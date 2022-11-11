ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

msn.com

Star Trek: Voyager Actor Has Passed Away

John Aniston, who counted among his credits the two-part “Workforce” on Star Trek: Voyager, has died at the age of 89. The actor was much better known for his longtime role on the daytime soap opera Days of Our Lives, and as the father of Friends star Jennifer Aniston. According to the report from Deadline, no cause of death has been released.
SNL: Dave Chappelle spoofs diverse casting on House of the Dragon

Dave Chappelle spoofed House of the Dragon during his Saturday Night Live tenure this weekend. The controversial comedian began by asking the crowd: “Anyone out here watching this new show, ‘House of Dragons’ [sic]?. “I am the biggest Game of Thrones fan, I love their new show....

