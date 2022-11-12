ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

a-z-animals.com

See Dominator, One of Earth’s Largest Crocodiles, Nearly Jump Into A Tourist Boat

See Dominator, One of Earth's Largest Crocodiles, Nearly Jump Into A Tourist Boat. Dominator, a semi-aquatic reptile measuring 20 feet long and weighing over 2,200 pounds, has established a new record for being the second-largest crocodile in existence. In Australia’s Adelaide River, the Dominator resides. The number of saltwater crocodiles in the nation keeps growing over time.
Field & Stream

How to Pack a Canoe or Kayak for a Camping Trip

Think of canoes and kayaks as giant, 16-foot-long duffel bags with few dividers, compartments, or pockets. Packing one for a camping trip can be a mess if you don’t have a plan, and a poorly packed canoe or kayak can be an unwieldy, dangerous craft. The right approach takes into account heavy gear, light stuff, gear you won’t need till darkness falls, and items you’ll want close at hand, such as a survival kit, map, compass, or bug dope. Whether you plan to paddle a canoe or a kayak, here’s the 4-1-1.
hotelnewsme.com

JUN’S IS ALL SET TO WELCOME GUESTS TO THEIR ASTONISHING TERRACES

Dubai has begun stepping into the sublime winter season, and Jun’s is all set to welcome guests to their stunning terraces surrounded by all the glory and lights of Downtown Dubai. Set against the backdrop of the glistening Boulevard and its suave architecture, Jun’s has brought a breath of...
I-95 FM

Did You Know One Maine Lake is Chock Full of Sunken Steamboats?

Almost 200 years ago, boats did everything. Way back in the day, once upon a time, etc., just about everything everywhere was handled with boats, that couldn't be done by train or wagon. Imagine an area like the Great Lakes... There was a time in history when the only way to trade across the lakes region was to do everything by boat. To this day, that area has massive shipping lanes.
MAINE STATE
hotelnewsme.com

PARADISO BRINGS A TASTE OF HEAVEN TO SMOKE & MIRRORS

Paradise doesn’t seem so far-fetched anymore as Paradiso, the world’s best bar brings its astonishing creations to Smoke & Mirrors. The best-kept secret inside Carna by Dario Cecchini at SLS Dubai invites patrons to revel in its invigorating drinks on the eve of 16th November from 8 pm to 12 am. Paradiso’s guest shift is bringing in their tantalizing cocktails all the way from Barcelona to Dubai.
hotelnewsme.com

SALOTTO BY CHIC NONNA

Introducing Salotto by Chic Nonna, a one-of-a-kind venue where Italian heritage embraces Dubai’s cosmopolitan vibes, Salotto is located on the top floor of Chic Nonna, the two-story gourmet osteria located in the heart of DIFC and is an extension of the much-loved brand but a completely different concept. Designed...
hotelnewsme.com

AN ENCHANTING FANTASY BRUNCH FOR ALL THE FAMILY AT DUNES EVERY SATURDAY

Escape into fantasy with a magical experience for the whole family, every Saturday afternoon in Dunes Café at the heart of Shangri-La Dubai. Suspend reality and embrace the fairy tale with delicious dishes, themed activities, and entertainment for kids, teenagers, and parents alike. Dune’s Saturday Brunch runs from 1:00...
hotelnewsme.com

DUBAI HARBOUR SET TO BE AN EXTRAORDINARY WINTER DESTINATION

Dubai Harbour, an extraordinary seafront district designed for a maritime lifestyle, is set to host a range of world-class sports and entertainment events this winter season. Having recently held the Dubai Helishow, the coming months will see the region’s most vibrant, and comprehensive maritime lifestyle hosting several exciting runs as part of the Dubai 30×30 Fitness Challenge, The Middle East Adventure Show and The Official Bud X FIFA World Cup Fan Festival™.
hotelnewsme.com

SPEAKEASY BAR CONCEPT NONSENSE OPENS IN DUBAI

Set to be the late-night speakeasy bar in the Marina district, NONSENSE will open its doors on 19th November. The OY Brothers’ multi-sensory NONSENSE, located in Bluewaters The Wharf, embodies modern speakeasy culture with an ode to the classics. The venue artfully combines a slick musical program, futuristic cocktails, and eccentric interior design for an out-of-this-world experience.
besthike.com

600km on the Greater Patagonian Trail

The Greater Patagonian Trail is a route, not a trail. You have many options — on foot, and paddling. RamblingOwl had some gorgeous scenery. And some very tough days. Click PLAY or watch it on YouTube.
hotelnewsme.com

HILTON REVEALS ITS HOTTEST NEW HOTELS OPENING IN 2023

As wanderlust well and truly sets in and guests from across the Middle East start planning their next adventures, Hilton has revealed its hotly anticipated new openings for 2023, many of which are perfectly located near the world’s most beautiful beaches, UNESCO World Heritage Sites and Wonders of the World. With numerous exciting properties set to open worldwide, there’s endless travel bucket list inspiration on offer.
hotelnewsme.com

W DUBAI – THE PALM LAUNCHES EXCLUSIVE ROOM RATES FOR 11 DAYS ONLY!

Christmas just came early at the iconic W Dubai – The Palm, with the hotel’s unmissable room rates offer, 11 Ways to Chill. Launching from today (November 11th) and available until November 22nd, the hottest hotel on the Palm Jumeirah is offering 11 stunning wonderful rooms at a discounted rate of AED 1,111. But book quick, as the limited time offer is only available for the next 11 days.
a-z-animals.com

The Best Swimming Holes in Connecticut

Beachfronts are popular places to cool off in the summer, but if you want to skip the crowds, try one of Connecticut’s swimming holes. You can take a relaxing soak after a nice lunch, unwind with some time spent sunbathing by the gravel ledge, or, for the more daring, leap off high cliffs or tube down raging rapids.
CONNECTICUT STATE

