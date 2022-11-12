ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grain Valley, MO

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

prepskc.com

RE/MAX Big 3 Games Week 13 2022

There are just a few weeks left in the season let’s take a look at this week’s RE/MAX Big 3 Games. We start on the Missouri side where our first game is Pleasant Hill at Maryville in a Class 3 quarterfinal. The next RE/MAX Big 3 game is a rematch from week No. 1 as Fort Osage hosts Grain Valley. The first time Fort Osage earned a 33-14 win. The final RE/MAX Big 3 game is the Class 4 quarterfinal between Center and Smithville. Center takes it’s perfect 11-0 mark to Smithville looking to advance to the semifinals for the first time since 1988.
SHAWNEE, KS
prepskc.com

Take a look back at Week 12

Welcome to Five From Friday our weekly feature that highlights some of the best quotes, notes, stats and performances of the games Friday night. “It’s surreal. It’s amazing for our kids. I didn’t know in June that we could make it this far, but I’m super proud of them for all the hard work they’ve put in and all their time and dedication. It was a great team win.” – Olathe Northwest Coach Lorne Clark after the Ravens beat Olathe West 35-33 to advance to the Class 6A semifinals for the first time in school history.
OLATHE, KS
KCTV 5

KCK woman killed after car hits deer, then struck by another vehicle on I-435

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A 56-year-old woman died Monday evening after being involved in a car crash on Interstate 435 in Platte County. A crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol indicated Deborah Yelverton of Kansas City, Kansas, was driving a 2022 Ford Explorer southbound on the interstate near the Highway 152 interchange about 6:35 p.m. when she struck a deer.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Warsaw Teen Injured in Fiery Rollover

A Warsaw teen was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Tuesday morning in Saline County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, 19-year-old Emily M. Poindexter of Warsaw was the driver of a northbound 2013 Nissan Juke on US 65 at Grand Pass (about half way between Waverly and Malta Bend) around 10:35 a.m. Tuesday, when the vehicle ran off the roadway, struck an embankment and overturned, landing on its wheels, and catching fire.
WARSAW, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Injured in La Monte Crash

A Canadian man and a Warrensburg man were injured in a two-vehicle accident that occurred Monday night in La Monte. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, a northbound 2009 Infinity G37, driven by Jason S. Mege of Innisfail, Alberta Canada, attempted to cross the westbound lanes of US 50 at Pleasant Green Road around 9 p.m., and pulled into the path of a westbound 2013 Chevy Cruze, driven by 29-year-old Rylan T. Collett of Warrensburg.
LA MONTE, MO
kttn.com

One injured in crash on Route B near Cainsville

A Kansas City woman sustained minor injuries when the sports utility vehicle she drove ran off the road near Cainsville on Friday afternoon, November 11th. Emergency medical services took 65-year-old Kim Brewer to Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany. The SUV traveled north on Route B before running off the...
CAINSVILLE, MO
Awesome 92.3

MSHP Arrest Reports for November 14, 2022

The Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 19-year-old Michael L. Waddle of Sedalia at 4:35 p.m. Sunday in Saline County. He was suspected of delivery of a controlled substance, two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, no valid license and possession of marijuana. Waddle was taken to the Saline County Jail on a 24-hour hold.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
CJ Coombs

The historic Ridenour-Baker Grocery Company in Kansas City's West Bottoms proved to be successful from 1910 to 1936

Ridenour-Baker Grocery Company Building, Kansas City, Missouri.Mwkruse, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. Also known as the Kansas City Terminal Warehouse Company and Weld Wheel Industries, Inc., the Ridenour-Baker Grocery Company Building (“RB Building”) built in 1910 in Kansas City was the first wholesale grocery building west of the Mississippi River located on the path of a railway. This was convenient for the receiving of goods coming into the warehouse. The building is on 1.7 acres of property located at 933 Mulberry Street in Jackson County, Missouri.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Sedalia Woman Injured In Benton County Jeep Rollover

A Sedalia woman was injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday night in Benton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a southbound 2008 Jeep Patriot, driven by 34-year-old Tandra A. Miller of Sedalia, was on US 65 at McDaniel Road (near the Warsaw Airport) just after 11 p.m., when the Jeep traveled off the right side of the roadway, struck a ditch and overturned. The Jeep came to rest on its wheels.
BENTON COUNTY, MO
kttn.com

Two from Cameron injured after losing control of pickup on ice covered Interstate 29

The Highway Patrol reports two Cameron men sustained serious injuries when a pickup truck lost control on an ice-covered road and overturned near Saint Joseph Tuesday morning, November 15th. A Peterbilt tractor-trailer truck was also involved in the accident. The pickup driver, 31-year-old Casey Burnett, and his passenger, 36-year-old James...
CAMERON, MO
kjluradio.com

Western Missouri man sentenced for attempted bank robbery, police pursuit in Versailles

A western Missouri man is sentenced to nearly two decades in federal prison for shooting at police officers during a failed bank robbery in Versailles. Jacob Monteer, 30, of Drexel, was sentenced to 19 years and two months in prison today. In March, Monteer was convicted of bank robbery, brandishing a firearm during a crime of violence, two counts of discharging a firearm during a crime of violence, and being a drug user in possession of firearms.
VERSAILLES, MO

