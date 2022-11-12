Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Summit County Aspiring Young Male Models Work Day Jobs and Walk the Runway on Weekends: Gifted and FashionableBrown on ClevelandSummit County, OH
3 Places To Get Fried Chicken in the Akron AreaIsla ChiuAkron, OH
This is the Best Polar Express Train Ride in OhioTravel MavenIndependence, OH
3 Bakeries To Check Out in the Canton AreaIsla ChiuCanton, OH
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Related
Vicksburg Post
Mississippi football playoff scoreboard: Nov. 18
Class 2A – Tallulah Academy vs. Tunica Academy, 3 p.m. Class 4A – Tri-County Academy vs. Greenville-St. Joe, 7 p.m. Class 1A – Lee Academy (Ark.) vs. DeSoto School, 11 a.m. Class 3A – Canton Academy vs. Central Holmes, 3 p.m. Class 5A – Oak Forest...
BREAKING: Javon Bullard Exits Mississippi State Contest
Georgia starting nickelback, Javon Bullard was injured during Saturday's contest against Mississippi State. Bullard limped off on his own, but it appeared from the pressbox that Bullard suffered a lower-leg injury. This article will be updated as further information trickles in. Senior ...
Tolu Smith leads Mississippi State past Akron in Barstool Invitational
Mississippi State head coach Chris Jans wondered earlier this week how his team would respond away from Humphrey Coliseum against an Akron squad that made the NCAA Tournament a year ago. The Bulldogs answered their coach with an emphatic 73-54 victory on Friday night in Philadelphia, Pa., as part of...
Mississippi St. uses balanced scoring to dominate Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Mississippi State turned in its most dominant performance of the season Sunday afternoon in an 80-47 victory over Arkansas-Pine Bluff
Watch: Ladd McConkey Takes Over in the Third Quarter at Mississippi State
Mississippi State ended the first half in a big way, cutting into Georgia's lead. Ladd McConkey answered in a big way in the third quarter.
Jackson State vs. Alabama A&M Live Game Thread
Jackson State vs. Alabama A&M Live Game Thread and Updates.
Tulu Smith helps Mississippi State fight off Akron
Tulu Smith scored 26 points, one shy of his career-high, as Mississippi State fought off Akron 73-54 on Friday in
Ole Miss Takes Down Florida Atlantic 80-67
The Ole Miss Rebels earned their second win of the season on Friday night over the Florida Atlantic Owls.
How To Watch: No. 8 Alabama vs. Austin Peay
The Crimson Tide return home after defeating Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss
DOMO Prospects group headed to Ole Miss Saturday
DOMO Prospects is bringing a big group of talented players to Saturday’s showdown in Oxford as No. 9 Ole Miss hosts No. 11 Alabama for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff on CBS. The list includes Little Rock (Ark.) Wilbur Mills four-star defensive lineman Charleston Collins, Bryant (Ark.) High edge rusher TJ Lindsey, Dickinson (Texas) High cornerback Rodney Bimage.
Vote Now: Who should be SB Live's Mississippi Athlete of the Week? (Nov. 6 - Nov. 13)
JACKSON — Here are the candidates for SBLive’s Mississippi High School Athlete of the Week for Nov 6-Nov. 13 as nominated by fans, readers and SBLive’s staff. Read through the nominees and cast your vote at the bottom of the page. Voting will conclude on Sunday at 11:59 p.m and the winner will ...
Ole Miss Falls Short in Back-And-Forth Game vs. Alabama
A valiant effort from the Rebels did not pay off as they saw their home winning streak snapped on Saturday.
