stnonline.com
BYD Unveils Type A School Bus at STN Trade Show Conference in Frisco, TX
FRISCO, Texas — BYD (Build Your Dreams) Thursday unveiled the Type A battery-electric school bus, “the Achiever,” at the Transporting Students with Disabilities and Special Needs (TSD) Conference. The Type A is equipped with innovative vehicle-to-grid (V2G) technology that is helping students have a cleaner, more sustainable...
dallasexpress.com
Frisco’s High-Profile Wade Park Site to Begin
Developers are moving forward on the defunct Wade Park project on the Dallas North Tollway in Frisco. Construction could start in January at the site once planned for a $2 billion project, but was held up by litigation, according to documents submitted to the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.
stnonline.com
(STN Podcast E137) Onsite at TSD 2022: Nothing ‘Off the Shelf’ About Specialized Student Transportation
Gregg Prettyman joins Tony and Ryan at the TSD Conference in Frisco, Texas, to discuss alternative student transportation and how the newly announced First Student service FirstAlt can help meet transportation needs for students. This episode is brought to you by Transfinder. Conversation with First Student. Stream, subscribe and download...
Bella Custom Homes’ Build-to-Suit Offerings Expand to Frisco’s The Preserve, Throughout DFW
While the housing market is slightly unpredictable at the moment, one truth still reigns true — buyers are looking for quality over quantity. That’s why many Dallas-Ft. Worth buyers look to build their own custom dream house. With that decision come many secondary decisions, which can become quite...
Frisco's founding family of Bubba's, Babe's discuss business origins
Paul Vinyard (center) launched the first Bubba’s Cooks Country in Dallas. Today, his children, Joel Vinyard and Tiffany Vinyard Wheeless, co-own three restaurant concepts with him. (Karen Chaney/Community Impact) When Paul and Mary Beth Vinyard opened Bubba’s Cooks Country in 1981, they did so with a goal of putting...
Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar To Open In Frisco
Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar will soon move its Addison location to Frisco. The Texas-based bar will be opening its fifth location by the end of this year. The iconic Pete’s Dueling Piano Bar consistently brings in crowds of people ready to drink, sing and dance. But the Addison location will soon be closing. Don’t worry, it won’t close for good – the location will be moving to 6765 Winning Drive #810 in Frisco by the end of the year.
McLaren Automotive opens North Texas headquarters
COPPELL, Texas — British luxury performance carmaker McLaren has picked Coppell for its North American headquarters and the facility opened on Saturday. The company, founded in 1963 by racer, engineer and entrepreneur Bruce McLaren, competes in in the Formula 1 World Championship and INDYCAR in the U.S. The North...
Dallas Housing Market Will Surge in 2024, Says NAHB Economist Rob Dietz at Home Builders Summit
The country is already in the midst of a “mild recession,” but local job growth is outstanding and inflation has peaked, an economist told Dallas builders last week. National Association of Home Builders Chief Economist Rob Dietz emphasized that next year is going to be difficult, but 2024 will be a year of housing rebound and stabilization of home prices.
starlocalmedia.com
Allen recognized for revitalization efforts; see what's in store for downtown
The city of Allen was recognized by the Texas Downtown Association for its unique approach to downtown revitalization, led by the Downtown Allen Steering Committee which comprised entirely of community members. As the city works toward revitalizing its downtown, it’s working with a consultant to propose changes to the Allen...
fwtx.com
The Great Hat Article
Sure, hats are the perfect combination of practicality and solid fashion. But let’s face it, sporting one is also the coolest dang thing about being a cowboy or cowgirl — or close to the coolest. From the material to molding to manufacturing (and more), this article has everything you ever wanted to know about our favorite item of clothing.
This Design District Property Has the Makings of a SoHo Showcase
Oh, the possibilities. Angela Downes is making sure we see it, too. Downes, an agent with Compass Real Estate, envisions a property she’s listing in the Design District as the start of a trend. For 130-134 Howell St., Downes thought outside of the box, like retrofitting and redesigning the...
WFAA
Study: DFW is 2nd most festive city in U.S., one of three Texas cities in top 5
DALLAS — Dallas-Fort Worth was ranked the most-festive city in the United States, according to findings by Thumbtack. The list represents the cities with the most holiday spirit based on data from millions of home projects booked through the Thumbtack platform. Three of the top five "most-festive" cities were...
fwtx.com
W.R. 'Bob' Watt Jr. Dies at 88
W.R. “Bob” Watt Jr., who for 33 years served as president and general manager of the Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo, passed away on Wednesday at his home in Fort Worth, the organization announced. He was 88 years old. Watt played a pivotal role in transforming the...
dallasexpress.com
North Texas Small Towns Becoming ‘Boomtowns’
In regions of North Texas, small communities have been rapidly expanding, earning the title of ‘boomtown.’ The small towns of Fate and Cresson are expected to be two of the next boomtowns in the state, NBC 5 reported. Fate can be found 28 miles east of Dallas, and...
What is Dallas Executive Airport?
DALLAS — Residents gathered at Dallas Executive Airport Saturday afternoon for the Commemorative Air Force Wings Over Dallas Air Show where two planes collided into each other in mid-air. Dallas Executive Airport acts a reliever airport for Dallas Love Field, meaning they provide additional space when Love Field is...
fox4news.com
Dallas radio station flips to full-time Christmas station
It's starting to look a lot like Christmas on your radio dial. On Thursday at 8 a.m., Star 102.1 switched from adult contemporary to full-time holiday music for the 7th straight year. The station will play Christmas music around the clock, before switching back to adult contemporary on December 26th.
dallasexpress.com
New Local Campus to Ease Nursing Shortage
In response to a forecasted need for nurses in Texas, the Hospital Corporation of America, the parent company of Medical City Healthcare, is aiming to attract new students to the profession by erecting a new campus in Richardson in 2023. Texas Health and Human Services project that by 2024, the...
CandysDirt.com
At The Corner of Airline and Greenbrier: The Perfect Location for This Former Airline Exec’s Home
It’s appropriate that this three-story French traditional home is located along Airline Road, just north of Southwestern in University Park. Its owner launched an eponymous airline with his titan father in the ’80s, and in the early ’90s, having sold it, selected this quarter-acre corner lot to custom build his dream home on Greenbrier Drive.
dallasexpress.com
Architecture Firm Secures Coveted Floor of Historic Building
A leading Dallas design firm is moving into the top floor of the iconic Meadows Building at Energy Square. SHM Architects, PLLC, has leased a 12,218-square-foot space located on the notable building at 5646 Milton St. Michael Griffin of Transwestern Real Estate Services, who represented the tenant, said SHM sought...
Chili's founder set to open a new barbecue restaurant in North Texas
And this week's top stories.
