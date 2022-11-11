ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eau Claire, WI

gojohnnies.com

SJU’s Michel & Yaggie Earn MIAC Weekly Honors

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – Saint John's University senior forward Nick Michel (Waconia, Minn./Holy Family Catholic) and sophomore linebacker Cooper Yaggie (Breckenridge, Minn.) earned MIAC Athlete of the Week honors for their respective sports on Monday, Nov. 14. Michel was named the MIAC Men's Hockey Offensive Player of the Week, while...
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
gojohnnies.com

Six Johnnies Named Academic All-District in Soccer

COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – Six Saint John's University student-athletes were named to the College Sports Communicators (formerly College Sports Information Directors of America, CoSIDA) Academic All-District IV men's soccer team on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Senior defender Cavin Allen (Excelsior, Minn./Chanhassen), senior midfielder Matt D. Anderson (Omaha, Neb./Creighton Prep), senior defender...
COLLEGEVILLE, MN
gowatertown.net

Fire destroys western Minnesota restaurant

NELSON, Minn.–Fire has destroyed a bar-restaurant in western Minnesota’s Douglas County. Sheriff’s Sargeant Ron Boyden says authorities were notified of the fire at The Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson, Minnesota just before 11 o’clock Monday morning. Fire departments from Osakis responded, and requested mutual aid...
NELSON, MN
MIX 94.9

Waite Park Burger Place One of Only 2 Locations Left in Minnesota

If you like burgers, you have probably spent some time and money at Burger Time in Waite Park. Burger Time is a fast food drive up/walk up restaurant that was established in Fargo in 1987. They have since branched out with locations in Minnesota, more in North Dakota and South Dakota. In total, there were 8 locations. Now, according to Bring Me the News, there is one less as the only location that was in the Twin Cities has closed. That location was in West St. Paul. That location was only open since 2016, so relatively short lived location. Previously, there had been Minnesota locations that have already closed. Those were in Detroit Lakes and also in Apple Valley. So now, the only Minnesota Burger Time locations left are in Waite Park and also in Moorhead.
WAITE PARK, MN
KFIL Radio

Unbuckled Truck Driver Killed in Southern Minnesota Crash

Windom, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has identified the driver of a Peterbilt Semi-truck, who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in southwest Minnesota Friday evening. The state crash report, updated Saturday night, indicates 72-year-old James Feltman of Round Lake MN was driving the truck north on Hwy. 71 when it was struck by a southbound pick-up truck heading south. The collision caused the semi to roll into the ditch around 6:15 p.m.
MONTICELLO, MN
MIX 94.9

This Central Minnesota Bakery Only Sells These Delicious Treats Friday and Saturday

THE COLD SPRING BAKERY - A UNIQUE FIND. Donuts. There is something special about Donuts. Especially if you've ever had one from Cold Spring. The Cold Spring Bakery in Cold Spring, Minnesota is really a unique one-of-a-kind bakery. They don't focus on just making a cupcake, a donut, or bread. They make all of it! Delicious cookies, bread, bars, cakes, donuts, and more all year long.
COLD SPRING, MN
CBS Minnesota

Adult and child injured in Maple Grove crash

MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Two people are in the hospital Saturday evening after a three-vehicle crash in Maple Grove.The Maple Grove Police Department says it responded to a crash around 4:45 p.m. on Elm Creek Boulevard near the entrance to Highway 610.Officers say a car traveling east on County Road 81 collided in the intersection with a car traveling south on Elm Creek Boulevard. The southbound vehicle then hit another vehicle.An adult driver and juvenile passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.The crash is under investigation.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Fire destroys the Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson on Monday

(Nelson, MN)--A fire that broke out Monday morning has destroyed the Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson. Osakis Fire Chief Craig Dropik says he received the page at 10:44 a.m. with smoke coming out of the building and called for help from Alexandria and other fire departments. Temperatures were in...
NELSON, MN
kvrr.com

Fire Extinguisher Crashes Through Woman’s Windshield North of Alexandria

CARLOS TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KFGO) — A Douglas County woman is hospitalized after a fire extinguisher came crashing through the windshield of her SUV north of Alexandria. The Minnesota State Patrol said Lindsay Fluegel, 27, of Carlos was driving on Highway 29 Friday morning when it happened. Fluegel was taken to an Alexandria hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
ALEXANDRIA, MN

