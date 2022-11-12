Read full article on original website
Photographer Captures INSANE Photo Of Great White Shark Jumping Out Of Water At California Surf Competition
That settles it, I’m never swimming the Pacific Ocean again…. Jordan Anast, a photographer from San Onofre, California, has been grabbing awesome shots of surfers and wildlife for years. But a photo from a few days ago is by far the one that will go on to be the most iconic.
I saved over $800 on a 7-day Alaskan cruise by sleeping on a pull-out couch in a 205-square-foot room, and I'd totally do it again
To afford a cruise to Alaska, I split a room with three people and slept on a pull-out couch. I saved over $800 and my cruise cost me under $600 overall, including my food and drink package. We made the entire ship our home, came up with a bathroom plan,...
Watch the Incredible Moment a Sea Lion Swam up to Snorkeling Teen–And Hugged Him: ‘It Felt So Euphoric’
A 15-year-old experienced the wildlife moment of a lifetime while on summer vacation. Ethan Becker was snorkeling with his dad Chuck when they spotted a sea lion heading straight toward them. Chuck got out his underwater camera and began recording after he realized his son was in no danger and...
Vacations to Mexico Are Apparently Being Ruined by Huge Piles of 'Smelly Seaweed'
If you're planning a vacation in Florida, the east coast of Mexico and parts of the Caribbean, do your research before you book. Obviously, weather concerns, especially during hurricane season, should be taken into consideration. But there's another natural phenomenon that could quickly tank your tropical vacation- sargassum. This thick,...
New 'oasis of life' filled with ravenous sharks is found hiding beneath Maldives ocean
The sharks are following micronekton, which travel from the surface to the depths at dawn.
Saint-Louis is being swallowed by the sea. Residents are bracing for a new reality
The problem is as simple as it is devastating: the Atlantic Ocean is expanding into Senegal, and Saint-Louis is ground zero. Every year, the island loses a little bit of land to the sea.
See Dominator, One of Earth’s Largest Crocodiles, Nearly Jump Into A Tourist Boat
See Dominator, One of Earth's Largest Crocodiles, Nearly Jump Into A Tourist Boat. Dominator, a semi-aquatic reptile measuring 20 feet long and weighing over 2,200 pounds, has established a new record for being the second-largest crocodile in existence. In Australia’s Adelaide River, the Dominator resides. The number of saltwater crocodiles in the nation keeps growing over time.
How to Pack a Canoe or Kayak for a Camping Trip
Think of canoes and kayaks as giant, 16-foot-long duffel bags with few dividers, compartments, or pockets. Packing one for a camping trip can be a mess if you don’t have a plan, and a poorly packed canoe or kayak can be an unwieldy, dangerous craft. The right approach takes into account heavy gear, light stuff, gear you won’t need till darkness falls, and items you’ll want close at hand, such as a survival kit, map, compass, or bug dope. Whether you plan to paddle a canoe or a kayak, here’s the 4-1-1.
JUN’S IS ALL SET TO WELCOME GUESTS TO THEIR ASTONISHING TERRACES
Dubai has begun stepping into the sublime winter season, and Jun’s is all set to welcome guests to their stunning terraces surrounded by all the glory and lights of Downtown Dubai. Set against the backdrop of the glistening Boulevard and its suave architecture, Jun’s has brought a breath of...
Did You Know One Maine Lake is Chock Full of Sunken Steamboats?
Almost 200 years ago, boats did everything. Way back in the day, once upon a time, etc., just about everything everywhere was handled with boats, that couldn't be done by train or wagon. Imagine an area like the Great Lakes... There was a time in history when the only way to trade across the lakes region was to do everything by boat. To this day, that area has massive shipping lanes.
PARADISO BRINGS A TASTE OF HEAVEN TO SMOKE & MIRRORS
Paradise doesn’t seem so far-fetched anymore as Paradiso, the world’s best bar brings its astonishing creations to Smoke & Mirrors. The best-kept secret inside Carna by Dario Cecchini at SLS Dubai invites patrons to revel in its invigorating drinks on the eve of 16th November from 8 pm to 12 am. Paradiso’s guest shift is bringing in their tantalizing cocktails all the way from Barcelona to Dubai.
SALOTTO BY CHIC NONNA
Introducing Salotto by Chic Nonna, a one-of-a-kind venue where Italian heritage embraces Dubai’s cosmopolitan vibes, Salotto is located on the top floor of Chic Nonna, the two-story gourmet osteria located in the heart of DIFC and is an extension of the much-loved brand but a completely different concept. Designed...
Look: Live eel found on dry land next to England home's back door
An animal rescuer in England responded to an unusual situation when a homeowner found an eel flopping around on their doorstep.
AN ENCHANTING FANTASY BRUNCH FOR ALL THE FAMILY AT DUNES EVERY SATURDAY
Escape into fantasy with a magical experience for the whole family, every Saturday afternoon in Dunes Café at the heart of Shangri-La Dubai. Suspend reality and embrace the fairy tale with delicious dishes, themed activities, and entertainment for kids, teenagers, and parents alike. Dune’s Saturday Brunch runs from 1:00...
DUBAI HARBOUR SET TO BE AN EXTRAORDINARY WINTER DESTINATION
Dubai Harbour, an extraordinary seafront district designed for a maritime lifestyle, is set to host a range of world-class sports and entertainment events this winter season. Having recently held the Dubai Helishow, the coming months will see the region’s most vibrant, and comprehensive maritime lifestyle hosting several exciting runs as part of the Dubai 30×30 Fitness Challenge, The Middle East Adventure Show and The Official Bud X FIFA World Cup Fan Festival™.
SPEAKEASY BAR CONCEPT NONSENSE OPENS IN DUBAI
Set to be the late-night speakeasy bar in the Marina district, NONSENSE will open its doors on 19th November. The OY Brothers’ multi-sensory NONSENSE, located in Bluewaters The Wharf, embodies modern speakeasy culture with an ode to the classics. The venue artfully combines a slick musical program, futuristic cocktails, and eccentric interior design for an out-of-this-world experience.
600km on the Greater Patagonian Trail
The Greater Patagonian Trail is a route, not a trail. You have many options — on foot, and paddling. RamblingOwl had some gorgeous scenery. And some very tough days. Click PLAY or watch it on YouTube.
HILTON REVEALS ITS HOTTEST NEW HOTELS OPENING IN 2023
As wanderlust well and truly sets in and guests from across the Middle East start planning their next adventures, Hilton has revealed its hotly anticipated new openings for 2023, many of which are perfectly located near the world’s most beautiful beaches, UNESCO World Heritage Sites and Wonders of the World. With numerous exciting properties set to open worldwide, there’s endless travel bucket list inspiration on offer.
W DUBAI – THE PALM LAUNCHES EXCLUSIVE ROOM RATES FOR 11 DAYS ONLY!
Christmas just came early at the iconic W Dubai – The Palm, with the hotel’s unmissable room rates offer, 11 Ways to Chill. Launching from today (November 11th) and available until November 22nd, the hottest hotel on the Palm Jumeirah is offering 11 stunning wonderful rooms at a discounted rate of AED 1,111. But book quick, as the limited time offer is only available for the next 11 days.
The Best Swimming Holes in Connecticut
Beachfronts are popular places to cool off in the summer, but if you want to skip the crowds, try one of Connecticut’s swimming holes. You can take a relaxing soak after a nice lunch, unwind with some time spent sunbathing by the gravel ledge, or, for the more daring, leap off high cliffs or tube down raging rapids.
