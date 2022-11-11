Read full article on original website
Related
Former Classmates Are Sharing What Happened To Their School's "Smart Kid," And The Valedictorian-To-Prison Pipeline Is Kind Of Concerning
"I saw our valedictorian at our high school reunion last year. He drove his Tesla back to our small ass town, and he looked like a fish out of water. It was hilarious."
‘Ultimately, you’re in the hands of the public’: has streaming killed the one-hit wonder?
The one-hit wonder can be one of the music industry’s cruellest, and kindest, trajectories. A song takes on a life of its own as a previously unknown act gets propelled into temporary superstardom, only to come crashing down just as fast when future releases don’t quite make the same mark.
Comments / 0