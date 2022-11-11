Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Star Trek: Voyager Actor Has Passed Away
John Aniston, who counted among his credits the two-part “Workforce” on Star Trek: Voyager, has died at the age of 89. The actor was much better known for his longtime role on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, and as the father of Friends star Jennifer Aniston. According to the report from Deadline, no cause of death has been released.
msn.com
Babylon: First reactions to Damien Chazelle's latest call it "a daring Hollywood epic" and an "ambitious mess"
First reactions to La La Land director Damien Chazelle's next film, Babylon, are here – and they're decidedly mixed. The film, which is set in '20s Hollywood and focuses on the switch from silent films to "talkies," stars Margot Robbie, Brad Pitt, Diego Calva, Olivia Wilde, Samara Weaving, and Tobey Maguire.
msn.com
SNL: Dave Chappelle spoofs diverse casting on House of the Dragon
Dave Chappelle spoofed House of the Dragon during his Saturday Night Live tenure this weekend. The controversial comedian began by asking the crowd: “Anyone out here watching this new show, ‘House of Dragons’ [sic]?. “I am the biggest Game of Thrones fan, I love their new show....
Comments / 0