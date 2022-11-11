Markets were so enthused about another cooler inflation metric this morning that not Russian rockets flying to Poland, nor further fallout from the FTX crypto collapse could keep the major indices from closing in the green. While off session high, the Dow gained +0.17% on the day. The S&P 500, which sees all 11 sectors positive month-to-date thus far, was up +0.88% today. The Nasdaq earned +162 points, +1.45%, and is the only major average higher for the week thus far. The small-cap Russell 2000 beat the field, +1.50% on the day.

9 HOURS AGO