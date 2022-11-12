If you live in the UK and are part of a household facing financial difficulties but still want faster internet, you might want to check Virgin Media's latest offering. As the carrier recently announced, it has introduced a new broadband plan called Essential Broadband Plus, designed to give people on Universal Credit a faster internet connection at home. Customers on the new subscription tier will have average download speeds of 54Mbps and upload speeds of 5Mbps. And all this comes for £20 a month on a 30-day rolling contract, without any setup fee. Furthermore, the new tier is available for new and existing Virgin Media customers.

