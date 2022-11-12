Read full article on original website
wrestleview.com
First match announced for post-Survivor Series episode of WWE Raw
The Miz vs. Dexter Lumis in a stipulation match has been announced for the first episode of Monday Night Raw following Survivor Series. During Monday’s Raw, it was announced that The Miz will face Lumis on the November 28 episode with Lumis earning a WWE contract if he defeats The Miz. Also, if The Miz loses the match, he will be required to pay Lumis what he had originally agreed where Miz hired Lumis to attack him.
WWE Smackdown Ratings for 11/11/2022
Viewership for last Friday’s Smackdown on FOX drew and average of 2.263 million viewers, up from last week’s 2.138 million. In the key 18-49 demographic, Smackdown pulled in a 0.58 and was 7th in network television for the night. Friday’s Smackdown featured the New Day vs. The Usos...
Scarlett comments on drink tossed at her during WWE house show, more details
More details have emerged from the incident at the WWE house show at the Peoria Civic Saturday night, from an incident where a fan tossed a drink at Scarlett during the match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre. According to PWInsider, the breakdown of how the incident took place is...
Producers Revealed for Last Night’s Raw
The WWE Producers have been revealed for last night’s RAW matches and segments from the KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, KY, courtesy of Fightful Select. * Mustafa Ali vs. Bobby Lashley was produced by Adam Pearce. * Mia Yim vs. Tamina Snuka was produced by WWE Hall of Famer...
Two new matches added to NXT; updated card
On Sunday, WWE announced two more matches for Tuesday’s edition of NXT. Indi Hartwell vs. Tatum Paxley and The Dyad (Jagger Reid & Rip Fowler) vs. Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen in a tag team contest have been added to the show. Below is the updated card for Tuesday’s...
11/25 AEW Rampage set to air at a special earlier time
According to TNT’s website, the November 25 episode AEW Rampage will air at 4:00 pm ET due to TNT’s coverage of the NHL, beginning at 5:00 pm ET. As of this writing, AEW has yet to officially announce the time-slot change.
WWE 2022 Tribute to the Troops air date revealed
The 2022 WWE Tribute to the Troops special that was taped last Friday in Indianapolis will air on Saturday December 17 on FOX. The time-slot will depend on your market, so you will to check local listings for a start time. Source: PWInsider.
Backstage Update on Kevin Owens’ injury
Kevin Owens may end up missing the rest of 2022 for WWE. As noted, Owens suffered an apparent knee injury during his win over Austin Theory at Sunday’s WWE live event in Madison, Wisconsin. According to fans in attendance, Owens came down from the turnbuckle and landed hard on his knee. He immediately clutched the knee as the referee checked him out. He then got back up, went right to the Stunner and got the pin on Theory. Owens was helped away from the ring by a referee, and was limping.
New concept match to take place at NXT Deadline next month
During Tuesday’s episode of NXT, WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels revealed a new match concept called the Iron Survivor Challenge. Michaels announced there will be men’s and women’s Iron Survivor Challenge Matches taking place at the NXT Deadline premium live event on Saturday, December 10. It was also said the winner of the men’s match will be the No. 1 contender to the NXT Title, currently held by Bron Breakker and the winner of the women’s match will be the No. 1 contender to the NXT Women’s Title, currently held by Mandy Rose.
Backstage News Regarding Praise for Drew McIntyre
Veteran WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre was recently praised for his commitment to the company. A new report from PWInsider notes how McIntyre had quite a few people praising him this past week for his commitment to WWE as he went from the United States to Germany and Switzerland for SmackDown live events, then to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, then to India to film a movie role with Sony India, then back to the United States for Friday’s live SmackDown, then a pair of live events in Illinois and Wisconsin this past weekend.
NXT Quick Results and Highlights – 11/15/22 (Scrypts, Two Title Matches)
Below are the quick results and highlights for Tuesday night’s NXT that aired live on the USA Network. NXT Champion Bron Breakker defeated Von Wagner to retain the NXT Championship. Indus Sher (Veer Mahaan & Sanga) defeated George Cannon & Ariel Dominguez. Apollo Crews defeated JD McDonagh. The Dyad...
WWE NXT Preview (11/15/2022): Title Tuesday, Contract Signing, Women’s Title Match
Tonight’s Title Tuesday edition of WWE NXT on the USA Network will air live from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, FL. NXT will be headlined by NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose defending against Alba Fyre in a Last Woman Standing match, and NXT Champion Bron Breakker defending against Von Wager. WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels will also make an appearance tonight to issue a statement on the upcoming NXT Deadline event.
WWE Superstar spotted in Birmingham on Monday, his wife indicates hospital stay
According to PWInsider, WWE Superstar Randy Orton was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama on Monday. It is being said there is no word why Orton was in Birmingham. However, this is the location of Andrews Sports Medicine is located and the American Sports Medicine Institute. Both of these medical facilities are operated by Dr. James Andrews, which is the doctor WWE sends is injured talents to for major surgeries.
Survivor Series WarGames Advantage Match set for 11/21 WWE Raw
Next week’s WWE Raw will feature a match that will determine the advantage in the Women’s WarGames match at Survivor Series on November 26. In a backstage interview segment that took place on Monday’s Raw, Bianca Belair would not reveal who she has planned as the fifth person on her team, and also would not reveal who she would pick to represent her team on next week’s show, in the match that will determine the advantage for the Women’s WarGames Match at Survivor Series.
WWE Backstage News On Contracts For Returning Talent
According to a new report from Fightful Select several talents that were brought back to WWE SmackDown are under three-year deals, which are set to expire in the summer of 2025. The members of Hit Row (“Top Dolla” AJ Francis, “B-Fab” Briana Brandy, Ashante “Thee” Adonis) reportedly all have matching...
WWE Raw Results – 11/14/22 (United States Title Match, The Miz apologizes)
Louisville, Kentucky (KFC Yum! Center) “Then. Now. Forever. Together.” The WWE video leads us into the show. The Raw video plays, and we go into the KFC Yum! Center to see a big pyrotechnics display. United States Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins makes his way to the ring.
Kevin Owens Injured at WWE Live Event
Kevin Owens suffered an injury at Sunday’s WWE live event in Madison, Wisconsin. Owens defeated Austin Theory but appeared to have suffered a knee injury at one point. Fans in attendance noted how Owens went down on his knee, and the match was called off soon after that moment.
Backstage news on Bray Wyatt’s creative in WWE
Bray Wyatt reportedly has a lot more creative freedom during his current WWE run under Chief Content Officer Triple H. A new report from Wrestlevotes notes that among the wrestlers Wyatt wants to work with are his brother Bo Dallas, and his former Wyatt Family stablemate Erick Rowan. It was...
Update on Thunder Rosa’s timetable for return
AEW superstar Thunder Rosa recently appeared on the Wrestling Perspective podcast, where La Mera Mera discussed a number of different topics, most notably how she is recovering from the injury that has kept her out for the last couple months. Highlights from the interview can be found below. How she’s...
WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Live Show results – (11/12/2022)
WWE held its Saturday Night’s Main Event live event on November 12 from Peoria Civic Center in Peoria, IL. WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event Results (11/12) – WWE Intercontinental Championship: GUNTHER (c) vs. Sheamus ended in a no contest due to interference, setting up a six-man tag. –...
