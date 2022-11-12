Kevin Owens may end up missing the rest of 2022 for WWE. As noted, Owens suffered an apparent knee injury during his win over Austin Theory at Sunday’s WWE live event in Madison, Wisconsin. According to fans in attendance, Owens came down from the turnbuckle and landed hard on his knee. He immediately clutched the knee as the referee checked him out. He then got back up, went right to the Stunner and got the pin on Theory. Owens was helped away from the ring by a referee, and was limping.

MADISON, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO