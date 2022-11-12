ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

FRIDAY RECAP: No. 1 Gophers earn split with No. 8 Penn State, No. 4 St. Cloud State upset by No. 17 Western Michigan, No. 7 UConn ties No. 9 Providence

By USCHO Staff
uscho.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related

Comments / 0

Community Policy