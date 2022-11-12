Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
An Alabama Woman Helps Catch Thieves at Dick's Sporting Goods That Recently Used Her Stolen Debit Card, Find Out HowZack LoveDaphne, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Baldwin County Boss Babes to host 2022 Holiday MarketAna KimberBaldwin County, AL
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Head to Wales West RV Park Pumpkin Patch Express and Scary Night Train for some Halloween funAna KimberSilverhill, AL
Related
AL.com Power 25: Hoover, Theodore top rankings entering Round 3 of the playoffs
The top team in Class 7A and the top team in Class 6A also top this week’s AL.com Power 25 rankings entering Round 3 of the 2022 playoffs. Class 7A Hoover, winners of 11 straight, is No. 1 again this week heading into its semifinal rematch against rival Thompson.
How to Watch: No. 18 Alabama Basketball at South Alabama
The Crimson Tide hits the road for the first time this season for a late tipoff in Mobile.
Bay Minette, November 15 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Bay Minette. The Daphne High School basketball team will have a game with Baldwin County High School on November 15, 2022, 14:00:00. The Daphne High School basketball team will have a game with Baldwin County High School on November 15, 2022, 15:30:00.
‘Lady in the Bay’ returns to south Alabama
She's been gone for more than two years but now the "Lady in the Water" at Barber Marina is back home.
Pensacola, November 15 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 3 high school ⚽ games in Pensacola. The Escambia High School soccer team will have a game with West Florida High School - Tech on November 14, 2022, 17:00:00. The Pine Forest High School soccer team will have a game with Pensacola High School on November 14, 2022, 17:00:00.
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama 181 in Fairhope blocked after crash involving garbage truck
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash involving a garbage truck that caught on fire occurred just before 5 a.m. today and has caused a road closure. ALEA reports Alabama 181 between Baldwin County 48 and Bay Meadows Avenue in Fairhope is blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.
utv44.com
Alabama Internet Crimes Against Children taskforce raids executed in Saraland, Grand Bay
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Law enforcement raids were held Monday involving investigations into crimes against children in two Mobile communities. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency tells us search warrants were executed at two locations Monday- One in Grand Bay, the other in Saraland. While they're not sharing details of...
WALA-TV FOX10
Rain on the way for overnight into Tuesday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Thankfully it’ll be warmer today than it was Sunday afternoon. We’ll reach the mid 60s later this afternoon with a gradual increase in clouds. We remain dry today, but some much needed rain will roll through here late tonight and early tomorrow thanks to a gulf low. Rain coverage will be at 70%. Severe weather is unlikely due to warm unstable air remaining offshore. Most of this will be straight rain as it moves from west to east and then exits the area during the day Tuesday.
WALA-TV FOX10
Alabama lists eight Mobile County schools as ‘failing,’ but officials tout improvements
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Alabama’s latest list of “failing” schools names eight in Mobile County, but officials highlighted improvement by two schools that were on previous assessments. This is the first failing schools list in three years because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Mobile County list includes...
Two arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Two people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Nov. 8 – 11, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
List of free Thanksgiving food distributions along the Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Dozens of food distributions are happening along the Gulf Coast to provide help before Thanksgiving. As the price of groceries remains inflated, nonprofits have seen an increase in the number of families that have needed assistance this year. Feeding the Gulf Coast plans to distribute nearly 200,000 lbs. of food to […]
utv44.com
Semmes man taken into custody in Florida on warrant for making terrorist threats
SEMMES, Ala. (WPMI) — According to the Saraland Police Department, a Semmes man has been taken into custody by the Escambia County Florida Sheriff's Office on a warrant for making Terrorist Threats. 30-year-old Justice Clyde Morgan was arrested on November 9th after threatening to kill a Saraland Public official...
WKRG
New AT&T cell tower comes to University of South Alabama
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students at the University of South Alabama might notice faster internet speeds. Faculty members and AT&T representatives held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday afternoon on USA’s campus to celebrate the launch of their cell towers, disguised as streetlights, added to the campus. The new tower is by the Student Center.
WALA-TV FOX10
Omega Psi Phi Fraternity’s Achievement Week
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Omega Psi Phi Fraternity is holding an Achievement Week with activities almost every day this week. U.J. Robinson Memorial Center, 266 Mobile St., Mobile AL. Tuesday, Nov. 15th Health and Wellness Fair. 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. New Pleasant View Baptist Church, 1517 Katye St., Mobile,...
Woman shot while sitting on her front porch: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman sitting on her front porch at Oaklawn Homes in Mobile was shot Monday night, according to Mobile Police. Police said the victim was sitting on her front porch when she heard gunshots ring out. When she stood up to run inside her home, she was grazed by a bullet. […]
Foley police identify deceased from Nov. 12 shooting
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Foley police say evidence from a double homicide scene continues to point to a murder/suicide in the early morning hours of Nov. 12. According to a release from police on Nov. 14, the dead men have been identified as Isaac Thompson, 22, and Jeremiah Booker, 20, both of Foley.
WALA-TV FOX10
Holiday Market held in Robertsdale, benefiting DASH Foundation of Baldwin County
ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) - From holiday music to décor, it’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas. ‘Twas the case in Robertsdale for the 6th Annual Holiday Market hosted by Baldwin County Boss Babes. There were more than a hundred vendors ready to sell and with plenty of...
WALA-TV FOX10
Night three of Gulf Coast Challenge fun downtown
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Friday was another lively night in the Port City, filled with live music, great weather, and smiles all around. This is the third night of events for the Gulf Coast Challenge, and some haven’t missed a beat. “I’ve been here every night, party!” said Rita...
An Alabama Woman Helps Catch Thieves at Dick's Sporting Goods That Recently Used Her Stolen Debit Card, Find Out How
A woman from Daphne, AL goes to the police station to file a report that her debit card was stolen when she receives fraud alert texts that help the police find the thieves quickly. Find out what the police find on the men.
Cold weather increasing need for help around Mobile, Pensacola
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re getting near-freezing temperatures overnight for the second night in a row. More people in need are seeking shelter from the cold. As a cold wind whips through Mobile Sunday, you can see the chill in the air just by what people are wearing. Extra layers, extra hats or hoods, and […]
Tuscaloosa Thread
Tuscaloosa, AL
10K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
The Tuscaloosa Thread is real-time, reliable digital news that West Alabama trusts and shares.https://tuscaloosathread.com/
Comments / 0