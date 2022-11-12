Read full article on original website
Warriors Fans Are Angry After Team Loses To Kings: "Trade Curry, Let Him Play For A Good Franchise."
Fans had a lot to say about the Warriors losing to the Kings.
Carmelo Anthony could have unexpected new gig?
Carmelo Anthony’s career may soon be jumping the shark. Liu Meng-chu, head coach of the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, told reporters over the weekend that his team is having talks with the ten-time NBA All-Star Anthony’s representatives (per CNA English News). The GhostHawks are a professional team based in Taiwan (competing in the T1 League).
This Lakers-Mavericks Trade Features Tim Hardaway Jr.
No man is an island. No NBA player is, either. Even the league’s brightest stars can’t shine alone Yes, having an elite player is a key ingredient in building a championship team. It’s not the only one. They need a quality supporting cast that compliments their skillset.
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Minnesota Timberwolves: Odds, preview, injury report, lineups, TV
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cavaliers return home following a five-game road trip as they take on the Minnesota Timberwolves at 6 p.m. EDT at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Cleveland is looking to get back in the win column after dropping their last three. Before this short losing stint, the Cavs had won eight in a row.
This Lakers-Suns Trade Features Anthony Davis
Some say insanity is defined as trying to do the same thing over and over and expecting different results. By that logic, some NBA teams are insane. Granted, roster turnover has its own drawbacks. If you’re a good team, you may bank on internal growth to improve. With that said, if you’re falling short of your ultimate goals, you may need to make some changes.
La La Anthony Says Carmelo's Time With NY Knicks Killed Their Marriage
La La Anthony has revealed that New York City led to the end of her and Carmelo Anthony’s marriage. During an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Me Daddy podcast on Wednesday (Oct. 26), La La discussed her marriage to the professional athlete and why it ultimately ended in divorce. More from VIBE.comFormer NBA Player Delonte West Arrested For Trespassing In VirginiaDid Kawhi Leonard Shade The San Antonio Spurs With His Rehab Comments?Fivio Foreign Goes Viral After Deflating Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance The model wanted it to be clear that everything between her and Melo was great until he was traded to the New York Knicks...
Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger
Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
Lonnie Walker IV spills the beans about Lakers reinforcements on the way
The Los Angeles Lakers need all the help they can after suffering a painfully slow start that has put them behind the curve this season. A win against the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday pushed the team to 3-10 and with an easier schedule coming up, the team has to string wins together.
Lack Of Success Puts Knicks' Tom Thibodeau On Hot Seat
Given the New York Knicks inconsistent start to the 2022-23 season, head coach Tom Thibodeau’s job security is beginning to be questioned.
Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Washington Wizards: live updates
The Memphis Grizzlies could be facing one of their toughest challenges this season on Sunday. Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane are all listed as doubtful on the injury report ahead of a matchup against the Washington Wizards. If the three aforementioned players do not play, Tyus Jones, John Konchar and Santi Aldama could fill in as starters.
This Nets-Sixers Trade Features Kevin Durant
We can all be prisoners of the moment. Even NBA teams. Of course, we know that circumstances change. it’s just not always easy to keep that in mind. Sometimes, it feels like whatever is happening at the moment is all that matters. For some NBA teams, it is. If...
This Heat-Rockets Trade Features Bam Adebayo
You don’t want to jump the gun, but you don’t want to fall behind either. The only thing worse than jumping the gun is letting your opponent get a head start. Call it a rat race, or call it an arms race: either way, the NBA is a race.
This Pacers-Suns Trade Features Deandre Ayton
The Indiana Pacers and Phoenix Suns should feel good about where they’re at early in the 2022-23 NBA season. Each team is achieving likely around their expectations, but is there a trade involving both franchises that would be beneficial?. By all appearances, Deandre Ayton didn’t feel valued by the...
Mavs Step Back: Doncic, Dinwiddie Dominate Trail Blazers; NBA Roundup
Led by Luka Doncic’s efficient 42-point triple-double and Spencer Dinwiddie out-dueling Damian Lillard in crunch time, the Mavs finally jumped back in the win column after an uninspiring 0-2 road trip. Although Dallas is just 7-5 overall, it is 6-1 at home. This is a good sign for the Mavs, considering they’re next four games are at American Airlines Center.
This Heat-Kings Trade Features Harrison Barnes
Nobody likes to fall short of expectations. With that said, it’s essential to have realistic expectations in the first place. NBA teams should set realistic expectations for themselves, too. If your goal is to buy a home, that’s reasonable. Work hard and save money, and it should be achievable....
Pelicans: Zion Williamson questionable for Grizzlies game
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans could be without Star Zion Williamson for Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. It's a highly anticipated matchup that will feature the top 2 picks of the 2019 NBA Draft. Williamson has had the advantage in their short careers with a 4-0 record against Ja Morant.
Darius Garland Held NBA's Top Scoring Game For 90 Minutes
Sunday was a very high-scoring day around the NBA. There were a lot of big offensive showings by teams around the league and some very impressive offensive performances as well. One of the most impressive was by Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Garland is rounding back into shape after...
NBA Scout: Lebron James to Suns Makes Sense
Lebron James to the Phoenix Suns. No, James was not traded to the Suns but one NBA scout believes that the idea may not be too far-fetched. After an abysmal 2-10 start for the Los Angeles Lakers, all sorts of rumors are swirling around on what the Lakers may do next. Some believe the Lakers should go into full rebuild mode before it is too late as they lack draft capital and young talent.
This Hornets-Nets Trade Features Kyrie Irving
It’s not easy moving a distressed asset. Suppose you own stocks in a successful company. Now, imagine that company finds itself in the middle of a PR disaster. Suddenly, its value plummets. Who would want to buy those stocks? NBA teams need to think like investors. When one of...
Knicks give up most points ever by a Tom Thibodeau team
In his 11-year NBA coaching career, Tom Thibodeau has been known for his defense. Not on Sunday. Thibodeau's Knicks gave up 145 points to the Oklahoma City Thunder, a team that's supposed to be tanking without rookie center Chet Holmgren. They scored a team-record 48 points in the first quarter but proceeded to give up 43 in both the second and third quarters.
