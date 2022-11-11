Read full article on original website
gojohnnies.com
SJU’s Michel & Yaggie Earn MIAC Weekly Honors
COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – Saint John's University senior forward Nick Michel (Waconia, Minn./Holy Family Catholic) and sophomore linebacker Cooper Yaggie (Breckenridge, Minn.) earned MIAC Athlete of the Week honors for their respective sports on Monday, Nov. 14. Michel was named the MIAC Men's Hockey Offensive Player of the Week, while...
gojohnnies.com
Six Johnnies Named Academic All-District in Soccer
COLLEGEVILLE, Minn. – Six Saint John's University student-athletes were named to the College Sports Communicators (formerly College Sports Information Directors of America, CoSIDA) Academic All-District IV men's soccer team on Tuesday, Nov. 15. Senior defender Cavin Allen (Excelsior, Minn./Chanhassen), senior midfielder Matt D. Anderson (Omaha, Neb./Creighton Prep), senior defender...
gowatertown.net
Fire destroys western Minnesota restaurant
NELSON, Minn.–Fire has destroyed a bar-restaurant in western Minnesota’s Douglas County. Sheriff’s Sargeant Ron Boyden says authorities were notified of the fire at The Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson, Minnesota just before 11 o’clock Monday morning. Fire departments from Osakis responded, and requested mutual aid...
Waite Park Burger Place One of Only 2 Locations Left in Minnesota
If you like burgers, you have probably spent some time and money at Burger Time in Waite Park. Burger Time is a fast food drive up/walk up restaurant that was established in Fargo in 1987. They have since branched out with locations in Minnesota, more in North Dakota and South Dakota. In total, there were 8 locations. Now, according to Bring Me the News, there is one less as the only location that was in the Twin Cities has closed. That location was in West St. Paul. That location was only open since 2016, so relatively short lived location. Previously, there had been Minnesota locations that have already closed. Those were in Detroit Lakes and also in Apple Valley. So now, the only Minnesota Burger Time locations left are in Waite Park and also in Moorhead.
Unbuckled Truck Driver Killed in Southern Minnesota Crash
Windom, MN (KROC-AM News)- The State Patrol has identified the driver of a Peterbilt Semi-truck, who was killed in a two-vehicle crash in southwest Minnesota Friday evening. The state crash report, updated Saturday night, indicates 72-year-old James Feltman of Round Lake MN was driving the truck north on Hwy. 71 when it was struck by a southbound pick-up truck heading south. The collision caused the semi to roll into the ditch around 6:15 p.m.
This Central Minnesota Bakery Only Sells These Delicious Treats Friday and Saturday
THE COLD SPRING BAKERY - A UNIQUE FIND. Donuts. There is something special about Donuts. Especially if you've ever had one from Cold Spring. The Cold Spring Bakery in Cold Spring, Minnesota is really a unique one-of-a-kind bakery. They don't focus on just making a cupcake, a donut, or bread. They make all of it! Delicious cookies, bread, bars, cakes, donuts, and more all year long.
krwc1360.com
Wright County Area Residents Involved in Fatal Pickup vs. Semi Crash in Southwest Minnesota
A semi-truck driver died in a weekend traffic crash in southwestern Minnesota that involved residents from the Wright County area. The Minnesota State Patrol reports that shortly after 6 PM Friday, a pickup was southbound on Highway 71 in Germantown Township in Cottonwood County when it collided with a semi truck at County Road 11.
voiceofalexandria.com
Osakis, Alexandria, Carlos, and Forada Fire Departments battle fire at the Corral
Osakis Fire Chief Craig Dropik discusses fire Monday at the Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson.
Adult and child injured in Maple Grove crash
MAPLE GROVE, Minn. -- Two people are in the hospital Saturday evening after a three-vehicle crash in Maple Grove.The Maple Grove Police Department says it responded to a crash around 4:45 p.m. on Elm Creek Boulevard near the entrance to Highway 610.Officers say a car traveling east on County Road 81 collided in the intersection with a car traveling south on Elm Creek Boulevard. The southbound vehicle then hit another vehicle.An adult driver and juvenile passenger were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police say.The crash is under investigation.
voiceofalexandria.com
Fire destroys the Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson on Monday
(Nelson, MN)--A fire that broke out Monday morning has destroyed the Corral Saloon and Eatery in Nelson. Osakis Fire Chief Craig Dropik says he received the page at 10:44 a.m. with smoke coming out of the building and called for help from Alexandria and other fire departments. Temperatures were in...
Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Holiday Event in Southeast Minnesota
One of the best Christmas events in Southeast Minnesota just confirmed that they will not be opening for the 2022 season. Unexpected Closing Announced for Popular Event in Southeast Minnesota. I've been trying to plan a few fun things for our family when all of my kids are going to...
kvrr.com
Fire Extinguisher Crashes Through Woman’s Windshield North of Alexandria
CARLOS TOWNSHIP, Minn. (KFGO) — A Douglas County woman is hospitalized after a fire extinguisher came crashing through the windshield of her SUV north of Alexandria. The Minnesota State Patrol said Lindsay Fluegel, 27, of Carlos was driving on Highway 29 Friday morning when it happened. Fluegel was taken to an Alexandria hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
fox9.com
Minneapolis rape case charged 12 years later after DNA evidence went untested for years
Hennepin County prosecutors have filed rape charges against a Minneapolis man more than a decade after an armed attack on two women. The case file shows critical DNA evidence sat untested for years. Now, one of those alleged victims is speaking out, sharing her story of torment and frustration with the criminal justice system.
