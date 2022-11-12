MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Thankfully it’ll be warmer today than it was Sunday afternoon. We’ll reach the mid 60s later this afternoon with a gradual increase in clouds. We remain dry today, but some much needed rain will roll through here late tonight and early tomorrow thanks to a gulf low. Rain coverage will be at 70%. Severe weather is unlikely due to warm unstable air remaining offshore. Most of this will be straight rain as it moves from west to east and then exits the area during the day Tuesday.

MOBILE, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO