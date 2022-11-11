Read full article on original website
Got $5,000? Here Are 3 No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
This year's tremendous market volatility led some investors to give up on stocks altogether. But savvy investors know that good times also come with bad, and down markets actually hold some of the best stock-buying opportunities. Many real estate dividend stocks are still battling rising interest rates and high inflation,...
2 Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist While the Chips Are Down
The chips are down right now, both literally and figuratively. The semiconductor industry is having a rough year as supply has finally caught up with pandemic-related shortages, which is suppressing prices and sending shares of the best producers plunging. On top of that, the broader stock market is trading in...
5 Top Stocks to Buy Before 2023
This year's been a tough one for stocks and investors. The three major indexes slipped into bear territory. And the Nasdaq still is down about 27% since the start of January. But these times won't last forever. Bull markets eventually follow bear markets. We don't know when this transition will...
Warren Buffett Just Bought Shares of Apple's Key Chipmaker -- and 7 Other Stocks
Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B), the huge conglomerate run by legendary investor Warren Buffett, released its always anticipated 13F filing on Monday afternoon, detailing the company's portfolio moves from the third quarter of the year. We already knew from Berkshire's latest earnings report that it had purchased close to $9 billion in stock and sold $5.3 billion worth in the third quarter. But the 13F, which is required for large institutional investment managers, removes the mystery. Let's take a look.
1 Dividend Stock Down 34% to Buy Hand Over Fist Right Now
Global warehouse giant Prologis (NYSE: PLD) has lost more than a third of its value over the past year. The primary factor weighing on the real estate investment trust's (REIT) share price is the concern that rising interest rates could push the global economy into a recession. That would impact the demand for warehouse space.
Is It Too Late to Buy Nvidia Stock?
Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) shot up 36% on the stock market in the past month after suffering a brutal sell-off for most of the year. The rally seems a tad surprising -- the chipmaker issued a terrible outlook in August thanks to the weakness in the personal computer (PC) market, which hamstrung its gaming business.
U.S. Stocks Holding On To Strong Gains After Early Rally
(RTTNews) - After moving sharply higher early in the session, stocks continue to turn in a strong performance in afternoon trading on Tuesday. The upward move on the day has largely offset the pullback seen in the previous session. While the Dow has pulled back well off its best levels...
S.African rand strengthens in early trade as dollar on back foot
Nov 15 (Reuters) - The South African rand strengthened in early trade on Tuesday, as the dollar fell on global markets and appetite for risk was boosted by policy moves in China. At 0740 GMT, the rand ZAR=D3 traded at 17.1900 against the dollar, around 0.7% stronger than its closing...
Is Annaly Capital's 16% Dividend Worth the Risk?
Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one of the highest-paying dividend stocks, with a yield of more than 16%. The double-digit dividend yield of this mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) may be attractive in today's high inflation bear market, but is its dividend worth the risk? Let's find out.
Malaysia Stock Market Set To End Losing Streak
(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has moved lower in back-to-back sessions, slipping more than 15 points or 1 percent along the way. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,450-point plateau although it's predicted to stop the bleeding on Wednesday. The global forecast for the Asian...
Get Ready to Sell Alibaba Stock (NYSE:BABA) Into Strength
If immediacy bias represents an upside catalyst for publicly-traded securities, Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) deserves special attention. Against both wider fundamentals as well as company-specific tailwinds, BABA stock appears poised for significant gains following a rough year. However, the damage that its home nation of China inflicted regarding its zero-COVID policy may be too much for Alibaba to overcome. Thus, investors should consider selling BABA stock into strength.
How to Find 'Strong Buy' Stocks Trading Near Highs in November and Beyond
Stocks eventually closed lower Monday, giving up earlier gains to start the week. The drop followed a big week for the stock market that included a historic one-day surge following the release of October’s consumer price index data that pointed to signs of cooling inflation. The market bounced back...
Higher Open Anticipated For Singapore Stock Market
(RTTNews) - The Singapore stock market has finished higher in eight straight sessions, improving almost 175 points or 5.6 percent along the way. The Straits Times Index now rests just above the 3,275-point plateau and it's tipped to open in the green again on Wednesday. The global forecast for the...
Why China Stocks & ETFs are Soaring
Chinese stocks have rebounded strongly over the past few days as Beijing announced easing of zero-covid policies and support for the struggling housing market. Monday’s meeting between President Biden and Chinese leader Xi also generated hopes of easing of tensions between the two countries. Investors cheered relaxation of pandemic...
Markets Cool but Stay in the Green, Led by Chinese Stocks
Markets were so enthused about another cooler inflation metric this morning that not Russian rockets flying to Poland, nor further fallout from the FTX crypto collapse could keep the major indices from closing in the green. While off session high, the Dow gained +0.17% on the day. The S&P 500, which sees all 11 sectors positive month-to-date thus far, was up +0.88% today. The Nasdaq earned +162 points, +1.45%, and is the only major average higher for the week thus far. The small-cap Russell 2000 beat the field, +1.50% on the day.
Surging Earnings Estimates Signal Upside for Shift4 Payments (FOUR) Stock
Shift4 Payments (FOUR) appears an attractive pick given a noticeable improvement in the company's earnings outlook. The stock has been a strong performer lately, and the momentum might continue with analysts still raising their earnings estimates for the company. The rising trend in estimate revisions, which is a result of...
European Stocks Close Higher Again
(RTTNews) - European stocks closed broadly higher on Tuesday, extending recent gains, amid continued optimism the Federal Reserve will be less aggressive with regard to interest rate hikes. Data from the Labor Department showed its producer price index for final demand inched up by 0.2% in October, matching a revised...
ReNew Energy Global PLC (RNW) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
ReNew Energy Global PLC (RNW) came out with a quarterly loss of $0.03 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07. This compares to earnings of $0.06 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. This quarterly report represents an earnings surprise of -142.86%. A...
Why Shares of Twist Bioscience Fell 19.92% on Tuesday
A day after synthetic biology and genomics company Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ: TWST) saw its shares rise 16.1%, they did a U-turn, falling 19.92% on Tuesday. The stock nearly matched its 52-week low and is a long way from its 52-week high. So what. A report issued Tuesday by Scorpion Capital...
Energy Sector Update for 11/15/2022: SHLS, NRGV, HPK
Energy stocks were higher this afternoon, with the NYSE Energy Sector Index rising 0.7% while the SPDR Energy Select Sector ETF (XLE) was just 0.3% higher. The Philadelphia Oil-Service Sector index also was posting a 1.5% advance and the Dow Jones US Utilities Index was adding 0.8%. West Texas Intermediate...
