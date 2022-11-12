FIRST STAR - MIKKO RANTANEN, RW, COLORADO AVALANCHE. Rantanen compiled 3-4-7, including one game-winning goal as well as the primary assist on Colorado's other decisive tally, across two contests to power the Avalanche (8-4-1, 17 points) to a perfect week and their fourth straight victory dating to Nov. 4. Rantanen registered 2-1-3, highlighted by his second game-winning goal (also Nov. 4 vs. CBJ) and third multi-goal performance (also Oct. 19 vs. WPG and Nov. 4 vs. CBJ) of the season, in a 5-3 triumph over the Nashville Predators Nov. 10. He then posted 1-3-4, including the primary assist on Cale Makar 's decisive marker, for his 14th career four-point outing and third of the campaign (also Oct. 12 vs. CHI and Nov. 4 vs. CBJ) in a 4-1 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes Nov. 12. The 26-year-old Rantanen, who registered career highs in goals (36), assists (t-56) and points (92) in 2021-22, has recorded 7-7-14 during a five-game point streak dating to Oct. 29. He has appeared in 13 total contests this season, ranking among the League leaders in power-play assists (2nd; 9), points (4th; 23), power-play points (t-4th; 11), goals (t-5th; 10) and shooting percentage (10th; 23.8%).

COLORADO STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO