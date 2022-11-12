Read full article on original website
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com
What's Trending: HNN Sunrise's own Grace Lee got married!
Prices at the pump ease slightly. Smart Money Monday: Thinking of starting a small business? Here's some tips. Sophia Teruya from Bank of Hawaii provides some strategy and tips for starting a small business during a recession. City crews harvest massive Christmas tree for Honolulu holiday celebration. Updated: 6 hours...
WTOK-TV
Missing 20-year-old Greenwood woman found
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A missing Greenwood woman was found Sunday evening after her vehicle was located Sunday afternoon. According to the Jackson Police Department, the car, owned by 20-year-old Khalea Brister, was discovered at Northtown Apartment Complex. According to Brister’s mother, Khalea was originally reported missing Saturday after she...
heavenerledger.com
Winter advisory issued
A winter weather advisory is in effect from 3 p.m. this afternoon to midnight for LeFlore County and most of the area. Wintry precipitation will spread into southeast Oklahoma this afternoon with rain will likely transition into a rain/snow mix or all snow across portions of the advisory area, primarily in higher areas. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 2 inches is expected with locally 3 inches possible at the highest elevations.
Yazoo County to hire dumpster patrol officer
YAZOO COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Yazoo County Board of Supervisors agreed to hire an officer to patrol the county’s garbage pitch-in sites. The Yazoo Herald reported the decision was made because of the illegal dumping of debris and tires. There’s also an issue with fires being set in dumpsters, which costs the county about […]
Stolen plane engine leads to recovery of stolen equipment in Sunflower County
SUNFLOWER COUNTY, Miss (WJTV) – Authorities said a stolen airplane engine led to the discovery of a large cache of stolen equipment in Sunflower County, Mississippi. On Friday, November 4, investigators said the engine was stolen off of an airplane that was stored in a crop-duster hanger in Issaquena County. The theft was reported to […]
breezynews.com
Burglaries and Domestic Violence in Leake and Attala Arrests
MICHAEL L MOUDY, 45, of Kosciusko, Burglary – B&E, ACSO. Bond $10,000. JOSHUA RUSHING, 27, of Carthage, Domestic Violence – Simple Assault, CPD. Bond $500. JAVONTA SANDIFER, 23, of Kosciusko, Burglary – B&E, KPD. Bond $5,000. AUSTIN A SIMPSON, 41, of Carthage, Public Drunk, CPD. Bond $239.25.
Teen found dead inside vehicle after shooting, crash in Durant
HOLMES COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Durant police are investigating after a juvenile was killed. Durant Police Chief Jeremy Jones said officers responded to a shots fired call on Church Street around 8:00 p.m. on Monday, November 14. He said witnesses reported seeing someone in a vehicle firing shots at another vehicle. Officers also received a call […]
Carroll County man accused of killing 63-year-old
CARROLL COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Deputies said a man was killed during a shooting in Carroll County on Friday, November 11. The shooting happened around 8:46 a.m. just off of Highway 35, north of Teoc Road. Carroll deputies discovered Arthur Skinner, 63, of Vaiden, deceased. They said 22-year-old Jatarrius Rias, of Coila, was also at […]
WAPT
Man convicted of murder, drug trafficking after woman found dead in hotel room
CANTON, Miss. — A Madison man who pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and drug trafficking charges will spend the next 30 years in prison. Bubba Bramlett, the district attorney for Madison and Rankin counties, announced Tuesday that Johnnie Harris Jr. entered the plea and will have to serve the 30-year sentence without the possibility of early release or parole.
Comments / 0