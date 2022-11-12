Read full article on original website
ArkLaTex Politics: Will he or won't he?
From the department of redundancy department-here we go again; will he or won't he?. Less than a week ago, Louisiana Senator John Kennedy won re-election to the upper chamber of Capital Hill. On election night Kennedy said: "God is great; dogs are good; and the people of Louisiana are star-spangled...
Georgia’s young voters ready for Dec. 6 Senate runoff after new election rules tripped up some in midterms
The line of people waiting to cast ballots stretched around Atlanta's Joan P. Garner library at Ponce de Leon Avenue and down the block after lunch on 2022's last day of early voting. John McCosh/Georgia Recorder. Georgia Tech junior Alex Ames said that the state’s new voting law put some...
Reeltown's Rodeo Kids
If you did not know where Gold Road was, you would probably drive right by. Tucked atop the winding, clay and dirt road lies the home of the Burdettes. A quick left turn a mile up takes you up to the two-story gray home. Cattle roam the left side of...
