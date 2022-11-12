Read full article on original website
Related
Rewinding: Football High Live: Scores, updates from Round 2 of the 2022 HS playoffs
The high school playoff field gets cut in half again tonight as teams vie for a spot in the third round of the playoffs next week. Four games in Class 7A will decide next week’s semifinals. In the North, a pair of Region 3 rematches take place between Hewitt-Trussville and Hoover and Vestavia Hills and Thompson. In the South, it’s two Region 2 rematches: Dothan at Auburn and Enterprise at Central-Phenix City. The winners play next week for the right to go to Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Commercial Dispatch
Prep roundup: New Hope soccer sweeps Mooreville
NEW HOPE — The New Hope boys and girls soccer team both picked up wins over Mooreville at home on Friday. Drew Pack had two goals as the New Hope boys won 5-1. Jack Oswalt, Austin Minichino and José Castillo also scored for the Trojans. The girls team...
VOTE HERE: Northeast Florida high school Athlete of the Week poll: Nov. 14
Stanton swimmer Mehdi Elaoufir is the Florida Times-Union's 11th Northeast Florida Athlete of the Week for the 2022-23 high school sports season, covering the week of Oct. 31-Nov. 5. The senior swimmer won the Region 1-2A championship in the boys 200-yard individual medley and the 100 freestyle. ...
Comments / 0