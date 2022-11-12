HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth men's swimming and diving team faced Cornell and Harvard in a double dual meet Friday at Karl Michael Pool. The Big Green fell to Cornell by a score of 186.50-113.50, and Harvard, 231-68. "The men put up a fight and while we didn't come away with the overall win, we certainly made improvements and saw good things," said head coach Milana Socha. "Joe Moll's victory in the 200 IM had the fans in the stands on their feet. Everett Tai dove well on both boards, besting Cornell on each. Yan Dvoretskiy swam a much smarter race in the 1000 free than he did last week and dropped a ton of time as a result. Tim Park stayed consistent with strong performances, beating all the swimmers from Cornell in both his individual events. We are getting better every time we compete and will be hungry for our next competition in December."

HANOVER, NH ・ 2 DAYS AGO