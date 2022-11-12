ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

impact601.com

Mississippi 58, UALR 40

MISSISSIPPI (3-0) Collins 3-10 1-3 8, Scott 3-5 2-3 8, Baker 4-14 0-0 9, Davis 6-8 0-0 13, Taylor 2-6 1-2 5, Singleton 1-3 0-0 2, Igbokwe 2-3 0-0 4, Berry 0-0 0-0 0, Eaton 2-3 0-0 6, Salary 1-3 0-0 3, Thompson 0-1 0-0 0, Totals 24-56 4-8 58.
STARKVILLE, MS
High School Soccer PRO

Meridian, November 14 High School ⚽ Game Notice

LOUISVILLE, MS
desotocountynews.com

Friday sports: County teams fall in football playoffs

The DeSoto County high school football season ended in a resounding thud Friday night with three teams falling in MHSAA 6A first round postseason action. Southaven, DeSoto Central and Lewisburg all were turned aside in their attempt to advance into next Friday’s second round of the playoffs. Likely the...
DESOTO COUNTY, MS
impact601.com

Mississippi demands $2M from Utah-based prison company

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi auditor said Monday that his office is demanding nearly $2 million from a private company for failing to have enough people on duty for many shifts at a state prison it was operating. Management & Training Corporation, also known as MTC, had nearly...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Commercial Dispatch

West Point rolls over Holmes County Central in MHSAA Class 5A playoff opener

WEST POINT — West Point is known for its powerful run game. But once again Friday night, the Green Wave utilized a secret weapon through the air to open things up. Up 14-0 in the second quarter, West Point took a shot downfield on a 50-yard pass from Quinterion Tillman-Evans, who hit Jalon Cooperwood near the 5-yard line. Cooperwood had to make the catch through contact, but he brought it in and kept his balance to walk into the end zone.
WEST POINT, MS
WJTV 12

Mississippi counties with highest COVID-19 infection rates

The vaccine deployment in December 2020 signaled a turning point in the COVID-19 pandemic. By the end of May 2021, 40% of the U.S. population was fully vaccinated. But as vaccination rates lagged over the summer, new surges of COVID-19 came, including Delta in the summer of 2021, and now the Omicron variant, which comprises […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Georgia woman sentenced for identity theft in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Georgia woman was sentenced in Mississippi to nine years in federal prison for bank fraud, aggravated identity theft and committing COVID-relief fraud. According to court documents, Chrystal Miesha Slaughter (Thompson), 34, used the personal identifying information of her victims to obtain loans from various banks, acquire lines of credit, purchase […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Mississippi Match 5 jackpot rises to $323,000 after no winner

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – After 13 drawings with no jackpot winner, the jackpot for the Saturday, November 12 Mississippi Match 5 drawing has increased to $323,000. The jackpot was last hit on October 11. One player won $202,000 from a ticket purchased from Midway Pit Stop in Raymond. As a reminder, Cash Pop will officially […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
wtva.com

Columbus fugitive denied bond in shooting case

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WTVA) — A Columbus fugitive on the run since May returned to Mississippi to face his alleged crime. Paris Wells was wanted in connection with a May shooting. Columbus police Captain Rick Jones said Wells fired shots into a home on 1500 22nd Street North but no one inside the home was actually hurt.
COLUMBUS, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man turns $20 into $100,000 lottery win

A Mississippi man turned $20 into $100,000 with a purchase of a Mississippi Lottery scratch-off ticket. Mississippi Lottery officials report that the lottery player from Louisville won $100,000 on a $20 Mega Money ticket. The man identified as “Harvey L.” purchased the winning ticket from Fair Oil-Louisville on S. Church...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
impact601.com

Winning numbers drawn in 'Match 5' game

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Mississippi Lottery's "Match 5" game were:. (eight, ten, fifteen, eighteen, thirty)
JACKSON, MS
Neshoba Democrat

Twins presented at EMCC Homecoming

Twin sisters Ayanna and Jayanna Coleman of Philadelphia, the daughters of Justin and Chrissy Coleman, are members of East Mississippi Community College’s 2022 Homecoming Court and were recognized Oct. 22 during halftime of EMCC’s Homecoming football game. Ayanna is a sophomore Criminal Justice Major and was escorted by...
PHILADELPHIA, MS
KWTX

Tennessee inmates escape on 4-wheeler

FAYETTEVILLE, Tn. (WAFF) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office in Tennessee is asking the public to be on alert after two inmates drove off from their work detail. According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, Eric James Short and Michael Brandon Bowden left on a yellow Honda foreman 4-wheeler and were last seen in Decatur and to their knowledge they have no money or cell phones. Authorities added that neither of the inmates are considered dangerous.
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
Magnolia State Live

Gov. Reeves announces $49 million in funds for 15 new Mississippi projects

Governor Tate Reeves today announced 15 new RESTORE Act projects totaling $49 million for Mississippi’s Gulf Coast. “I remain fully committed to ensuring that every dollar meant for our Gulf Coast, stays on our Gulf Coast,” said Governor Tate Reeves. “Mississippi’s economy is thriving in every region across our state, and this includes our Gulf Coast. These 15 new projects that I approved will strengthen our Coastal economy and better the quality of life for those living there. I’m grateful to the Governor’s Gulf Coast Advisory Committee and the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality for their continued efforts to make our state the best in the nation to live, work, and raise a family.”
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WREG

Tennessee, Mississippi lead nation in flu cases, CDC says

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Health officials are sounding the alarm about the impact the flu is having across the country and specifically in the Mid-South. With coronavirus rates declining, another infection is on the rise. Tennessee and Mississippi have some of the highest flu rates in the country right now, according to the CDC. Those on the front lines […]
TENNESSEE STATE
AL.com

Alabama ‘failing’ schools: 79 schools on first list published since pandemic

The newest list of Alabama’s failing schools, the first in a series of accountability measures expected in the coming week, is up. This year, there are 79 schools in 31 school districts on the list. There were 74 schools in 29 districts on the list the last time it was published in 2019. Accountability requirements, including federal and state report card achievement measures, were paused for 2020 and 2021.
ALABAMA STATE
Magnolia State Live

Woman sentenced to federal prison for stealing over $200,000 for fraud in Mississippi, Georgia

An Austell, Georgia woman was sentenced to nine years in federal prison for bank fraud, aggravated identity theft, and committing COVID-relief fraud while on pretrial release, announced U.S. Attorney Darren J. LaMarca and Special Agent in Charge Rodregas Owens of the Social Security Administration Office of the Inspector General – Atlanta Field Division.
AUSTELL, GA

