Read full article on original website
Related
'He mostly just acted confused': Bobcat found on the roof of The Coeur d'Alene Resort
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — As a security officer at The Coeur d'Alene Resort, Ryan Tyler is used to reports of unusual sightings. Sunday morning's call ranks near the top of them. "There's a bobcat out on the roof," a guest told him. Tyler immediately went to check it out....
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County History - Nov. 15, 2022
Residents and businesses on Second, Third, and Alder have been grumbling over the mud and dirt being tracked into their homes, offices and stores as a result of the construction of the new hospital between Second and Third on Poplar. As far as can be noted the contractor is making no effort to clean up the mess or require the subcontractor to do so. “It does not seem that city taxpayers should have to bear the cost of cleaning up behind these trucks and other vehicles who apparently could care less about the mess they leave for the public to walk and drive through,” said a nearby property owner.
koze.com
Candlelight vigil for slain U of I students rescheduled for after holiday
A candlelight vigil which was being considered for tomorrow (Wed) for the four University of Idaho students killed Sunday morning at an off-campus residence is being rescheduled because numerous students have already left the Moscow campus. Blaine Eckles, Vice Provost for Student Affairs and Dean of Students, says the vigil...
Idaho considers I-90 expansion as traffic increases between Post Falls and Coeur d'Alene
POST FALLS, Idaho — Sounds of clattering plates, welcoming servers, and restaurant chatter fills the inside of Dueling Irons restaurant in Post Falls. But right outside the doors, that sound turns to the whizzing of freeway traffic from the adjacent Interstate 90. Patrons and servers at the restaurant have...
Bodies of University of Idaho students in Spokane County for autopsies
MOSCOW, ID. — All four bodies of the University of Idaho students killed over the weekend are now in Spokane County for autopsies, according to Latah County Coroner Cathy Mabbutt. The Medical Examiner in Spokane will perform the autopsies on Wednesday. The coroner says there was a lot of blood, adding she has never seen four students killed in this...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Elaine Amsterdam Farley, 96
Elaine Amsterdam Farley, 96, passed away Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, at her home in Sagle, Idaho. Elaine was born Dec. 13, 1925, in Los Angeles, Calif., the daughter of Max and Ellen Amsterdam. She was born into a family of performance artists, child prodigies, violinists, cellists, comedians and pianists. She...
Crash kills 1 in Bonner County
SANDPOINT, ID – One person was killed during a crash in Bonner County at around 2:00 am on Nov. 15. A Mercury SUV was traveling northbound on US 95 at mile post 469 when it left the roadway, overcorrected and rolled. The vehicle was occupied by 35-year-old female, and a 33-year-old male. The woman was taken to Bonner General Health,...
Air 4 Adventure: Let’s carve through Canfield Mountain just outside Coeur d’Alene
COEUR D’ALENE, ID. — As temperatures continue to drop, most people wouldn’t think about going for a bike ride. We’re sure one group of winter cyclists will be gearing up to pedal through the snow this winter. In this week’s Air 4 Adventure, we give you a bird’s eye view of how they managed to carve through Canfield Mountain outside...
KTTS
4 University of Idaho students killed in apparent homicide near campus
Police in Moscow, Idaho, have released the names of four University of Idaho students killed over the weekend in an apparent homicide. The victims are: Ethan Chapin, 20, of Conway, Washington; Madison Mogen, 21, of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho; Xana Kernodle, 20, of Avondale, Arizona; and Kaylee GonCalves, 21, of Rathdrum, Idaho.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Bonner County News of Record - Nov. 1, 2022
Editor’s note: Some calls do not list numbered locations or other location details because that information was not listed on the log provided by Bonner Dispatch. Report of vandalism in the 700 block of Dirks Road at 7:52 a.m. Report of an agency assist on Kootenai Cutoff Road at...
One of Washington State’s Smallest Towns Named Snowiest in the Nation
What Town In Washington State Gets The Most Inches Of Snow During Winter. I know what you're thinking. The obvious answer to the town that gets the most snow in Washington State has you thinking it's Leavenworth Washington but surprisingly it's a town closer to Tri-Cities. Spokane Is 4th On...
boisestatepublicradio.org
Moscow Police release more information on alleged homicide near University of Idaho
The Moscow Police Department released more information on the alleged homicide that happened near the University of Idaho on Nov. 13. Four University of Idaho students were found dead in a nearby apartment after the Moscow Police Department said they responded to a call on King Road for an unconscious person. When they arrived, they found the four students.
Crews to close lanes on eastbound I-90 for repairs on Wednesday
LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — Drivers using I-90 near the Washington-Idaho border should expect delays on Wednesday. Crews from the Idaho Transportation Department will close the right lane of eastbound I-90 just west of Spokane Bridge Road to make repairs to the road. Once work is done on the right lane, crews will then move over to the left lane. The...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Neighbors allege conflict of interest
SANDPOINT — Bonner County commissioners have agreed to hold a “reconsideration hearing” for a minor land division after claims a conflict of interest existed. The MLD in question (MLD0084-22) was approved at the commissioners’ business meeting on Sept. 6 without complaint. In the minor land division, Candace Stephens, the landowner of Hundred Acre Wood, sought to turn one large parcel into four on her property, located just west of the Morton Slough in Sagle.
ifiberone.com
Plane crash lands near Connell after losing engine
KAHLOTUS - An Eltopia man in his 70’s has minor injuries after his flight from Athol, Idaho went awry on Tuesday afternoon. At around 1:30 p.m., Franklin County deputies say a plane registered to Ross Dashiell was traveling between 2,000 and 3,000 feet in altitude when the engine reportedly “cut out” and could not be restarted.
Bears Gone Wild – Loose On The Streets Of Spokane
In the Yogi Bear cartoons, the "smarter-than-the-average" bear was always hatching a plan to escape Jellystone Park so he could explore the big city. Most of the time his plans were foiled by the Ranger. Or bad luck. Occasionally, Yogi would make it into the city. It made for an...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Fundraiser has helping kids in the (hand)bag
SANDPOINT — Every handbag has a story. A few years ago, woman and her friend decided to pop in to North Idaho Court Appointed Special Advocates' annual Purse Party. They each had treasured handbags and loved that the event helped children in need. The woman had donated one of...
Where can I buy second-hand furniture in Spokane?
I plan to decorate my old house in Spokane, so I need some cheap and good-quality furniture to save the cost. Where can I buy some old furniture in Spokane? Maybe I can find something surprised me.
Why wildlife officials killed the bear roaming Spokane County instead of capturing it
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — After Fish and Wildlife officers killed an elusive bear that was roaming the Northwood neighborhood north of Spokane Valley, many are wondering why they didn’t capture it instead. To put it short, it was mainly because of the behavior of the bear, and it was getting too comfortable around humans. The bear had been eating people’s...
KXLY
More sunshine today, not as cold tonight – Matt
Stubborn morning fog will lift and dissipate in time for us to enjoy a little sun during the midday and early afternoon. Some changes are on the way for Wednesday that will send us back into the cold later this week. Another shot of cold air is coming, and will...
Comments / 0