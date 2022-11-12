ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Titusville Herald

Boston University and Hartford to meet for out-of-conference contest

Hartford Hawks (1-2) at Boston University Terriers (2-1) BOTTOM LINE: The Boston University Terriers take on the Hartford Hawks in non-conference play. Boston University finished 22-13 overall with an 11-4 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Terriers averaged 11.9 points off of turnovers, 10.3 second chance points and 3.9 bench points last season.
BOSTON, MA
Titusville Herald

Saint Peter's Peacocks to host Bucknell Bison Tuesday

Bucknell Bison (2-0) at Saint Peter's Peacocks (1-1) BOTTOM LINE: The Saint Peter's Peacocks play the Bucknell Bison. Saint Peter's finished 9-4 at home a season ago while going 22-12 overall. The Peacocks gave up 62.5 points per game while committing 19.9 fouls last season. Bucknell finished 9-23 overall with...
LEWISBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy