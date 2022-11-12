Read full article on original website
Related
dartmouthsports.com
Big Green Falter in Final Minutes Against New Hampshire
HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth women's basketball team battled neck-and-neck with in-state rival New Hampshire and led by as many as five in the fourth quarter, but stumbled down the stretch in a 59-56 loss Sunday afternoon at Leede Arena. The Big Green, still in search of their first...
dartmouthsports.com
Big Green Bound for NIRA Championship
HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth women's rugby team is headed to the NIRA Championship for the fourth time in program history after defeating Quinnipiac 47-14 in a NIRA Semifinal matchup Saturday afternoon at Brophy Field. The Big Green, winners of 17 straight dating back to last season, will enter...
dartmouthsports.com
Men’s Soccer Falls to Harvard in Season Finale
CAMBRIDGE, Mass. — The Dartmouth men's soccer team dropped its final match of the 2022 season, falling to Harvard by a score of 3-0. The Big Green and Crimson entered half time in a scoreless tie, but a trio of goals for Harvard gave the home team the victory in the regular season finale.
dartmouthsports.com
Dartmouth Falls to Brown in Regular Season Finale
PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Facing another participant in the upcoming Ivy League Tournament, the Dartmouth volleyball team fell 3-0 (25-8, 25-16, 25-21) to Brown in the final match of the regular season. Dartmouth enters the tournament with a record of 16-8 (8-6), while Brown, the defending Ivy League champion, carries...
dartmouthsports.com
Dartmouth Cruises Past MCLA, 107-52
HANOVER, N.H. – The Dartmouth men's basketball team erased any doubt early, opening a 10-point lead less than six minutes into Saturday's contest, and later outscoring MCLA 46-22 in the second half, on the way to a 107-52 win in Leede Arena. Junior Robert McRae III scored a career-high 18 points to lead the offense, with classmate Dusan Neskovic adding 16. Freshman Jackson Munro also got into double figures for the first time in his very young career. In total, 13 Big Green scored points while all 15 players who dressed played at least seven minutes of action.
dartmouthsports.com
Moll's Victory Highlights Big Green's Home Opener
HANOVER, N.H. — The Dartmouth men's swimming and diving team faced Cornell and Harvard in a double dual meet Friday at Karl Michael Pool. The Big Green fell to Cornell by a score of 186.50-113.50, and Harvard, 231-68. "The men put up a fight and while we didn't come away with the overall win, we certainly made improvements and saw good things," said head coach Milana Socha. "Joe Moll's victory in the 200 IM had the fans in the stands on their feet. Everett Tai dove well on both boards, besting Cornell on each. Yan Dvoretskiy swam a much smarter race in the 1000 free than he did last week and dropped a ton of time as a result. Tim Park stayed consistent with strong performances, beating all the swimmers from Cornell in both his individual events. We are getting better every time we compete and will be hungry for our next competition in December."
dartmouthsports.com
Dartmouth Stumbles at Yale
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Already guaranteed a spot in the Ivy League Tournament, the Dartmouth volleyball team came up short, 3-0 (27-25, 25-19, 25-18), Friday night at Yale. With one match remaining in the regular season, Dartmouth dropped to 16-7 (8-5), while Yale, currently tied for first in the Ancient Eight, improved to 20-2 (12-1) as the inaugural conference tournament approaches.
Niskayuna claims first-ever section title, topping Averill Park in Class A championship game
The Niskayuna football team has not looked like a program playing in it's first playoff tournament in 12 years
Lake George wins 2022 Class C Super Bowl
In their first season as combined schools Lake George Warrensburg North Warren defeated Schuylerville 20-7 to win the Class C section 2 championship Friday night.
Clifton Park, November 12 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Ravena Senior High School football team will have a game with Lansingburgh Senior High School on November 12, 2022, 10:00:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
Structure fire in Troy
A structure fire has been reported on 4th and State in Troy. The fire has reportedly gone through the roof of the four-story building.
The McKrells to perform at Hudson Valley Community College
The McKrells will be performing at the Bulmer Telecommunications Center Auditorium at the Hudson Valley Community College (HVCC) campus on Thursday, November 17 at noon.
Troy Record
Phil Bayly’s new murder mystery at Vermont Ski Resort released
CAPITAL REGION, N.Y. — A body is found by two bicycle riders on a hot summer day in Saratoga County. The corpse is dressed to go snow skiing. The dead man’s credit card is traced to a ski resort in Vermont. How did he get so far from the fall line?
CBA repeats as Class AA champs, knocking off Shen
The Christian Brothers Academy football team has been on a mission this season - a mission to repeat as Section II, Class AA champions after defeating Shenendehowa in last year's Super Bowl.
Troy Record
SNAPSHOT: Dunkin’ brings next generation store experience to Rensselaer County
Representatives from Dunkin’ were recently joined by local officials and community partners to celebrate the grand opening of Rensselaer County’s first next generation Dunkin’ restaurant at 3696 Route 43 in West Sand Lake, N.Y. The new location boasts Dunkin’s next generation concept design featuring a modern atmosphere and innovative technologies. (Photo provided)
Upstate NY’s First Snow Coming This Week: Here’s What To Expect
What will happen this winter in Upstate New York? Forecast models have been all over the place. The Climate Prediction Center calls for a warm and wet La Nina winter. The Farmer’s Almanac says we’ll be buried under a mountain of snow. NOAA says everything’s going to be average across the board. All we know was that ten days ago it was short sleeve weather and now we could be seeing inches of snow on the ground.
Vermont police announce holiday safety initiative
Vermont law enforcement will be cracking down on impaired driving and people not wearing seatbelts this Thanksgiving holiday.
1 Killed On Taconic After Crash With School Bus In Hudson Valley
A fatal crash involving a school vehicle in the Hudson Valley on the Taconic State Parkway is under investigation. Over the weekend New York State Police from Troop F confirmed a fatal crash on the Taconic State Parkway in the Upper Hudson Valley. New York State Police Respond To Fatal...
Where to get a meal for under $10 in the Capital Region
Do you ever want to go out to eat but don’t want to spend too much money? Whether you're looking for breakfast, lunch, or dinner, you have a few options that won't break the bank.
WMUR.com
Four arrested after 200 catalytic converters stolen in NH, VT
Police arrested four people in connection with around 200 catalytic converter thefts in New Hampshire and Vermont. Bradford, Vermont police said suspects stole from 12 communities. New Hampshire municipalities affected include Keene, Swanzey, Lebanon and Lancaster. Vermont State Police said they arrested Rusty Perry, Adam Hale, Gary Bolton and a...
Comments / 0