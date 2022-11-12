The Salzburg Festival has issued this response to claims that it underpaid large numbers of artists in 2020:. The Salzburg Festival denies the accusations levied by Mr. Ablinger-Sperrhacke, among others, in the press release dated November 11, 2022. The facts are as follows: the Salzburg Festival was the only major festival in the world to take place in the summer of 2020, thereby giving hundreds of artists employment. The Festival’s directorate also managed to present almost all the productions originally planned for 2020 during the 2021 or 2022 seasons. To this end, modification contracts were concluded by mutual agreement with the soloists, choruses and orchestras.

17 HOURS AGO