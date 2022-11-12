Read full article on original website
What a banker thinks English National Opera should do
Huw van Steenis is Senior Advisor to the Chief Executive of UBS. Before that he was Senior Advisor to Mark Carney, when he was Governor at the Bank of England. He is also a trustee of ENO. In an op-ed in the Times today, he attacks the Arts Council’s ex-London...
Rossini Fest confirms Florez mentor as its boss
The Rossini Opera Festival has confirmed Ernesto Palacio as Intendant for four years, 2023-2026. Palacio, 76, is a retired tenor who has been the vocal coach and artist manager of his fellow-Peruvian, Juan Diego Florez. Looks like 80 is the recommended retirement age.
Podcast: Land of grope and fumble
In the second edition of the Slippeddisc podcast, Rainer Hersch and Norman Lebrecht look at some of the less-noticed elements in the Arts Council’s all-out war on on no-growth opera. A national anthem may suffer in translation. And you may learn something about the buggins-turn system by which composers...
Just in: Thielemann cancels Berlin
Christian Thielemann has unfortunately had to cancel his appearance conducting the concert on 11 December due to scheduling issues. The Berliner Philharmoniker Foundation and the Karajan Academy of the Berliner Philharmoniker are very grateful to Kent Nagano for taking over the conducting duties. The programme has been changed and is...
Daniel Barenboim: What lies ahead at 80
The birthday celebrations have been put on hold. The world’s best recognised classical musician is undergoing treatment in Berlin for a neurological condition that will keep him out of action for the rest of the year. Barenboim said not long ago: ‘I’m always happy when I can make music.’...
Do come to our concerts for speed-dating
Wondering where you concert date is Haydn? Meet other classical-music-loving singles* in your age group by participating in 8-minute speed dates while enjoying catered appetizers! Everyone will then head over to Richardson Auditorium to be serenaded in a surround-sound holiday concert by the dazzling tenThing Brass Ensemble. Age Groups:. ·...
Ruth Leon recommends… Winslow Homer – Force of Nature – National Gallery
Winslow Homer – Force of Nature – National Gallery. Last time I was in New York I saw this enthralling exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum which has now moved to the National Gallery in London. Until then, I had known very little about Winslow Homer except his name. Now I know a little more.
Salzburg hits back at multi-million artist lawsuit
The Salzburg Festival has issued this response to claims that it underpaid large numbers of artists in 2020:. The Salzburg Festival denies the accusations levied by Mr. Ablinger-Sperrhacke, among others, in the press release dated November 11, 2022. The facts are as follows: the Salzburg Festival was the only major festival in the world to take place in the summer of 2020, thereby giving hundreds of artists employment. The Festival’s directorate also managed to present almost all the productions originally planned for 2020 during the 2021 or 2022 seasons. To this end, modification contracts were concluded by mutual agreement with the soloists, choruses and orchestras.
Boston’s having a tough tour in Japan
We hear that venues have struggled to sell out on the current Boston Symphony tour. Some concerts were little over one-third full of paying customers – you can see the gaps in the picture below. That could be post-Covid nerves. It could also be the $300 ticket prices. Or...
Harry Potter takes over Magic Flute
A German fantasy film based on Mozart’s opera is about to go on continental release. It features such eminent Mozartians as Sabine Devieilhe as Queen of the Night, Morris Robinson as Sarastro and Rolando Villazón playing himself. There is even F Murray Abraham from Amadeus playing the headmaster of a music boarding school.
