ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PC Gamer

Today's Wordle answer and hint for Saturday, November 12

By Kerry Brunskill
PC Gamer
PC Gamer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cRjGr_0j8GsRQQ00

All the help and hints you need to solve today's Wordle are just below, whether that's a quick clue to get you on track, general tips to improve your daily game, or the answer to the November 12 (511) puzzle delivered on a plate.

Four letters in the wrong order after a few guesses is a special kind of head-scratcher and one that had me reaching for my notepad, trying to visualise which positions I'd already ruled out and which ones were left. The answer eventually came by force—it was a pretty messy win, but I'll take it.

Wordle hint

A Wordle hint for Saturday, November 12

The word you're after today is another term used for cleaning a car, particularly on the inside. It can also describe someone hired to clean and park cars at a hotel, or perform various personal services in a similar customer service setting. There are two vowels to find today.

Wordle help: 3 tips for beating Wordle every day

If there's one thing better than playing Wordle, it's playing Wordle well, which is why I'm going to share a few quick tips to help set you on the path to success:

  • A good opener contains a balanced mix of unique vowels and consonants.
  • A tactical second guess helps to narrow down the pool of letters quickly.
  • The solution may contain repeat letters.

There's no time pressure beyond making sure it's done by midnight. So there's no reason to not treat the game like a casual newspaper crossword and come back to it later if you're coming up blank.

Today's Wordle answer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BON6L_0j8GsRQQ00

(Image credit: Josh Wardle)

What is the Wordle 511 answer?

Not sure? No problem. The answer to the November 12 (511) Wordle is VALET .

Previous answers

Wordle archive: Which words have been used

The more past Wordle answers you can cram into your memory banks, the better your chances of guessing today's Wordle answer without accidentally picking a solution that's already been used. Past Wordle answers can also give you some excellent ideas for fun starting words that keep your daily puzzle solving fresh.

Here are some recent Wordle solutions:

  • November 11: MEDAL
  • November 10: UNITE
  • November 9: RAINY
  • November 8: SPELL
  • November 7: BEGIN
  • November 6: STALE
  • November 5: DREAM
  • November 4: PHOTO
  • November 3: ALOUD
  • November 2: INEPT

Learn more about Wordle

Every day Wordle presents you with six rows of five boxes, and it's up to you to work out which secret five-letter word is hiding inside them.

You'll want to start with a strong word like ALERT—something containing multiple vowels, common consonants, and no repeat letters. Hit Enter and the boxes will show you which letters you've got right or wrong. If a box turns ⬛️, it means that letter isn't in the secret word at all. 🟨 means the letter is in the word, but not in that position. 🟩 means you've got the right letter in the right spot.

You'll want your second go to compliment the first, using another "good" word to cover any common letters you missed last time while also trying to avoid any letter you now know for a fact isn't present in today's answer.

After that it's just a case of using what you've learned to narrow your guesses down to the right word. You have six tries in total and can only use real words (so no filling the boxes with EEEEE to see if there's an E). Don't forget letters can repeat too (ex: BOOKS).

If you need any further advice feel free to check out our Wordle tips , and if you'd like to find out which words have already been used you'll find those below.

Originally, Wordle was dreamed up by software engineer Josh Wardle , as a surprise for his partner who loves word games. From there it spread to his family, and finally got released to the public. The word puzzle game has since inspired tons of games like Wordle , refocusing the daily gimmick around music or math or geography. It wasn't long before Wordle became so popular it was sold to the New York Times for seven figures . Surely it's only a matter of time before we all solely communicate in tricolor boxes.

Comments / 0

Related
tvinsider.com

6 Things to Know about ‘Jeopardy!’ TOC Finalist Andrew He

Jeopardy! has its three finalists for the Tournament of Champions finals, which kicks off tonight (November 14), as underdog Andrew He secured his spot last Friday night. A software developer from San Francisco, California, He earned his place in the TOC competition after winning five games in regular Jeopardy. During the tournament, he beat Jonathan Fisher and Christine Whelchel in the first round and then knocked out super-champ Mattea Roach and Eric Ahasic in Friday’s semi-finals game.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Prevention

‘Jeopardy!’ Star Matt Amodio Drops Huge Personal News Amid 2022 Tournament of Champions

Matt Amodio is back on Jeopardy! and on social media ... but not in the way fans would expect. The last time fans saw him on TV, he set a record-shattering streak during season 38, playing 39 games and winning over $1.5 million in prize money. This was back in October 2021, and now, the Ohio native is making his highly anticipated return for the 2022 Tournament of Champions alongside fellow season champions Amy Schneider and Mattea Roach.
OHIO STATE
bookriot.com

These are the 10 Best Books of the Year, According to Amazon Book Editors

Each month, the Amazon Book Editors post a list of their favorite books out that month. At the end of the year, this team of nine editors draws from these lists, as well as considering any they may have missed, to choose their top books of the year as a whole. They each have different backgrounds, including authors as well as former booksellers and former editors at publishing houses, but they’ve all spent their careers immersed in the book world. After putting their individual favorites of the year in a spreadsheet and pitching them to their fellow editors, they debate their choices and then finally rank their picks for the year. Those totals become the Amazon Book Editors’ Best Books of the Year list.
KENTUCKY STATE
Prevention

‘Outlander’ Fans Can’t Control Themselves Thanks to Sam Heughan’s Instagram Announcement

Sam Heughan can now call himself a New York Times bestselling author ... again. Just a week after the Outlander star released his memoir Waypoints: My Scottish Journey, Sam took to Instagram to share a career milestone with his followers. Sharing a photo of the book cover and a screenshot from The New York Times, he announced he had made the outlet's iconic Bestseller List for the third time.
Kirkus Reviews

Amazon Names Its Best Books of 2022

Amazon has unveiled its list of the best books of 2022, with Gabrielle Zevin’s Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow taking the No. 1 spot. Zevin’s novel, which also made Kirkus’ list of the best books of the year, follows a trio of friends who meet in college and go on to design video games. Sarah Gelman, Amazon Books’ editorial director, praised it as “a simply perfect book about the complexities of human relationships, the importance of human connection, the innocence and optimism of youth, our journey with technology, and the many shades of love.”
TEXAS STATE
bookriot.com

The Bestselling Books of the Week, According to NYT, USA Today, Publishers Weekly, and Amazon

I visited my local bookstore this past weekend, and I can tell you that holiday shopping has officially begun, regardless of how you feel about it. If you have people on your gift list you want to get books for, you might be interested in knowing what the big buzzy books of the moment are. It’s not always easy to tell, though. Every bestseller list uses its own criteria and data, and Amazon won’t share its numbers with anyone else.
PC Gamer

Pentiment review

A brilliant murder mystery that understands class, community, and the march of history.
PC Gamer

PC Gamer

14K+
Followers
25K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Covering PC gaming for more than 20 years, PC Gamer is the biggest PC gaming website in the world, delivering around-the-clock news, features, eSports coverage, hardware testing and game reviews. PC Gamer also runs the major annual PC Gaming Show at E3, as well as monthly global print editions.

 https://www.pcgamer.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy