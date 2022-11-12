ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clark scores 19, No. 8 UCLA rolls past Norfolk State 86-56

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jaylen Clark had 19 points and nine rebounds as eighth-ranked UCLA rolled to an 86-56 victory over Norfolk State on Monday night. The Bruins (3-0) had six players score in double figures — including all five starters — and shot 57.1% from the field as they led throughout.
