
The 2022 WWE Tribute to the Troops special that was taped last Friday in Indianapolis will air on Saturday December 17 on FOX. The time-slot will depend on your market, so you will to check local listings for a start time. Source: PWInsider.
wrestleview.com
Survivor Series WarGames Advantage Match set for 11/21 WWE Raw
Next week’s WWE Raw will feature a match that will determine the advantage in the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series on November 26. In a backstage interview segment that took place on Monday’s Raw, Bianca Belair would not reveal who she has planned as the fifth person on her team, and also would not reveal who she would pick to represent her team on next week’s show, in the match that will determine the advantage for the Women’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series.
wrestleview.com
Kevin Owens Injured at WWE Live Event
Kevin Owens suffered an injury at Sunday’s WWE live event in Madison, Wisconsin. Owens defeated Austin Theory but appeared to have suffered a knee injury at one point. Fans in attendance noted how Owens went down on his knee, and the match was called off soon after that moment.
wrestleview.com
IMPACT Wrestling announces they are returning to Canada in 2023
IMPACT Wrestling has issued a press release announcing their return to Canada on March 24 and March 25, 2023, for TV tapings to be held at St. Clair College in Windsor, Ontario. The press release can be read below, containing all the details. The stars of IMPACT Wrestling will Sacrifice...
wrestleview.com
WWE Raw Results – 11/14/22 (United States Title Match, The Miz apologizes)
Louisville, Kentucky (KFC Yum! Center) “Then. Now. Forever. Together.” The WWE video leads us into the show. The Raw video plays, and we go into the KFC Yum! Center to see a big pyrotechnics display. United States Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins makes his way to the ring.
wrestleview.com
Update on a possible future Stone Cold Steve Austin match
According to sources, Austin is to be willing to listen to any proposals at WrestleMania 39 in April 2023 following his successful return at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year when he defeated Kevin Owens, as he enjoyed being back in the ring and was pleased with how everything went. Fightful...
wrestleview.com
Backstage News Regarding Praise for Drew McIntyre
Veteran WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre was recently praised for his commitment to the company. A new report from PWInsider notes how McIntyre had quite a few people praising him this past week for his commitment to WWE as he went from the United States to Germany and Switzerland for SmackDown live events, then to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, then to India to film a movie role with Sony India, then back to the United States for Friday’s live SmackDown, then a pair of live events in Illinois and Wisconsin this past weekend.
