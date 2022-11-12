ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Rewinding: Football High Live: Scores, updates from Round 2 of the 2022 HS playoffs

The high school playoff field gets cut in half again tonight as teams vie for a spot in the third round of the playoffs next week. Four games in Class 7A will decide next week’s semifinals. In the North, a pair of Region 3 rematches take place between Hewitt-Trussville and Hoover and Vestavia Hills and Thompson. In the South, it’s two Region 2 rematches: Dothan at Auburn and Enterprise at Central-Phenix City. The winners play next week for the right to go to Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Commercial Dispatch

Prep roundup: New Hope soccer sweeps Mooreville

NEW HOPE — The New Hope boys and girls soccer team both picked up wins over Mooreville at home on Friday. Drew Pack had two goals as the New Hope boys won 5-1. Jack Oswalt, Austin Minichino and José Castillo also scored for the Trojans. The girls team...
MOOREVILLE, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy