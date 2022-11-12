Read full article on original website
Historic two-story 'McConahay Building' also known as Laugh-O-Gram Films, a commercial film studio, was built in 1922CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic Mineral Hall at the Kansas City Art Institute was a residence with an elaborate architectural appeal in 1904CJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Historic theatre from 1921 wasn't demolished and is now known as B&B Mainstreet KC at the Power & Light DistrictCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
Holiday pop-up bars returning to Kansas CityEvan CrosbyKansas City, MO
Stunning eye-catching design nicknamed 'The Pink House' built in 1922 is listed as a historic homeCJ CoombsKansas City, MO
prepskc.com
RE/MAX Big 3 Games Week 13 2022
There are just a few weeks left in the season let’s take a look at this week’s RE/MAX Big 3 Games. We start on the Missouri side where our first game is Pleasant Hill at Maryville in a Class 3 quarterfinal. The next RE/MAX Big 3 game is a rematch from week No. 1 as Fort Osage hosts Grain Valley. The first time Fort Osage earned a 33-14 win. The final RE/MAX Big 3 game is the Class 4 quarterfinal between Center and Smithville. Center takes it’s perfect 11-0 mark to Smithville looking to advance to the semifinals for the first time since 1988.
prepskc.com
Take a look back at Week 12
Welcome to Five From Friday our weekly feature that highlights some of the best quotes, notes, stats and performances of the games Friday night. “It’s surreal. It’s amazing for our kids. I didn’t know in June that we could make it this far, but I’m super proud of them for all the hard work they’ve put in and all their time and dedication. It was a great team win.” – Olathe Northwest Coach Lorne Clark after the Ravens beat Olathe West 35-33 to advance to the Class 6A semifinals for the first time in school history.
Deer causes deadly two-vehicle crash in Missouri
A 56-year-old woman is dead following a two-vehicle crash involving a deer on I-435 in Platte County Monday evening.
KCTV 5
KCK woman killed after car hits deer, then struck by another vehicle on I-435
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 56-year-old woman died Monday evening after being involved in a car crash on Interstate 435 in Platte County. A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol indicated Deborah Yelverton of Kansas City, Kansas, was driving a 2022 Ford Explorer southbound on the interstate near the Highway 152 interchange about 6:35 p.m. when she struck a deer.
Kansas City, Kansas, woman killed in collision with truck after striking deer
A Kansas City, Kansas, woman was killed in a collision with a box truck after her vehicle struck a deer Monday evening.
Raymore-Peculiar student injured by school bus
A Raymore-Peculiar student is being treated at a Kansas City-are hospital after a school bus hit her feet Tuesday morning.
When Kansas City-area school districts could make possible snow day call
This is when Kansas City-area school districts will make the call whether to cancel school because of snow or shift to virtual learning.
After two-year hiatus, Canadian Pacific Holiday Train returning to Kansas City
The train travels the country to raise money and collect food for local food banks in communities along the CP network.
Safety concerns lead Hogan Prep to temporarily close doors
Hogan Preparatory Academy is on the brink of closure after the Missouri Charter School Commission sent a letter of concern to the school.
Warsaw Teen Injured in Fiery Rollover
A Warsaw teen was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Saline County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Emily M. Poindexter of Warsaw was the driver of a northbound 2013 Nissan Juke on US 65 at Grand Pass (about half way between Waverly and Malta Bend) around 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, when the vehicle ran off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned, landing on its wheels, and catching fire.
Two Injured in La Monte Crash
A Canadian man and a Warrensburg man were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in La Monte. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a northbound 2009 Infinity G37, driven by Jason S. Mege of Innisfail, Alberta Canada, attempted to cross the westbound lanes of US 50 at Pleasant Green Road around 9 p.m., and pulled into the path of a westbound 2013 Chevy Cruze, driven by 29-year-old Rylan T. Collett of Warrensburg.
KCTV 5
Royals have locations ‘in downtown Kansas City and close to it’ under ‘close consideration,’ John Sh
The authorities have released bodycam video of a woman being pulled from a burning vehicle following a crash in Leawood on Monday afternoon. Lonnie Davis Sr. was attacked on Oct. 5 and died days later in the hospital. Public comment period opens for Missouri secretary of state’s proposed library rule...
Plea hearing scheduled for former Olathe Northwest coach
Former Olathe Northwest High School wrestling coach Steven Mesa's plea hearing is scheduled for April 2023; court denies removal of GPS device.
K-10 reopens to traffic between Johnson County and Lawrence
Construction complete: K-10 highway reopens to traffic between Johnson County and Lawrence after being under construction since July.
kttn.com
One injured in crash on Route B near Cainsville
A Kansas City woman sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle she drove ran off the road near Cainsville on Friday afternoon, November 11th. Emergency medical services took 65-year-old Kim Brewer to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany. The SUV traveled north on Route B before running off the...
MSHP Arrest Reports for November 14, 2022
The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 19-year-old Michael L. Waddle of Sedalia at 4:35 p.m. Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, no valid license and possession of marijuana. Waddle was taken to the Saline County Jail on a 24-hour hold.
The historic Ridenour-Baker Grocery Company in Kansas City's West Bottoms proved to be successful from 1910 to 1936
Ridenour-Baker Grocery Company Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Also known as the Kansas City Terminal Warehouse Company and Weld Wheel Industries, Inc., the Ridenour-Baker Grocery Company Building (“RB Building”) built in 1910 in Kansas City was the first wholesale grocery building west of the Mississippi River located on the path of a railway. This was convenient for the receiving of goods coming into the warehouse. The building is on 1.7 acres of property located at 933 Mulberry Street in Jackson County, Missouri.
Sedalia Woman Injured In Benton County Jeep Rollover
A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2008 Jeep Patriot, driven by 34-year-old Tandra A. Miller of Sedalia, was on US 65 at McDaniel Road (near the Warsaw Airport) just after 11 p.m., when the Jeep traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. The Jeep came to rest on its wheels.
kttn.com
Two from Cameron injured after losing control of pickup on ice covered Interstate 29
The Highway Patrol reports two Cameron men sustained serious injuries when a pickup truck lost control on an ice-covered road and overturned near Saint Joseph Tuesday morning, November 15th. A Peterbilt tractor-trailer truck was also involved in the accident. The pickup driver, 31-year-old Casey Burnett, and his passenger, 36-year-old James...
kjluradio.com
Western Missouri man sentenced for attempted bank robbery, police pursuit in Versailles
A western Missouri man is sentenced to nearly two decades in federal prison for shooting at police officers during a failed bank robbery in Versailles. Jacob Monteer, 30, of Drexel, was sentenced to 19 years and two months in prison today. In March, Monteer was convicted of bank robbery, brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, two counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and being a drug user in possession of firearms.
