A winter weather advisory is in effect from 3 p.m. this afternoon to midnight for LeFlore County and most of the area. Wintry precipitation will spread into southeast Oklahoma this afternoon with rain will likely transition into a rain/snow mix or all snow across portions of the advisory area, primarily in higher areas. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches is expected with locally 3 inches possible at the highest elevations.

LEFLORE COUNTY, MS ・ 2 DAYS AGO