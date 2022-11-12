WWE World Cup Plans Change as Tournament Kicks Off, Possible Date for GUNTHER’s Title Defense, Next Matches Revealed

Read full article on original website
Related
wrestlingheadlines.com
Fan Arrested After Throwing a Drink At Scarlett During WWE House Show
At Saturday’s WWE live event in Peoria, Illinois, those in attendance noted on Twitter that a fan was arrested after throwing water at Scarlett. Multiple fans were ejected and police were called following the incident as it happened during the match between Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre. One fan,...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Former WWE Star Believes Steve Austin Was “Honored” To Wrestle Them
When Steve Austin was at his peak, from 1997 to 1999, Ken Shamrock was a member of the WWE active roster and was familiar with him at that time. Shamrock won the Intercontinental Title, the Tag Team Titles, and the 1998 King of the Ring during his time with WWE. Shamrock and Austin did wrestle each other, but they never had a significant pay-per-view singles contest.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Dustin Rhodes Compares MJF and Jon Moxley Ahead Of AEW Full Gear Title Match
With the headliners Jon Moxley and MJF, Dustin Rhodes talked about what jumps out to him ahead of AEW’s Full Gear PPV on November 19. Moxley will defend his AEW World Championship against MJF inside the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey at the event. Prior to their big title match, Rhodes compared Moxley and MJF on “Sports Guys Talking Wrestling.”
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bret Hart Reflects On What Vince McMahon Told Him After Becoming WWE Champion
On October 12, 1992, Bret defeated Ric Flair for the WWE Title, capping off a successful career that saw him win the Tag Team Titles and the Intercontinental Title. The initial reign for the championship would last 174 days. In a recent interview with The Ringer, The Hitman discussed Survivor...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Backstage News on Drew McIntyre Receiving Praise Within WWE
Veteran WWE Superstar Drew McIntyre was recently praised for his commitment to the company. A new report from PWInsider notes how McIntyre had quite a few people praising him this past week for his commitment to WWE as he went from the United States to Germany and Switzerland for SmackDown live events, then to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for Crown Jewel, then to India to film a movie role with Sony India, then back to the United States for Friday’s live SmackDown, then a pair of live events in Illinois and Wisconsin this past weekend.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Kurt Angle Shares What He Thinks Makes Jon Moxley Special
Kurt Angle shared his opinion on Jon Moxley during the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. The WWE Hall of Famer praised the AEW World Heavyweight Champion, who defends against MJF at Full Gear on November 19th. “I think he’s doing great. I think he is one of the...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Update on WWE Airing the 20th Annual Tribute to The Troops
The 20th Annual WWE Tribute to The Troops special will air on Saturday, December 17 on FOX. The special episode is being branded as the 20th Anniversary of the event. PWInsider adds that the timeslot will depend on the local market. As noted, the 2022 Tribute to The Troops special...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Conflicting Reports on Triple H and The Judgment Day, Note on Their WWE RAW Push
WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H is said to be behind The Judgment Day’s push on RAW in a strong way. It was reported this week by Wrestlevotes how Triple H was not initially sold on the idea of the stable that currently features Finn Balor, Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio and Rhea Ripley, when he first took over WWE creative. It was noted that Triple H “wasn’t really cool” with the stable, and it was nothing personal, but he just didn’t like the idea of the group back in the summer.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Jay Lethal Believes He Will Be With AEW Until The Company Closes Or He Gets Fired
AEW star and former ROH world champion Jay Lethal recently joined the Kurt Angle Show to discuss a wide range of topics, including his thoughts on previously working for IMPACT and ROH, how he thinks he would still be there if he didn’t get fired, and how he believes he will be with AEW until he gets or the company closes. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Randy Orton Spotted In Same City as WWE Doctor, Orton’s Wife Indicates Hospital Stay
Veteran WWE Superstar Randy Orton was spotted in Birmingham, Alabama on Monday, according to PWInsider. There’s no word yet on why Orton was in Alabama, but Birmingham is where Andrews Sports Medicine is located, as well as the American Sports Medicine Institute. Both facilities are ran by WWE’s Dr. James Andrews, and are where the company usually sends injured WWE talents.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Billy Gunn Recalls WWE Assigning Him The Rockabilly Character: “I Think They Were Testing Me To See If I’d Quit Or Not”
WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW star Billy Gunn recently participated in a virtual signing with Captain’s Corner, where Daddy Ass discussed a number of different topics, including his thoughts on his WrestleMania 30 match against the Shield, and how he thought WWE was trying to get him to quit when they assigned him the Rockabilly character back in the day. Highlights are below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
First War Games Team Finalized for WWE Survivor Series, Numbers Advantage To Be Decided Next Week
Team Damage CTRL has been finalized for the Women’s War Games match at WWE Survivor Series. Rhea Ripley revealed on tonight’s RAW that she will be the fifth member of Team Damage CTRL for the 5 vs. 5 War Games match at WWE Survivor Series. Ripley joins Bayley, Nikki Cross and WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY on the team.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE House Show Results From Madison, WI 11/13/22
Below are results from Sunday’s WWE house show from the Alliant Energy Center in Madison, WI, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:. AJ Styles & Asuka defeated Judgement Day (Damian Priest & Rhea Ripley) WWE United States Title Match- Seth Rollins (c) retains over Matt Riddle and Bobby Lashley in a Triple...
wrestlingheadlines.com
Top Stars Set for WWE Survivor Series Match, Updated Card
AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor is now official for WWE Survivor Series. Tonight’s RAW saw Styles cut a backstage promo on how it’s time for the war between The Judgment Day and The O.C. to come to an end. He challenged Balor to a singles match at Survivor Series to end it all, and Balor later accepted.
wrestlingheadlines.com
New WWE NXT Matches Revealed for This Week, Updated Card
New matches have been announced for Tuesday’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network. Indi Hartwell will lock up with Tatum Paxley this week. Hartwell has had issues with Elektra Lopez and Sol Ruca as of late. She told McKenzie Mitchell on last week’s show how she is locked in and betting the house on herself moving forward. Paxley has not appeared on the main NXT show since she and Ivy Nile came up short against Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne on September 20, but she did appear on NXT Level Up this past Friday, teaming with Nile for a win over Lash Legend and Jakara Jackson.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Bianca Belair Wants To Bring More Eyes To The WWE Product, Talks Potentially Being In A Movie With John Cena Or The Rock
WWE superstar and current Raw women’s champion Bianca Belair recently spoke with Metro about a wide range of topics, which included the EST’s thoughts on bringing more eyes to the product, like potentially working as an actor, where she hopes to share the screen with The Rock or John Cena. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Mike Bailey Names Josh Alexander As One Of The Best Wrestlers In The World
IMPACT star and former X-Division champion “Speedball” Mike Bailey recently spoke with Jim Varsallone about a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including his thoughts on the Canadian independent scene, and how much he loves wrestling Josh Alexander, a man he believes is one of the best workers in the world. Highlights from the interview can be found below.
wrestlingheadlines.com
Sasha Banks Files for Interesting New Trademarks In Possible Hint at Her Future
Sasha Banks recently filed to trademark several terms, which are fueling the rumor mill on her potential pro wrestling future outside of WWE. The names were filed for on November 10, by trademark lawyer Michael E. Dockins, on behalf of what appears to be Banks’ new company created back in August, Soulnado Inc.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE Makes Change to RAW Match, Updated Line-Up for Tonight
WWE has announced Matt Riddle vs. Chad Gable in singles action for tonight’s RAW. WWE previously announced that Riddle and Elias would “form a band” on tonight’s RAW to face Alpha Academy in tag team action, but they changed the match to a singles bout just this afternoon.
wrestlingheadlines.com
WWE NXT Level Up Spoilers for 11/18/2022
The November 18 edition of WWE NXT Level Up was taped tonight at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, before NXT hit the air. Below are full spoilers:. * Channing “Stacks” Lorenzo defeated Oro Mensah with an assist from Tony D’Angelo. NXT Level Up airs every Friday...
Comments / 0