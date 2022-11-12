ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Carmelo Anthony could have unexpected new gig?

Carmelo Anthony’s career may soon be jumping the shark. Liu Meng-chu, head coach of the Tainan TSG GhostHawks, told reporters over the weekend that his team is having talks with the ten-time NBA All-Star Anthony’s representatives (per CNA English News). The GhostHawks are a professional team based in Taiwan (competing in the T1 League).
NBA Analysis Network

This Lakers-Suns Trade Features Anthony Davis

Some say insanity is defined as trying to do the same thing over and over and expecting different results. By that logic, some NBA teams are insane. Granted, roster turnover has its own drawbacks. If you’re a good team, you may bank on internal growth to improve. With that said, if you’re falling short of your ultimate goals, you may need to make some changes.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Vibe

La La Anthony Says Carmelo’s Time With NY Knicks Killed Their Marriage

La La Anthony has revealed that New York City led to the end of her and Carmelo Anthony’s marriage.  During an episode of Alex Cooper’s Call Me Daddy podcast on Wednesday (Oct. 26), La La discussed her marriage to the professional athlete and why it ultimately ended in divorce. More from VIBE.comFormer NBA Player Delonte West Arrested For Trespassing In VirginiaDid Kawhi Leonard Shade The San Antonio Spurs With His Rehab Comments?Fivio Foreign Goes Viral After Deflating Brooklyn Nets Halftime Performance The model wanted it to be clear that everything between her and Melo was great until he was traded to the New York Knicks...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
People

Who Is Giannis Antetokounmpo's Girlfriend? All About Mariah Riddlesprigger

Giannis Antetokounmpo and Mariah Riddlesprigger have been together for several years and share two sons Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo has quite the support system. In addition to basketball fans, who affectionately refer to the NBA star as the "Greek Freak," Antetokounmpo counts his two sons and his longtime girlfriend Mariah Riddlesprigger among his biggest supporters. While not much is known about the early days of the couple's relationship, the NBA champion and fashion entrepreneur are now a family of four, having welcomed their sons Liam Charles and Maverick...
MILWAUKEE, WI
The Commercial Appeal

Memphis Grizzlies score vs. Washington Wizards: live updates

The Memphis Grizzlies could be facing one of their toughest challenges this season on Sunday. Ja Morant, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Desmond Bane are all listed as doubtful on the injury report ahead of a matchup against the Washington Wizards. If the three aforementioned players do not play, Tyus Jones, John Konchar and Santi Aldama could fill in as starters.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA Analysis Network

This Pacers-Suns Trade Features Deandre Ayton

The Indiana Pacers and Phoenix Suns should feel good about where they’re at early in the 2022-23 NBA season. Each team is achieving likely around their expectations, but is there a trade involving both franchises that would be beneficial?. By all appearances, Deandre Ayton didn’t feel valued by the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Yardbarker

Mavs Step Back: Doncic, Dinwiddie Dominate Trail Blazers; NBA Roundup

Led by Luka Doncic’s efficient 42-point triple-double and Spencer Dinwiddie out-dueling Damian Lillard in crunch time, the Mavs finally jumped back in the win column after an uninspiring 0-2 road trip. Although Dallas is just 7-5 overall, it is 6-1 at home. This is a good sign for the Mavs, considering they’re next four games are at American Airlines Center.
PORTLAND, OR
NBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Kings Trade Features Harrison Barnes

Nobody likes to fall short of expectations. With that said, it’s essential to have realistic expectations in the first place. NBA teams should set realistic expectations for themselves, too. If your goal is to buy a home, that’s reasonable. Work hard and save money, and it should be achievable....
MIAMI, FL
WWL-TV

Pelicans: Zion Williamson questionable for Grizzlies game

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Pelicans could be without Star Zion Williamson for Tuesday's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. It's a highly anticipated matchup that will feature the top 2 picks of the 2019 NBA Draft. Williamson has had the advantage in their short careers with a 4-0 record against Ja Morant.
MEMPHIS, TN
NBA Analysis Network

Darius Garland Held NBA’s Top Scoring Game For 90 Minutes

Sunday was a very high-scoring day around the NBA. There were a lot of big offensive showings by teams around the league and some very impressive offensive performances as well. One of the most impressive was by Darius Garland of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Garland is rounding back into shape after...
Yardbarker

NBA Scout: Lebron James to Suns Makes Sense

Lebron James to the Phoenix Suns. No, James was not traded to the Suns but one NBA scout believes that the idea may not be too far-fetched. After an abysmal 2-10 start for the Los Angeles Lakers, all sorts of rumors are swirling around on what the Lakers may do next. Some believe the Lakers should go into full rebuild mode before it is too late as they lack draft capital and young talent.
PHOENIX, AZ
Yardbarker

Knicks give up most points ever by a Tom Thibodeau team

In his 11-year NBA coaching career, Tom Thibodeau has been known for his defense. Not on Sunday. Thibodeau's Knicks gave up 145 points to the Oklahoma City Thunder, a team that's supposed to be tanking without rookie center Chet Holmgren. They scored a team-record 48 points in the first quarter but proceeded to give up 43 in both the second and third quarters.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
