Read full article on original website
Related
bankautomationnews.com
Unleashing the power of hyperautomation in banking
As banks prioritize the move toward automation, they can take digitization one step further by looking to hyperautomation as the next logical step in their digital journeys to achieve streamlined workflows and drive faster outcomes. Extending automation The key difference between automation and hyperautomation lies in the scale of digitization, according to IBM. Automation is […]
thedefiant.io
MetaMask Launches Integrated Bridge Feature
MetaMask, the leading web3 wallet provider, has released MetaMask Bridges, a bridge aggregation service. This feature allows users to transfer their assets across multiple blockchains from within the wallet. Bridges has been launched in beta and is a part of the newly-launched MetaMask Portfolio dApp. Users can bridge assets worth...
cryptopotato.com
Web3 Gaming Company Kryptomon Partners with Unstoppable Domains
[PR – Leeuwarden, Netherlands, 11th November, 2022, Chainwire]. The web3 gaming company Kryptomon which develops the living-NFT-powered metaverse game combining Play-and-Earn gaming mechanics, announced today its partnership with Unstoppable Domains, the leading provider of Web3 domains. The partnership features an exclusive collaboration between the two brands that will grant...
nftplazas.com
Japanese Messaging App Line Launches NFT Marketplace
A year after it committed to creating an NFT marketplace, the Japanese messaging app Line has kept to its promise and has announced the launch of its new trading platform. This is a product of LineNext, its NFT arm, and is hosted on DOSI, an NFT platform it runs. As...
salestechstar.com
Pitney Bowes Launches PitneyShip Cube, the First-of-Its-Kind Shipping Label Printer With Built-In Scale
PitneyShip Cube simplifies shipping packages and ecommerce orders while saving time and space. Pitney Bowes Inc., a global shipping and mailing company that provides technology, logistics, and financial services, today announced the launch of PitneyShip Cube, an all-in-one Wi-Fi enabled thermal shipping label printer with integrated scale. With access to...
salestechstar.com
Cloudways Launches Black Friday Offers and a New Pricing Tool to Help Small Businesses
New tool creates personalized savings packages for small businesses looking to benefit from the advantages of Cloud services cost-effectively. Cloudways, the multi-cloud managed hosting platform and subsidiary of DigitalOcean, announces the launch of its Web Hosting Savings Calculator for small businesses. As companies prepare for the holiday online shopping blitz and look ahead to 2023, the new tool aims to help small businesses to calculate their expenditures, stay on top of their finances, and more easily evaluate the costs involved in embracing cloud hosting technology.
Layoff tracker: Mass layoffs by tech companies big and small hit the Bay Area
Meta, Twitter, Stripe, Robinhood, Lyft, Netflix. Here's an overview of Bay Area tech companies that have recently executed a mass layoff.
Phone Arena
Virgin Media launches faster Essential Broadband plan for people on Universal Credit
If you live in the UK and are part of a household facing financial difficulties but still want faster internet, you might want to check Virgin Media's latest offering. As the carrier recently announced, it has introduced a new broadband plan called Essential Broadband Plus, designed to give people on Universal Credit a faster internet connection at home. Customers on the new subscription tier will have average download speeds of 54Mbps and upload speeds of 5Mbps. And all this comes for £20 a month on a 30-day rolling contract, without any setup fee. Furthermore, the new tier is available for new and existing Virgin Media customers.
Arrivalist Bolsters Smartphone Insights with Connected Car Data To Give Clients The Highest Quality Data
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 14, 2022-- Arrivalist, the leading location intelligence platform in the travel industry, today announced that it is providing insights from both connected car data and smartphone location data as part of its Calibrated Data™ offering. Calibrated data refers to the company’s patent-pending method of enriching location data sets by aligning them to the source of truth data. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221114005852/en/ Arrivalist, the leading location intelligence platform in the travel industry, today announced that it is providing insights from both connected car data and smartphone location data as part of its Calibrated Data™ offering. (Graphic: Business Wire)
Santander down: Mobile banking app not working as company recommends workaround
Santander’s mobile banking has stopped working, with the company advising a workaround to affected customers.Customers found themselves unable to log in on Monday morning, with the mobile banking app showing a number of errors.Santander said it was aware of the problems, but advised that customers have a range of options for other ways to get to their account.“We’re aware that customers are currently experiencing difficulties accessing our mobile banking services. We’re working hard to fix the problem,” Santander said on Twitter.“Online Banking via the website, ATMs, telephone and branch banking services are available as normal.”Soon after, Santander said the problems...
salestechstar.com
Smart Engines Triples the Precision of the ID Documents Machine-Readable Zone Scanner
Smart Engines has unveiled a new generation of Smart Code Engine 1.12.0, a system for scanning the credit cards, QR codes and other barcodes, and MRZ of ID documents. The solution is used for convenient data entry when making check-in, tax refund or payments in mobile applications and Internet banks on smartphones. The Machine Reading Zone (MRZ) recognition of passport, visa, ID is applied worldwide.
protocol.com
Adam Selipsky: AWS is 'not done building' as cloud computing matures
AWS re:Invent starts two weeks from now, an end-of-year showcase typically reserved for the dominant cloud provider’s biggest service announcements, technology sessions, and customer success stories. This year’s event, however, comes amid global economic pain marked by soaring prices, months of tech layoffs, and a general belt-tightening among some...
bankautomationnews.com
Bankman-Fried’s assets plummet from $16 Billion to zero in days
The entire $16 billion fortune of former FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried has been wiped out, one of history’s greatest-ever destructions of wealth. The downfall of his crypto empire -- which filed for bankruptcy on Friday along with his resignation -- means assets owned by the mogul once likened to John Pierpont Morgan have become worthless. […]
TechCrunch
Coefficient wants to bring live data into your existing spreadsheets
Ideally, analysts need something that connects disparate enterprise systems, like business intelligence and analytics tools. But these tools are often complex and unintuitive, leading employees to spend hours each day searching and gathering information. In search of an answer, Navneet Loiwal teamed up with Tommy Tsai, with whom he’d previously founded an e-commerce app, to build Coefficient, an app that brings live data into Google Sheets and other existing spreadsheet platforms.
New York to receive $20M from settlement with Google
NEW YORK (NEWS10) — On Monday, New York Attorney General Letitia James announced that a multistate coalition secured $391.5 million in a settlement with Google over location data tracking. New York is expected to receive more than $20 million from the agreement. “Big tech companies should not collect consumers’...
TechRadar
Microsoft Defender for Endpoint gets mobile integration
Mobile Network Protection will help businesses find weaknesses on iOS and Android devices. Late last week, Microsoft announced the Mobile Network Protection feature for Android and iOS devices will be integrated with the company’s cloud-based security platform Microsoft Defender for Endpoint (MDE). According to the announcement, the feature will help businesses find weaknesses in their mobile data networks.
Google and Spotify begin testing User Choice Billing on Android, with Bumble to follow
The User Choice Billing allows Android users to have two payment options to choose from.
CoinTelegraph
Revolutionary SocialBlox app now available for Android and iPhone
SocialBlox is a relatively new blockchain company from the Netherlands. It has the ambitious goal of totally revolutionizing the world of social media. Of course, this will be done through blockchain technology. Meanwhile, SocialBlox’s app was launched this week, which means it is already available for both Android and iPhone smartphones!
Android Authority
Google introduces one-stop app to manage all your health apps in one place
Google has released a beta for its Health Connect app. Health Connect will allow users to share their health and fitness data across apps. The app will also allow users to manage the privacy controls from different wellness apps in one place. Google is introducing a new app coming to...
Comments / 0