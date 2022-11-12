ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hope, ID

Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County History - Nov. 15, 2022

Residents and businesses on Second, Third, and Alder have been grumbling over the mud and dirt being tracked into their homes, offices and stores as a result of the construction of the new hospital between Second and Third on Poplar. As far as can be noted the contractor is making no effort to clean up the mess or require the subcontractor to do so. “It does not seem that city taxpayers should have to bear the cost of cleaning up behind these trucks and other vehicles who apparently could care less about the mess they leave for the public to walk and drive through,” said a nearby property owner.
SANDPOINT, ID
koze.com

Candlelight vigil for slain U of I students rescheduled for after holiday

A candlelight vigil which was being considered for tomorrow (Wed) for the four University of Idaho students killed Sunday morning at an off-campus residence is being rescheduled because numerous students have already left the Moscow campus. Blaine Eckles, Vice Provost for Student Affairs and Dean of Students, says the vigil...
MOSCOW, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Elaine Amsterdam Farley, 96

Elaine Amsterdam Farley, 96, passed away Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at her home in Sagle, Idaho. Elaine was born Dec. 13, 1925, in Los Angeles, Calif., the daughter of Max and Ellen Amsterdam. She was born into a family of performance artists, child prodigies, violinists, cellists, comedians and pianists. She...
SAGLE, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Crash kills 1 in Bonner County

SANDPOINT, ID – One person was killed during a crash in Bonner County at around 2:00 am on Nov. 15. A Mercury SUV was traveling northbound on US 95 at mile post 469 when it left the roadway, overcorrected and rolled. The vehicle was occupied by 35-year-old female, and a 33-year-old male. The woman was taken to Bonner General Health,...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KTTS

4 University of Idaho students killed in apparent homicide near campus

Police in Moscow, Idaho, have released the names of four University of Idaho students killed over the weekend in an apparent homicide. The victims are: Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.
MOSCOW, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Bonner County News of Record - Nov. 1, 2022

Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of vandalism in the 700 block of Dirks Road at 7:52 a.m. Report of an agency assist on Kootenai Cutoff Road at...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Moscow Police release more information on alleged homicide near University of Idaho

The Moscow Police Department released more information on the alleged homicide that happened near the University of Idaho on Nov. 13. Four University of Idaho students were found dead in a nearby apartment after the Moscow Police Department said they responded to a call on King Road for an unconscious person. When they arrived, they found the four students.
MOSCOW, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Neighbors allege conflict of interest

SANDPOINT — Bonner County commissioners have agreed to hold a “reconsideration hearing” for a minor land division after claims a conflict of interest existed. The MLD in question (MLD0084-22) was approved at the commissioners’ business meeting on Sept. 6 without complaint. In the minor land division, Candace Stephens, the landowner of Hundred Acre Wood, sought to turn one large parcel into four on her property, located just west of the Morton Slough in Sagle.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
ifiberone.com

Plane crash lands near Connell after losing engine

KAHLOTUS - An Eltopia man in his 70’s has minor injuries after his flight from Athol, Idaho went awry on Tuesday afternoon. At around 1:30 p.m., Franklin County deputies say a plane registered to Ross Dashiell was traveling between 2,000 and 3,000 feet in altitude when the engine reportedly “cut out” and could not be restarted.
KAHLOTUS, WA
NEWStalk 870

Bears Gone Wild – Loose On The Streets Of Spokane

In the Yogi Bear cartoons, the "smarter-than-the-average" bear was always hatching a plan to escape Jellystone Park so he could explore the big city. Most of the time his plans were foiled by the Ranger. Or bad luck. Occasionally, Yogi would make it into the city. It made for an...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Fundraiser has helping kids in the (hand)bag

SANDPOINT — Every handbag has a story. A few years ago, woman and her friend decided to pop in to North Idaho Court Appointed Special Advocates' annual Purse Party. They each had treasured handbags and loved that the event helped children in need. The woman had donated one of...
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Why wildlife officials killed the bear roaming Spokane County instead of capturing it

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — After Fish and Wildlife officers killed an elusive bear that was roaming the Northwood neighborhood north of Spokane Valley, many are wondering why they didn’t capture it instead. To put it short, it was mainly because of the behavior of the bear, and it was getting too comfortable around humans. The bear had been eating people’s...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KXLY

More sunshine today, not as cold tonight – Matt

Stubborn morning fog will lift and dissipate in time for us to enjoy a little sun during the midday and early afternoon. Some changes are on the way for Wednesday that will send us back into the cold later this week. Another shot of cold air is coming, and will...
SPOKANE, WA

