Saraland, AL

WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama 181 in Fairhope blocked after crash involving garbage truck

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - A single-vehicle crash involving a garbage truck that caught on fire occurred just before 5 a.m. today and has caused a road closure. ALEA reports Alabama 181 between Baldwin County 48 and Bay Meadows Avenue in Fairhope is blocked and will be for an undetermined amount of time.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Rain on the way for overnight into Tuesday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Thankfully it’ll be warmer today than it was Sunday afternoon. We’ll reach the mid 60s later this afternoon with a gradual increase in clouds. We remain dry today, but some much needed rain will roll through here late tonight and early tomorrow thanks to a gulf low. Rain coverage will be at 70%. Severe weather is unlikely due to warm unstable air remaining offshore. Most of this will be straight rain as it moves from west to east and then exits the area during the day Tuesday.
MOBILE, AL
The Trussville Tribune

Two arrested for shoplifting in Trussville

From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Two people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Nov. 8 – 11, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your picture […]
TRUSSVILLE, AL
WKRG News 5

List of free Thanksgiving food distributions along the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Dozens of food distributions are happening along the Gulf Coast to provide help before Thanksgiving. As the price of groceries remains inflated, nonprofits have seen an increase in the number of families that have needed assistance this year. Feeding the Gulf Coast plans to distribute nearly 200,000 lbs. of food to […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

New AT&T cell tower comes to University of South Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Students at the University of South Alabama might notice faster internet speeds. Faculty members and AT&T representatives held a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday afternoon on USA’s campus to celebrate the launch of their cell towers, disguised as streetlights, added to the campus. The new tower is by the Student Center.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Omega Psi Phi Fraternity’s Achievement Week

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -Omega Psi Phi Fraternity is holding an Achievement Week with activities almost every day this week. U.J. Robinson Memorial Center, 266 Mobile St., Mobile AL. Tuesday, Nov. 15th Health and Wellness Fair. 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. New Pleasant View Baptist Church, 1517 Katye St., Mobile,...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Woman shot while sitting on her front porch: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman sitting on her front porch at Oaklawn Homes in Mobile was shot Monday night, according to Mobile Police. Police said the victim was sitting on her front porch when she heard gunshots ring out. When she stood up to run inside her home, she was grazed by a bullet. […]
MOBILE, AL
OBA

Foley police identify deceased from Nov. 12 shooting

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Foley police say evidence from a double homicide scene continues to point to a murder/suicide in the early morning hours of Nov. 12. According to a release from police on Nov. 14, the dead men have been identified as Isaac Thompson, 22, and Jeremiah Booker, 20, both of Foley.
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Night three of Gulf Coast Challenge fun downtown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Friday was another lively night in the Port City, filled with live music, great weather, and smiles all around. This is the third night of events for the Gulf Coast Challenge, and some haven’t missed a beat. “I’ve been here every night, party!” said Rita...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Cold weather increasing need for help around Mobile, Pensacola

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — We’re getting near-freezing temperatures overnight for the second night in a row. More people in need are seeking shelter from the cold. As a cold wind whips through Mobile Sunday, you can see the chill in the air just by what people are wearing. Extra layers, extra hats or hoods, and […]
MOBILE, AL
