Football player who attended school in Hawaii as a child among 3 killed in U.Va. shooting
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - One of the three football players fatally shot at the University of Virginia campus lived in Hawaii for several years as a child and attended Saint Louis School. The principal of Saint Louis confirmed that Devin Chandler was a student at the school from 2013 to 2016.
Hawaii men’s basketball handles Eastern Washington to improve to 2-0
Hawaii downed Eastern Washington on Sunday evening.
2 Ways to Hike The Judd Trail & Jackass Ginger Pool Near Honolulu
Explore hiking the Judd Trail Oahu to Jackass Ginger Pool this 1.0-mile loop trail near Honolulu. Generally considered a moderately challenging route, it takes an average of 28 min to complete. This is a very popular area for hiking and walking, so you’ll likely encounter other people while exploring. The Judd trail is open year-round and is beautiful to visit anytime. Dogs are welcome, but must be on a leash.
8 of The BEST Breakfast Spots in Waikiki, Hawaii – (With Photos)
Known as “spouting waters,” Waikiki is a world-famous beach destination for locals and tourists. It’s no surprise that people are drawn to this location because of its white-sand beaches and perfect surfing waves. They have plenty of tourist attractions that are perfect for guests of all ages.
A small weekend earthquake reminds Utahns to prepare for larger disasters
While the 3.6-magnitude earthquake in Box Elder County Saturday morning was a minor, common occurrence, it’s a reminder of larger disasters possible along the Wasatch Front. The initial earthquake was felt by hundreds near Corinne, with a softer 2.5-magnitude aftershock that evening. No damage or injuries were reported by officials from either event.
Utah experts say magnitude 3.6 earthquake is reminder to prepare for the future
CORINNE, Utah (KUTV) — Utah experts said while a magnitude 3.6 earthquake that struck in Box Elder County was a minor one, it was a reminder that something much more intense could be on its way. Hundreds reported feeling the initial 3.6-magnitude earthquake at 6:45 a.m. near Corinne on...
Sunrise News Roundup (Nov. 14, 2022)
Crews are harvesting the annual Christmas tree in Kailua for the Honolulu City Lights holiday celebration. In another blow to local food production, Maui’s Kulahaven Farms ending operations. Updated: 15 hours ago. |. Founder and CEO John Dobovan says they were only in Phase 1 of their business plan.
Hawaii’s Kitchen: Kamukura Ramen
Honolulu (KHON2) – Hawaii customers can dine at Kamukura Ramen, with noodles imported from Japan. Dotonbori Kamukura opened its first store in Osaka with 9 counter seats and has since expanded to nearly 70 stores throughout Japan. Now, the Kamukura brand has made its way to the Ala Moana Shopping Center, making it the first store in the United States.
Carissa Moore gives golden opportunity to fans
Surfing legend Carissa Moore was scheduled to give three hours of her time at Kahala Mall to meet fans and keiki Saturday, Nov. 12 but ended up staying late to make sure she met with everyone she could.
Riders say the Handi-Van is failing them. And the city agrees
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Rose Pou could not contain her emotions as she faced the City Council once again after struggling to use the Handi-Van. “I do not ride Handi-Van because I cannot get to the places I need to on time,” she said, holding back a sob. “We’ve been working since 2000 trying to get more Handi-Vans for more people to ride. We need the help, please.”
Vendors in "Made in Hawaii" event must really be local
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Businesses participating in the "Made in Hawaii" festival must really be local. Festival officials said there are criteria on how much manufacturing has to be done within the islands and almost 400 local vendors made the cut at the Ala Moana Center this Veteran’s Day weekend.
Bonnie Raitt to perform in Honolulu, on Maui in March
Grammy Award winner, Bonnie Raitt is coming to Honolulu and Maui for one-night concert events.
4 suspects sought in attempted robbery, shooting at Makaha game room
MAKAHA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Honolulu Police is looking to the public for help identifying four men caught on camera attempting to rob, and then shooting at, an illegal game room in Makaha in early November. The incident happened on Sunday, Nov. 6 at a local on Jade Street in Makaha,...
HCC ponders sensitive places bill for concealed carry
From schools, hotels and retail establishments, the Honolulu City Council is considering legislation by Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi that lays out where concealed carry would be banned. The list includes financial institutions, bars, city-owned buildings and pubic parks.
WATCH: Over 100ft tall tree toppled for City lights
HONOLULU (KHON2) — It was an exciting morning in Kailua on Monday as crews came together to harvest and transport a 55-foot Cook Pine tree that will serve as the centerpiece for the Honolulu City Lights holiday celebration. Mayor Rick Blangiardi was there to witness the harvesting and he said the tree was donated by […]
‘There were throngs of people’: Huge party on Oahu draws enforcement, safety concerns
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Waimanalo community watch group says a Veterans Day beach party was anything but family-friendly. Residents say they warned officials days before about the huge party being planned near Sherwoods Beach, but nothing was done to shut it down sooner. “There were just throngs of people everywhere....
Koko Crater Stables: Gunfight At The Not-So-OK Corral
Death threats. Bullying on social media. Allegations of elitism, animal cruelty and improper conflicts of interest. The ferocious four-year tug of war over a publicly owned horse stable in Hawaii Kai is coming to a close. Given to the city by Princess Bernice Pauahi Bishop, it is Oahu’s last remaining...
3 Hawai’i medical centers win national recognition
Pali Momi Medical Center, Straub Medical Center and Wilcox Medical Center received recognition from The American College of Surgeons National Surgical Quality Improvement Program.
Police Looking For Missing Honolulu Man
HAWAIʻI ISLAND - Police say they are trying to locate 22-year-old Donald James Sniffin, a resident of Honolulu who is originally from Hilo. (BIVN) – Police are looking for a 22-year-old Honolulu man who appears to have gone missing after he flew to Hilo in September. From a...
Redevelopment begins at King Kalakaua Plaza
After years of King Kalakaua Plaza sitting vacant, following the closures of Nike Town and other retailers more than a decade ago, the property is finally set for a major redevelopment.
