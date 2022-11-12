ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Travis Dye being unable to play vs UCLA and Notre Dame reminds us: life isn't fair

By Matt Zemek
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
Injuries in sports carry immense physical pain, but the anguish is what cuts deeper than any broken bone.

Travis Dye loves this team, and this team loves him right back. Dye embraced being a USC Trojan. He loved everything about playing for Lincoln Riley and with this band of brothers. Being in Southern California mattered to him, and his teammates helped make him feel at home. Several leaders are highly respected in the Trojans’ locker room, and Dye is at the very top of the list.

You saw teammates come by and tap him on the shoulder. You saw the whole USC team empty the sidelines to come out on the field and let him personally know he was being prayed for.

That doesn’t happen with most football players.

Travis Dye is a special one, and there’s so much to lament about the fact that he won’t play against UCLA or Notre Dame:

SHORT YARDAGE

Dye is money in the bank on 3rd and 2 or 4th and 1. USC figures to miss that against UCLA and Notre Dame.

Quite a lot.

LOCKER ROOM

Dye came to USC as a new face on the roster, but everyone instantly looked up to him and saw that he was interested in making the team and the program better. That’s not something you can fake. Dye is a first-class leader, and in that respect, he can still contribute to the Trojans the next two weeks.

MENTOR

The guidance Dye has given to Raleek Brown could bear fruit down the line. Brown did make some big splash plays against Colorado on Friday night. Brown will be needed more than ever with Dye out against UCLA and Notre Dame.

NOT GETTING IN THE WAY

With Caleb Williams, Jordan Addison, and other stars on this USC offense, Dye could have insisted that his mouth was fed … but that never happened and has never been an issue. When a lot of talented players coexist on the same roster, it’s easy for guys to get greedy or insist on their own prominence. Dye got out of the way and let other stars shine.

Again, teammates notice that kind of thing.

Dye is the elder statesman. He never tried to overshadow or eclipse Caleb Williams or the other USC offensive stars.

DONE FOR THE YEAR

TEAMMATE

TRUTH

EXTENDED REMARKS

NO FUMBLES

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

