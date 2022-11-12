Read full article on original website
Yakima Herald Republic
Kraken allow goal in final seconds of regulation, fall to Winnipeg Jets in OT
Blake Wheeler was the Winnipeg Jets' brawler-turned-savior, knocking a loose puck behind Seattle Kraken goalie Martin Jones with six seconds left in regulation to force overtime. Fifty-four seconds into the extra period, the Jets scored for a 3-2 victory. Brandon Tanev sank what would have been his third game-winner of...
NHL
Rantanen Named First Star of the Week
FIRST STAR - MIKKO RANTANEN, RW, COLORADO AVALANCHE. Rantanen compiled 3-4-7, including one game-winning goal as well as the primary assist on Colorado's other decisive tally, across two contests to power the Avalanche (8-4-1, 17 points) to a perfect week and their fourth straight victory dating to Nov. 4. Rantanen registered 2-1-3, highlighted by his second game-winning goal (also Nov. 4 vs. CBJ) and third multi-goal performance (also Oct. 19 vs. WPG and Nov. 4 vs. CBJ) of the season, in a 5-3 triumph over the Nashville Predators Nov. 10. He then posted 1-3-4, including the primary assist on Cale Makar 's decisive marker, for his 14th career four-point outing and third of the campaign (also Oct. 12 vs. CHI and Nov. 4 vs. CBJ) in a 4-1 victory against the Carolina Hurricanes Nov. 12. The 26-year-old Rantanen, who registered career highs in goals (36), assists (t-56) and points (92) in 2021-22, has recorded 7-7-14 during a five-game point streak dating to Oct. 29. He has appeared in 13 total contests this season, ranking among the League leaders in power-play assists (2nd; 9), points (4th; 23), power-play points (t-4th; 11), goals (t-5th; 10) and shooting percentage (10th; 23.8%).
WFMZ-TV Online
Flyers lose third straight as Dallas scores five in a lopsided win
PHILADELPHIA (AP) - Joe Pavelski scored a goal and added two assists and Jake Oettinger recorded 37 saves to lead the Dallas Stars to a 5-1 win over the Philadelphia Flyers on Sunday. Matej Blumel, Esa Lindel, Luke Glendening and Jason Robertson all scored for Dallas, which snapped a two-game...
FOX Sports
Nashville takes on Minnesota in Central Division play
Minnesota Wild (7-6-2, fourth in the Central Division) vs. Nashville Predators (6-8-1, seventh in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Minnesota Wild take on the Nashville Predators in Central Division play on Tuesday. Nashville has gone 6-8-1 overall with a 1-3-0 record in Central Division play. The Predators rank eighth...
The Hockey Writers
NHL Rumors: Flames, Devils, Bruins, Blue Jackets, Golden Knights
In today’s NHL rumors rundown, the Calgary Flames keep losing and some of that has to do with Jonathan Huberdeau’s injury and some friction between the coach and the players. The New Jersey Devils are dealing with some injuries in goal. Does that mean they’ll explore the trade...
