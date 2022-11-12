Read full article on original website
bankautomationnews.com
Finastra launches digital banking insights app
Finastra Digital Banking Insights, the tech provider’s newest application, launched last week to allow clients to better leverage data through machine learning and advanced analytics. The app, which is exclusively available to Finastra’s Fusion Digital Banking customers, leverages data that flows from the bank’s backend database through Finastra’s open platform FusionFabric.cloud and is then revealed […]
fintechnexus.com
Mexican fintech Yaydoo acquires B2B payments platform Oyster Financial
Yaydoo, a Mexican fintech focused on B2B payments, recently announced the acquisition of the payments platform Oyster Financial. This acquisition consolidates Yaydoo’s position as the largest provider of payment solutions in the Latin American B2B market. The acquisition comes as a catalyst for the potential of both companies’ solutions,...
ffnews.com
Finastra gears up to support UK banks with New Payments Architecture readiness
As the industry awaits an update on the UK’s New Payments Architecture (NPA), Finastra is committed to the timely development and roll-out of the functionality required to support readiness for its customers. Finastra’s cloud-based payments technology and collaboration with new and established bank and technology partners, such as Microsoft, will support banks’ full compliance with the infrastructure changes ahead of the 2024 deadline.
assetservicingtimes.com
Corporate actions industry must collaborate to maximise technology efficiency, CorpAction panellists say
Corporate actions industry must collaborate to maximise technology efficiency, CorpAction panellists say. Technology in the corporate actions industry was a major topic at this year’s CorpActions London conference, with rapid changes in regulatory, client and market demands meaning that companies are having to continually reevaluate their operating models. Speakers...
TechCrunch
Zenlytic develops commerce-specific, self-serve business intelligence tool
Bain Capital Ventures led the round and was joined by other investors, including Primary Venture Partners, Correlation Ventures, Company Ventures, Habitat Partners (Red Antler) and the Sequoia Scout Fund. As my colleague Kyle Wiggers wrote earlier this year, business intelligence is getting some love from venture capital firms as the...
U.S. Bank asks its employees to come into the office three times a week
Minneapolis-based U.S. Bank is asking its employees to start coming into the office three days a week. In a recent email to employees, CEO Andy Cecere said the company wishes to reintroduce more on-site work into its model as the nation adapts to the deadly COVID pandemic, saying that while performance is strong when employees work remotely, things "collaboration" and "engagement" suffer.
Black Entrepreneur Who Couldn’t Land Software Job Generates Millions With Payment Parking App
This Black entrepreneur feels it is more effective to ask himself which investors he wants to make money with rather than begging them for money. Jim Gibbs, a co-founder of Meter Feeder, a parking payment app that enables vehicles to pay for parking via an integration between the vehicle and a city’s metering system, has built a long career in software engineering after dropping out of Carnegie Mellon from a lack of finances.
Craftsmen Utility Trailer and Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co. named Dot Transportation’s 2021 Vendor of the Year
CITY OF INDUSTRY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 9, 2022-- Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co., the industry’s largest manufacturer of refrigerated trailers and a leading manufacturer of dry freight vans, flatbeds, and Tautliner ® curtainsided trailers, is pleased to announce that Craftsmen Utility Trailer and Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co. were named Dot Transportation’s 2021 Vendor of the Year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221109005064/en/ From left to right: Tony Mercurio, VP of Sales (Craftsmen Utility Trailer) Doug Underwood, Tire Manager (Dot Transportation) Kyle Martin, Regional Sales Manager (Utility Trailer Manufacturing Co.) Aaron McCrady, Service Representative (Craftsmen Utility Trailer) Kevin Buss, Director of Fleet Maintenance (Dot Transportation) Lou Helmsing, President (Craftsmen Utility Trailer) Joe Helmsing, Chairman (Craftsmen Utility Trailer) Dave Hamilton, Parts & Warranty Manager (Dot Transportation) JR Wasson, Director of Service (Craftsmen Utility Trailer) Alan Shopman, Trailer Maintenance Manager (Dot Transportation) (Photo: Business Wire)
Virtual Assistant Jobs Offer Remote Flexibility, Little Experience Required
Do you hate the idea of going back to work in the office? If so, you might want to consider working remotely as a virtual assistant. Virtual assistants help companies with general administrative tasks like data entry, responding to emails, managing someone’s calendar and meetings, and preparing reports. Virtual assistants also help with marketing, bookkeeping, customer service, sales, and project management.
Black-Owned Fintech Company Launches Free Grant Search Platform
Black-owned fintech and finance company Novae LLC has announced the launch of a new online tool designed to help small businesses to find grants and tax incentives that can help them to grow exponentially. Called Novae Grants, the new tool will allow users to search a database of thousands of...
itechpost.com
The Rise Of Artificial Intelligence: Will Robots Replace People?
Artificial intelligence has become one of the most evolving technologies in recent times. The technology is now widespread and has reached an astonishing global value of $22.6 billion by the year 2020. Adoption rates of artificial intelligence are also quickly growing, which makes it easier for both businesses and the average consumer to take advantage of these technologies. This led to a further increase in value, rising to $327.5 billion in 2022.
Dutch FinTech Adyen Teams with Instacart on PINless Payments
Amsterdam-based payment technology company Adyen will act as a payment services partner for grocery aggregator firm Instacart, the FinTech announced on Thursday (Nov. 10). As part of the new partnership, Instacart will leverage various aspects of the Adyen payment platform, including PIN-free debit payments, per a press release. “Working with...
New robot moves Amazon towards increased warehouse automation
Amazon's Sparrow robot could potentially rollout as early as next year. AmazonThe company says the new Sparrow robot is meant to reduce workplace injuries.
thepennyhoarder.com
Have a Year of Customer Service Experience? This WFH Job Includes Benefits
Sutherland, a digital transformation company, is hiring a customer care representative to work remotely full time. You will be helping customers via phone, chat and email. You must have a high school degree or the equivalent, and at least one year of experience in customer service. Since you will be working from home, you must have a good work-from-home setup, including a smartphone, a computer, fast internet and a headset.
Technology and Processes Must Lead the Way as a Company Scales
It takes five to 10 years for emerging biotech companies to bring a product to market, so they have a lot of growth spurts and contractions along the way. When they begin preparing to launch and commercialize a product, though, everything changes. They must get ready to scale fast. That’s...
TechCrunch
Indian fintech Lentra raises $60M to expand loans-as-a-service for banks
Existing investors Bessemer Venture Partners and Susquehanna International Group (SIG) led the round with strategic participation also from Citi Ventures, a subsidiary of the New York-based investment banking giant Citigroup. This is Citi Ventures’ first investment in a fintech out of India, and this round overall underscores how far the...
disruptmagazine.com
Evercycle SaaS Platform Alleviates IT Asset Management Pain Points through Automation
Every day, IT asset managers handle the distribution, repair, replacement, and recovery of devices like laptops, smartphones, and tablets for company employees. Managing IT hardware lifecycle services with limited tools, data, and inconsistent vendor support diverts the needed attention away from more pressing tasks, potentially hindering workplace productivity. The 2021...
crowdfundinsider.com
AI in Conversational Commerce to Allow Users to View All Digital Interactions in Real-Time: Juniper Research
Originally coined in 2015 by Chris Messina, conversational commerce has become “an. increasingly familiar term in the communications and eCommerce markets,” according to an update from Juniper Research. It refers to “the intersection of messaging apps and online retail.”. Juniper Research defines conversational commerce as:. ‘The process...
Building Design & Construction
What’s new at 173 architecture firms for 2022
More than 295 U.S. architecture and architecture-engineering (AE) firms participated in BD+C's 2022 Giants 400 survey. As part of the Giants survey process, participating firms are asked to describe their most impactful firm innovations and noteworthy company moves in the past 12 months. Here is a collection of the most compelling business and project innovations and business moves from the 2022 Architecture Giants:
Universal Robots Reaches 1,000 Employees
ODENSE, Denmark--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 10, 2022-- Universal Robots, the largest company in a fast-growing Danish robotics hub, has become the cluster’s first organization to reach 1,000 employees – one of only a few Danish companies founded in this millennium to hit this milestone. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221110005830/en/ Universal Robots is the world’s leading manufacturer of collaborative robots - or cobots. The fast-growing company just hired its 1000th employee. (Photo: Business Wire)
