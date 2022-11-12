Read full article on original website
Orbitel To Launch O’s Bubble Boba Man NFTs on Polygon
Taiwanese food brand Orbitel International will launch Boba Man NFTs on Polygon. Boba tea represents an estimated $2.1 billion US Dollar industry. The industry expects to grow to over $8 billion US Dollars in the next ten years. Just this year, Orbitel introduced O’s Bubbles Boba Tea to its line of instant products. Although it is a recent product introduction, the product enjoys an excellent reception, especially during these times of inflation.
GALA Games Hack Turns Out To Be Fabricated!
Gala Games was not hacked, and they want you to know that. In fact, the blockchain gaming company Tweeted to debunk the “FUD” surrounding the decline of their native coin, GALA. While the community worried that a hack or rugpull was the cause for a 90% price drop, Gala Games assured the public that “neither of these is the case.”
Only 3% of gamers own an NFT, here’s why!
Jason’s been a gamer all his life. From Minecraft to now the Elden Ring, he’s done it all. An overpowered CPU that runs the electricity bills down the river and walls full of Skyrim posters and merch, Jason is now 23 and he has loved video games for what they are since he was 13. One of the main reasons he’s now always on his computer is he’s discovered Axie Infinity, which lets him earn from it too! Pretty awesome, right?
3D NFT Artist Amy Kilner Launches Disruptive Design House Skyhi
Leading 3D NFT artist Amy Kilner has launched her new venture—a “disruptive” design house called Skyhi. The firm will bring together graphic designers, motion designers, NFT artists, and 3D designers to help Web3 brands tell their stories. At the same time, it functions as a talent representative agency helping creators stand out.
Arcade Apes Speakeasy Cocktail and Gaming Bar Wows Guests
London-based gaming bar “Arcade Apes” brings web3 enthusiasts and the crypto curious together via indulging experiences, including an art gallery, arcade gaming, and board games. The space is host to a variety of events surrounding NFT projects. Learn more about the Arcade Apes project and how you can book a slot below!
Metaplaces Offices Offer The Future Of Work With Unique Digital Workspaces
Metaplaces is launching the “Offices” Free mint – on a mission to build a highly immersive web3 zoom alternative. The latest NFT office spaces will allow people to meet and collaborate in the Metaverse like never before. The free mint for this highly anticipated drop will be on November 15th exclusively for whitelisted users. Read on to learn what the NFT collection has to offer, and how Metaplaces is paving the way for the future of work.
