Producers Revealed for Last Night’s Raw
The WWE Producers have been revealed for last night’s RAW matches and segments from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY, courtesy of Fightful Select. * Mustafa Ali vs. Bobby Lashley was produced by Adam Pearce. * Mia Yim vs. Tamina Snuka was produced by WWE Hall of Famer...
Updated card for WWE Survivor Series
Following Monday’s WWE Raw, below is the current card for Survivor Series, featuring WarGames. -Women’s WarGames Match: Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, Mia Yim & TBA vs. Bayley, IYO SKY, Dakota Kai, Nikki Cross & Rhea Ripley. -Men’s WarGames Match: TBA vs. TBA. -WWE SmackDown Women’s Championship...
New concept match to take place at NXT Deadline next month
During Tuesday’s episode of NXT, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels revealed a new match concept called the Iron Survivor Challenge. Michaels announced there will be men’s and women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Matches taking place at the NXT Deadline premium live event on Saturday, December 10. It was also said the winner of the men’s match will be the No. 1 contender to the NXT Title, currently held by Bron Breakker and the winner of the women’s match will be the No. 1 contender to the NXT Women’s Title, currently held by Mandy Rose.
WWE RAW Viewership And Key Demo (11/14/2022)
Viewership for Monday’s edition of WWE RAW on the USA Network drew an average of 1.647 million viewers. These numbers are up from last week’s Crown Jewel Fallout episode which drew an average of 1.593 million viewers. In the key 18-49 demographic, RAW pulled in a 0.56 rating,...
Two new matches added to NXT; updated card
On Sunday, WWE announced two more matches for Tuesday’s edition of NXT. Indi Hartwell vs. Tatum Paxley and The Dyad (Jagger Reid & Rip Fowler) vs. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen in a tag team contest have been added to the show. Below is the updated card for Tuesday’s...
Scarlett comments on drink tossed at her during WWE house show, more details
More details have emerged from the incident at the WWE house show at the Peoria Civic Saturday night, from an incident where a fan tossed a drink at Scarlett during the match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre. According to PWInsider, the breakdown of how the incident took place is...
WWE has “big plans” for WrestleMania 39
WWE is looking towards the future with its biggest event of the year, WrestleMania 39, on April 1 and 2, 2023, in Los Angeles, CA, with the tagline, ‘WrestleMania Goes Hollywood.’. Although the event is still months away, there’s no doubt that WWE is planning big things for the...
Backstage News Regarding Praise for Drew McIntyre
Veteran WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre was recently praised for his commitment to the company. A new report from PWInsider notes how McIntyre had quite a few people praising him this past week for his commitment to WWE as he went from the United States to Germany and Switzerland for SmackDown live events, then to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, then to India to film a movie role with Sony India, then back to the United States for Friday’s live SmackDown, then a pair of live events in Illinois and Wisconsin this past weekend.
NXT Quick Results and Highlights – 11/15/22 (Scrypts, Two Title Matches)
Below are the quick results and highlights for Tuesday night’s NXT that aired live on the USA Network. NXT Champion Bron Breakker defeated Von Wagner to retain the NXT Championship. Indus Sher (Veer Mahaan & Sanga) defeated George Cannon & Ariel Dominguez. Apollo Crews defeated JD McDonagh. The Dyad...
Updated WWE Raw Preview: U.S. Title Match, Miz TV
WWE has made a change to tonight’s advertised tag team match. Matt Riddle vs. Chad Gable is replacing the original match of Riddle and Elias vs Gable and Otis. WWE did not give a reason for the change to the match. *Live coverage of WWE Raw will begin tonight...
Update on a possible future Stone Cold Steve Austin match
According to sources, Austin is to be willing to listen to any proposals at WrestleMania 39 in April 2023 following his successful return at WrestleMania 38 earlier this year when he defeated Kevin Owens, as he enjoyed being back in the ring and was pleased with how everything went. Fightful...
WWE Raw Results – 11/14/22 (United States Title Match, The Miz apologizes)
Louisville, Kentucky (KFC Yum! Center) “Then. Now. Forever. Together.” The WWE video leads us into the show. The Raw video plays, and we go into the KFC Yum! Center to see a big pyrotechnics display. United States Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins makes his way to the ring.
Backstage Update on Kevin Owens’ injury
Kevin Owens may end up missing the rest of 2022 for WWE. As noted, Owens suffered an apparent knee injury during his win over Austin Theory at Sunday’s WWE live event in Madison, Wisconsin. According to fans in attendance, Owens came down from the turnbuckle and landed hard on his knee. He immediately clutched the knee as the referee checked him out. He then got back up, went right to the Stunner and got the pin on Theory. Owens was helped away from the ring by a referee, and was limping.
WWE NXT Preview (11/15/2022): Title Tuesday, Contract Signing, Women’s Title Match
Tonight’s Title Tuesday edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. NXT will be headlined by NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defending against Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing match, and NXT Champion Bron Breakker defending against Von Wager. WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels will also make an appearance tonight to issue a statement on the upcoming NXT Deadline event.
WWE 2022 Tribute to the Troops air date revealed
The 2022 WWE Tribute to the Troops special that was taped last Friday in Indianapolis will air on Saturday December 17 on FOX. The time-slot will depend on your market, so you will to check local listings for a start time. Source: PWInsider.
Logan Paul reveals who he’s wanting to face at next year’s WrestleMania
On his Impaulsive podcast, Logan Paul expressed interest in having a match with John Cena at WrestleMania 39 next year. On the Tuesday episode of his podcast Impaulsive, Paul stated he has already sent a text message to Triple H about the possibility of having a match with Cena. Paul also said that WrestleMania 39 would be taking place during his birthday.
Kevin Owens Injured at WWE Live Event
Kevin Owens suffered an injury at Sunday’s WWE live event in Madison, Wisconsin. Owens defeated Austin Theory but appeared to have suffered a knee injury at one point. Fans in attendance noted how Owens went down on his knee, and the match was called off soon after that moment.
AEW Full Gear PPV to air in select theaters across North America
AEW has announced via a press release that this Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view will air in select theaters. You can read the press release below containing all the details. AEW AND JOE HAND PROMOTIONS BRINGING “AEW FULL GEAR” TO MOVIE THEATERS ACROSS NORTH AMERICA ON SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 19...
Former NXT and AEW star is 1-0 as a professional boxer
Bobby Fish is 1-0 as a professional boxer. In his professional boxing debut, the former NXT and AEW star defeated Boateng Prempeh in the second round by TKO, due to Prempeh suffering an apparent shoulder injury. Fish’s win was on the undercard of the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Deji Olatunji exhibition, that took place at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai on Saturday.
WWE has filed two new trademarks
On November 10, WWE filed two new trademarks. WWE filed to trademark “Iron Survivor Challenge” and “Oba Femi” for entertainment services with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. “Iron Survivor Challenge” is listed as a show. It’s possible it could be a recap show for...
